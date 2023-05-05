Varsity Roundup

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Haldane picked up three wins last week to improve to 11-2, while Evan Giachinta became the fourth player in program history to record 100 goals and 100 assists.

On Tuesday (May 2) in Cold Spring, the Blue Devils overwhelmed Pawling, running to a 10-0 halftime lead on the way to a 15-1 victory.

Giachinta, a junior, had two goals and three assists in the game, pushing him past 200 career points. He becomes the first Haldane player to surpass the milestones since his brother Sam Giachinta did so four years ago. The three other athletes were all seniors.

Evan Giachinta

Jesse Hagen

Liam Gaugler (with blue stick)

Thomas Tucker

Zach Cannova

“Evan is probably one of the best lacrosse players I’ve ever coached, and one of the hardest workers,” said Coach Ed Crowe.

Zach Cannova and Rowen Kuzminski each had hat tricks; Rhys Robbins and Jesse Hagen each scored twice; and Fallou Faye, Liam Gaugler and Dylan Rucker each had a goal. Keeper Jordon Hankel made three saves.

Before the game, the Blue Devils celebrated their nine seniors. “It’s absolutely a great group,” Crowe said. “They helped leave the program in a better place than when they got here.”

On April 29 at West Point, the Blue Devils defeated Chenango Forks (a Class B state finalist last season), 9-5, behind four goals from Faye and three from Giachinta. Gaugler and Rucker each had a goal. Haldane also won at Croton-Harmon, 19-7, on April 27, behind six goals from Gaugler, five from Faye and four from Giachinta. Hankel had 10 saves.

“Our defense — Nate Stickle, PJ Ruggiero, Thomas Tucker, Brody Corliss and Hankel — has been phenomenal,” Crowe said. “And on the other end, Giachinta, Gaugler and Fallou all have been very big for us: Each has at least 40 points and 30 goals.”

Haldane is ranked No. 13 by the New York State Sportswriters Association among Class D teams, its highest spot since 2019. The team is scheduled to visit North Salem on Wednesday (May 10).

GOLF

Beacon had two victories last week, defeating Fallsburg (239-339) and Goshen (244-247). The Bulldogs (3-4) were led by Will Martin, who shot a 43 and 42, and Jack Philipbar, who shot a 41 and 45.

BASEBALL

Haldane dropped a 6-5 decision to Pawling at home on Wednesday (May 3). Before the game, the team honored seniors John Kisslinger, Ryan Eng-Wong, Julian Ambrose, Roy Smith, Matt Junjulas and Dylan Horan.

Pawling broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the seventh with an RBI single that turned out to be the difference. Kisslinger had an RBI and two hits for Haldane.

Julian Ambrose allowed eight hits and five runs over three innings and struck out five. Milo Pearsall threw four innings in relief.

Haldane (7-8) is scheduled to visit Putnam Valley today (May 5), Pawling on Monday and North Salem on Tuesday.

Beacon improved to 10-3 with an 8-7 victory at Port Jervis. Freshman Ryan Landisi earned the win, striking out nine over five innings. Derrick Heaton earned the save in relief, striking out three in two frames.

Mercer Jordan led the offense, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Jackson Atwell, Joey Vollaro and Ryan Smith each had two hits and Mikey Fontaine, Smith and Zach Schetter each drove in a run.

Beacon travels to Cornwall today (May 5) before hosting Marlboro on Saturday, traveling to Goshen on Tuesday and hosting Port Jervis on Thursday.

TRACK & FIELD

Beacon had four individual winners on April 28 at the Dukes Relays in Marlboro: Henry Reinke won the 400 meters (50.03); Javan Verdile won the high jump (6-2); Damani DeLoatch took the triple jump (43-10) and Tom Rapp finished first in javelin (119-8).

“It was cold and drizzly, so I was happy the kids were able to put that aside and compete well,” said Coach Jim Henry. “There’s a maturity involved in learning to perform in suboptimal conditions, and that ‘just get it done’ attitude plays well in sports and will serve these kids well later in life.”

Beacon travels to Franklin Roosevelt in Hyde Park on Saturday (May 6) for the Oval Office Invite and hosts Port Jervis on Monday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Haldane picked up a 16-8 victory on Monday (May 1) at Rye Neck behind Mairead O’Hara’s four goals and two assists. Kayla Ruggiero and Carmela Cofini each had a hat trick; Amanda Johanson and Ellen O’Hara each scored twice and Marisa Peter had a goal. Lola Mahoney had four saves in net.

“The girls did a great job again this game,” said Coach Keri Dempsey. “They used each other as outlets, set up plays, and our defense did a wonderful job protecting the cage. We won a lot of draws, which gave us the opportunities for fast breaks.”

On April 28 at Valhalla, the Blue Devils prevailed, 10-5, with Mairead O’Hara, Ellen O’Hara and Ruggiero each recording a hat trick. Peters had a goal and an assist, and Helen Nicholls and Cofini each had an assist. Mahoney stopped six shots. On April 27 at home, the team dropped a 9-3 decision to Blind Brook, with Ruggiero scoring two goals and Mahoney stopping eight shots.

Haldane hosted Dobbs Ferry on Thursday and will travel to Edgemont today (May 5) before a home stand against Keio Academy at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Tuckahoe at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Yonkers on 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

The New York State Sportswriters Association named Haldane senior Matteo Cervone to the first team of the Class C All-State team, along with Tyson Maxam of Waterville, Luke Schnabel of Delhi and Carson Conley and Drew Hind of Randolph, who edged the Blue Devils in the state title game.

Cervone, who finished his high school career with 1,222 points, will play next year for Bowdoin College in Maine. Junior Matt Nachamkin of Haldane was named sixth-team All-State and senior Benjamin Bozsik received honorable mention.

Beacon senior Joe Battle was named to the ninth team for Class A schools and senior Darien Gillins received honorable mention.