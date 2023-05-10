John Jesek (1940-2023)

John R. Jesek of Cold Spring passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2023.

He was born in Cold Spring, New York, on February 6, 1940, to the late Albert and Elizabeth Bleakley Jesek. He lived in Cold Spring for 61 years until he retired to Machipongo, Virginia, on the Chesapeake Bay for 21 years. He returned home to Cold Spring for the past two years to be with his family.

Prior to his retirement John was a member of the Peekskill Carpenters Union Local 163 and the Dock Builders Local 1456.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Jesek; his son, John Jesek and his wife Mindy; his daughter, Elizabeth (Tish) Barcavage and her husband Dennis. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jana and Mick Quinn, Cassie and her husband John Ricci, Megan Barcavage, Judi Barcavage, JM Jesek and his wife Katie, Katherina Jesek, and April Jesek and her fiancé Jesse Lyons, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.

John was a member of the Philipstown Masonic Lodge 236, a charter member of the Cold Spring Boat Club, as well as a lifelong car and motorcycle enthusiast.

Friends may call on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. Burial will be private.