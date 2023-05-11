Philipstown Little League, Week 4

Week 3 was rained out.

Softball

After the umpire called the game in the third inning because of rain on Friday night (May 5) at Shepheard Memorial Park in Fishkill, the Philipstown Minors trounced their opponent at home on Saturday morning, 20-8.

It was a game of walks, with Zephyr Wayland leading the Royals in stolen bases, with eight. Mya Amato, Elizabeth Sexton and Rosie Valentine powered the fourth inning with RBIs.

The Royals went on to play Wappingers Falls on Tuesday evening (May 9) under the lights, where they fell, 9-8, despite solid pitching from Lucia McIlwaine, who struck out five.

The Philipstown Majors faced Red Hook/Rhinebeck on Saturday morning at home and came up short, 16-6. Despite the loss, Philipstown outhit their opponent with Skye Walker, Ava O’Neill, Riley Schacht and Natalia Corless each contributing line drives. Both softball teams play away next week, with the Royals seeking revenge in Wappingers Falls and the Majors looking for their first win, against Poughkeepsie on Monday (May 15).

Coach-Pitch Baseball

Matthew McCutchen had four putouts in the field and three singles at the plate for the Red Devils. Max and Miles Julian both made several nice plays in the field and hit deep balls for the Blue Axototls. Cashius Amato had a double and displayed some nice glovework at first base.

The Philipstown Gators defeated the Fishkill Red, 3-1, in the Minors game. Cormac Cotter was unstoppable on the mound, recording 12 strikeouts in four innings. Ethan Taylor closed the game with two runners on in the fifth inning. Ben Swenson had another strong game behind the plate. Westley Marzollo added an insurance run on a beautiful hook slide around the opposing catcher.

The Philipstown Dragons defeated Wappingers, 14-4. James Fitzgerald struck out eight batters in three innings, giving up only one earned run. Chris Taylor struck out six, giving up one hit and two earned runs in relief. Henry Budney scored four runs for the fourth straight game and Fletcher Rathe had a sparkling defensive game, including a long putout across the diamond from third base.

The Philipstown Knights fell to Fishkill, 14-3. Michael Beglan snagged a screamer back to the pitcher’s mound in the first inning. Pascal Frezza went 3 for 3 and River Silverlinck got his first hit of the season.

The Royals fell to Wappingers, 8-7. Grayson Wik had a three-run triple.

Majors Baseball

In the Majors game, played at North Highlands, the Blue Devils handed the Krusty Krabs their first loss of the year, avenging a tough defeat in a previous matchup.

As the sun came out for a beautiful afternoon of baseball, the bats for both teams heated up. The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead thanks to a “no-doubter” out-of-the-park home run by Harry McGrory in the top of the first inning.

From there, the two sides battled back and forth, with the Krusty Krabs taking a 5-4 after three innings, only to fall behind 6-5 after four. Ultimately, the Blue Devils proved too much, and pulled away for a 15-9 victory.

The Blue Devils put up 13 hits, led by Lughan McIlwaine (3 hits), McGrory (3 hits and 4 RBIs) and Zade Matthews (2 hits and 3 RBIs). The Krusty Krabs put up 12 hits, led by starting pitcher Mac Hendrix (4 for 4 with 4 RBIs) and seeing at least one hit from six others, including Natalie Taylor and Gavin Byrne.

In the Saturday afternoon game, the Navy Bombers were able to hold off the Green Leprechauns, 15-14, in a dramatic walk-off victory.

The lead went back and forth all afternoon, with both sides having strong innings, Theo Swan’s triple that landed just fair in deep right field was the hit of the day, bringing in three runs. Aidan Kane and Rocco Lanza were dangerous on the base paths all game notching several stolen bases each time they made it on base.

Coming into the final at bat, the score was tied, 14-14. Navy put two runners on base, which allowed Ryan Spooner to bring in the winning run on a flare to third.

The winning pitchers were Andy Gaudinier and Daniel Moors, in his first pitching appearance. The Leprechauns were tough to the end and relied on sound fielding by Alain Swan and Will Valentine.

Summaries provided by Philipstown Little League