15 Questions

Full house at Haldane for Fjord Trail meeting

The Haldane school auditorium was as crowded as Main Street on a summer weekend on Monday (May 8), as Philipstown residents gathered to hear how officials involved in developing the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail would respond to questions about the proposed, 7.5-mile “linear park.”

The meeting was hosted by the elected boards of Philipstown, Cold Spring and Nelsonville, which in recent weeks received 210 questions about the Fjord Trail intended to connect Cold Spring and Beacon.

Residents were asked to rank the questions they would like answered, and the people who submitted the 15 with the highest scores (or a proxy) went to the microphone to read each for the audience and Fjord Trail and state parks officials, who were given 10 minutes to respond. Two hours later, this was followed by 30 minutes of open questions.

During her opening comments, Amy Kacala, executive director of Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc., which is a project of the nonprofit environmental group Scenic Hudson, said her organization would respond to the other 195 submitted questions in writing.

In her introductory statement, Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley said that the village will be the municipality most impacted by the Fjord Trail because the preferred route passes through Dockside Park on the riverfront.

As a result, she asked that Cold Spring be considered “an equal partner” in the project; it is currently “an interested agency,” which allows its board to comment on the master plan and gives site-plan approval to the Planning Board. Foley expressed concern that the state parks department has “superior sovereignty” and could declare itself exempt from local land-use regulations.

Below are the fifteen top-ranked questions, with summaries of the responses from Kacala; Richard Shea, the former Philipstown supervisor and a newly appointed member of the Fjord Trail board; and Matthew Davidson, deputy commissioner of the state parks department.

1. Metro-North Railroad has requested a 25-foot buffer between its tracks and the trail, meaning every tree along the river will be removed to accommodate a 14-foot-wide boardwalk shading the shoreline and preventing regrowth. How does this protect against flooding? (Grace Kennedy, Garrison)

Kacala: The trail is 14 feet wide at Breakneck, where heavier traffic is expected, but not as wide in the more constrained area north of Little Stony Point. We can meet all Metro-North setback requirements and protective measures for the river.

Engineering discussions are needed where the trail has to go into the water in some way. Will it be cantilevered or center-piled? We’ve done a natural resource inventory for the whole shoreline trail. Our architects have expertise in sea-level rise, with experience in areas such as New Orleans. Some trees will die off because of increased salinity with sea rise. Others will remain healthy longer and you want to keep them.

In some areas, pile-driving will help us save more trees. We can also have planted shelves, which submerge aquatic vegetation. When we do an intervention in the water, we’re also going to be doing habitat and resilience protection underneath.

2. Will the Fjord Trail be built even if a majority of people in the community are against it? (Alice Krakauer, Philipstown)

Shea: Since its inception, this has been a community-driven idea. I was one of the idea’s founders and it’s something I strongly support. The impetus was to solve existing problems. Everyone looked at the Route 9D corridor and said: “Will someone get injured?” These problems aren’t going to go away without people working on solutions. There are a lot more people and communities involved, including Fishkill and Beacon. We want, and take seriously, input from everyone. This isn’t the beginning of the process; we’re in the middle and it has to be an open and honest discussion. Asking what will happen if no one wants this is sort of a loaded question.

Kacala: It feels like a big coalition project now, but it grew from the locals; it’s had a long story in the community. We refined plans several times and we’re continuing to refine. In 2015, we had a safety focus; people wanted to see more people come to Main Street. You wouldn’t say that today. The environmental review is underway. We have looked at ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] accessibility. We have consultants helping us think about tools to manage visitation. And sustainability is always our focus.

3. What viable alternatives to the Fjord Trail have been proposed and evaluated, including alternative alignments and no-build/no-action options? Why are earlier iterations, much smaller in scope, impact, scale and cost to the taxpayer, no longer under consideration? What is the status of any of these? (Andrew Hall, Cold Spring)

Kacala: Alternatives analysis was done as part of the 2015 plan. In the 2020 plan, which in part was asked for strongly by the community at the kickoff to the environmental review process, people from Fair Street said that route was too impactful. We looked at routes behind The Depot [restaurant], down Fair Street and all the way up to 9D. We looked at a lot of factors, including accessibility. The whole analysis is part of the environmental review that will be part of the DGEIS [Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement] when it is made available for public comment. Most of what you’ve seen in great detail and prior iterations of planning and additional content will be available for you to review.

Shea: No final decisions have been made on preferred routes. This is still an ongoing process.

4. I liked this plan when it was a wooded trail. It transformed into a concrete extravaganza that will scar the landscape forever due to the influence of a private donor, Chris Davis. Even state parks deferred to him. Who elected him? How is he accountable? (Phil Weiss, Philipstown)

Shea: This has never been about one person. I’ve worked with New York State Parks for 20 years and they do not defer to any one individual. It is not a concrete extravaganza. There are aspects of the trail still being designed that are bound to change based on community input. It has attracted funding because it’s fundamentally a good idea to connect Philipstown and Beacon, to disperse people, to not have them concentrated in Cold Spring. There is tremendous expertise going into this to do traffic studies, environmental impact statements. You need experts and that costs money. Chris Davis is a 30-year resident who has helped the community in innumerable ways. He is a contributor, a partner. Several individuals have committed large amounts. More than 20 entities are involved; New York State has committed $20 million to the Breakneck project. Give your input but be smart. And most of all, be nice about it. This is an emotional issue.

Davidson: New York State Parks is not dictated to by any individual. We work very well with communities that surround our parks and we listen to them. There is no way state parks could afford the studies and analysis needed to answer your concerns or to do that without a partner like HHFT. There is no way we could provide the amenities we do today without partnerships. Partners bring much-needed funds, as well as expertise, to things that we can’t do. Please don’t think state parks is being influenced by Chris Davis.

5. How can Fjord Trail Inc. and state parks claim they are solving Cold Spring’s tourist problems when they are creating a major tourist attraction that will bring thousands more visitors to the village? (Dave Merandy, Cold Spring)

Shea: There are issues in the village that can’t be ignored and there’s a cost to doing nothing. People realize HHFT will bring more people. The goal is to disperse them, get people out on the trail. Things tend to have a peak. The first year Walkway Over the Hudson opened, visitation was huge. Since then, it has steadily declined, leveled out. I’m there every weekend. You can ride across and see 100 to 200 people, more during events. We’ve heard a lot about concessions, that this is going to be like Bryant Park [in New York City]. Nothing’s going to be foisted upon the village. State Parks or HHFT are not going to decide to have a concert down at Dockside. That’s up to Cold Spring. And when you talk about 600,000 people, there’s already 480,000 people visiting. It’s about 120,000 additional visitors over the course of a year, not over the course of a day or a month. I hope the studies bear this out, that the village will see fewer people clogging the streets or sidewalks, that you can spread the people out.

Kacala: The people won’t all come through Cold Spring. That’s the existing behavior now. There will be six entry points. Our visitation management consultants are just starting to work on this. There’ll be process and a local committee. We want to look at the traffic counts. We’re going to give the local committee a stipend to hire their own consultant to review the traffic study, the methodology, so you have full confidence when the data comes back that it’s not us paying our consultants to say what we want them to say.

6. Fjord Trail Inc. predicts an increase of hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, with upward of 66 percent arriving by vehicle. All vehicles arriving from the south and east must pass through the traffic light at Routes 9D/301. Will the [state-mandated] Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement address this increased traffic? How will negative impacts be mitigated? [Through] NYCRR Part 617.9(a)(b) [a state environmental quality review]? (David May, Cold Spring)

Cooper: That will be addressed in the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement. The state Department of Transportation is already working with us on how to address safety in that corridor. There have been discussions about a roundabout, traffic-calming devices, reduced speed limits. There are tools to be considered. A lot of data will be gathered in the DGEIS which will inform solutions.



7. What is the projected increase in visitation to Hudson Highlands State Park? The Breakneck trailhead? Cold Spring? And what methodology was used to arrive at these projections? Specifically, what time of year was traffic data gathered? What other projects, parks and attractions were used as comparables? (Michael Bowman, Nelsonville)

Kacala: In 2016, at the public hearing for the start of the environmental review, everyone said that in the prior year, visitation had “gotten too much, we feel like it hit a tipping point.” It’s still going up for Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve and we have similar data for Breakneck. A reservation system could help reduce numbers. AKRF consultants are updating projections with 2023 data, to be applied to HHFT’s six entry points, modeling where we expect people to go. Not all will come through Cold Spring.

Cooper: Walkway Over the Hudson averages about 600,000 users a year, with two fairly small parking lots. There’s always a space. It’s never crowded. Poughkeepsie has benefited. It’s not the monster it’s portrayed to be. And the Empire State Trail is going to attract millions of users, but spread out over its entire length. We would not propose a project that we thought would be damaging to communities.

8. It’s understood there is a fine line in this so-called public/private partnership between New York State and Scenic Hudson/Fjord Trail Inc. If this is truly a public project, exempt from local planning board oversight, then agendas and minutes from meetings under this partnership would be required under Open Meetings law. If this is truly a private project, then local board oversight is required by law and minutes can be hidden or withheld from the public. In this case, which is it? Ethically you shouldn’t claim both. Wouldn’t you agree? When people seek out minutes, they’re told this is a private situation. (Stephanie Hawkins, Cold Spring)

Davidson: There are very clear roles and responsibilities between HHFT and State Parks. Essentially New York State will hold the real estate for the trail; HHFT will operate, maintain and repair it. This is a state parks project, working closely with partners. We go through planning, go out to bid for construction. We are committed to being transparent. We can’t be transparent when we’re in the middle of negotiating. We will make all documents available to anybody who wants to see them. Withholding what has happened doesn’t do us any good. The supposition that we’re doing something devious behind your back is really detrimental.

9. The Fjord Trail will have a big impact, but we have no data on what this impact (social, environmental, economic) will look like. Where are the studies that typically accompany projects of this large scale? Can we expect to see such analyses so we can have a fact-based debate? (David Duffy, Garrison)

Cooper: That’s exactly what all the consultants have been hired to do. Collectively, the project is in the process of a gathering a lot of environmental data for the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement, projected to come out in January 2024. Data will also address community attributes and character, open space, traffic, transportation, parking, safety issues, emergency services. There will be a public hearing, probably in February or March, months of getting your comments and going back and forth to figure out what works and doesn’t work. It’s a process that is very publicly engaged, and we want your input. But we also need your patience because it’s not here today. We’re doing information gathering and getting your ideas. It is my hope, my passion that we collectively come up with a way to make an amazing, publicly accessible trail that works for visitors and communities.

10. If the environmental review reveals that there will be significant impacts to species such as New England cottontail, cerulean warblers and submerged vegetation will the project be canceled? (Lauren Martin, Philipstown)

Cooper: We are state parks, we care deeply about habitat. We have a process. You inventory first. For any endangered or threatened natural resource, we seek to avoid their habitats, plan around it, and where we can’t avoid, we mitigate.

11. I watched the waterfront development at Beacon station for seven years, from the start. We know that much of the river shoreline has been disturbed for over a hundred years. The restoration brought back wildlife and habitat including pollinators and native plants. What kind of plans are there to restore the natural habitat that existed preindustrial revolution and how will the restoration help mitigate the rising water levels caused by climate change? (Adam Osterfeld, Philipstown)

Kacala: This is a highly disturbed shoreline, with significant amounts of fill, the railroad and old quarries. There are many invasive species. At Breakneck, for example, restoration will include 5.4 acres of native plantings, 430 native trees, over 2,000 native shrubs, and perennials. There will be wildlife crossings. We’ll improve stormwater drainage and create a garden that would be wet seasonally or when there’s a storm event.

12. Given the concerns about 600,000 visitors using the Fjord Trail and potentially swamping the tiny Cold Spring village on weekends, is it possible to have the Dutchess Manor site be promoted from the outset as the focal point/centerpiece for Fjord Trail visitors, particularly those coming by car? This central point would have trail info, food, tons of parking and be the designated starting point for trail access. All trail guide brochures, advertising and other marketing information would direct visitors to this central point, noting that other trail access points may be available. Surely some will still come by train to the Cold Spring, Beacon and Breakneck stations, and others drive and park at other areas along the trail but having the focus on this mid-trail site should cause less stress on Cold Spring resources and residents. (Cathy Carnevale, Cold Spring)

Kacala: The plan has six entries to the park: the Beacon train station/Long Dock Park; Notch Trail Head/Dutchess Junction Park; Dutchess Manor Visitor Center; Breakneck train station; Washburn Trailhead and Cold Spring train station. We’re never going to be saying, “Go park in Cold Spring.” When Breakneck and the Visitor Center at Dutchess Manor open, we want people go there, to get used to that behavior. The shuttle will be up and running from there. In the future, the visitor center could have a café. So, if you’re at Breakneck and want something to eat, it’s another option. We’re changing options and the behavior with these little moves.

13. Seven significant ecological communities, identified by the New York Natural Heritage Program, as well as Endangered and Threatened Species exist in the trail corridor. A far more modest Fjord Trail proposal was given a Positive Declaration in 2015. What has changed to make these habitats and species less vulnerable now? (Susan Peehl, Cold Spring)

Cooper: Under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, that positive declaration is what allows us to do an environmental impact statement, to do studies, to engage in public comment. The positive declaration is what we are operating under right now, for the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement. Nothing has changed regarding those seven ecological communities.

14. How will HHFT support the Village of Cold Spring to handle the increased strain in its infrastructure that the Fjord trail will bring? This is not a bathroom question — the village as it is can barely keep up with sidewalk repairs, garbage pickup, maintenance of the water treatment plant, etc. (Teresa Lagerman, Cold Spring)

Kacala: We’re already at the table with the village. We’ll talk about which issue areas HHFT can help with or identify resources for. Issues include the Department of Transportation Route 9D intersection, sidewalk improvements from the train station, Fair Street sidewalks and other pedestrian improvements. Also, possible garbage emptying on the waterfront if we go the Dockside route. We’ll retain village events like fireworks and movies there. We’ll also help identify possible funding opportunities and possibly help the village with grant writing. If we go the Dockside route, we’d provide the infrastructure to help manage visitation, maintaining the park area at our cost.

15. A trail between Cold Spring and Beacon is a great idea. But the “add-ons” will totally change the character of the area the Fjord Trail claims to celebrate. Why must we accept the add-ons along with the trail? (Ned Rauch, Garrison)

Kacala: We had visitor orientation, wayfinding and signage in the last iteration. Add-ons include bathrooms; garbage bins; and HHFT staff to maintain the trail, help with rescues and manage parking, including at Dutchess Manor, the main entry to the visitor center, staff offices and accessible rest stops. An amphitheater was scaled back to be just an outdoor classroom.

We’re strategically drawing people away from Cold Spring as part of visitation management. Dutchess Manor could have things like snacks. Something could be created at the old Dutchess Junction Park which still has a driveway down to it and playground equipment. And could we put something there? And since you’re in the forest, why not maybe make it an education experience to teach about forest ecosystems?

We just started a new series of walks where we look at one little part of the project area and talk about what’s planned there and get input. They will happen monthly on every second Saturday. We want input. So, get involved. Stay involved.

Public comments

I oppose the Fjord Trail’s current design for the environmental and logistical reasons others cited. There is no overall construction budget. There is no operating budget. If they can’t raise enough money to maintain the trail guess who will pay? (Gretchen Dykstra)

The state should submit to a referendum with Philipstown residents voting yes or no. If the “no” vote rules, the HHFT should end or go back to the original small trail proposal. (Jeff Burstein)

A trailhead at Dockside would exacerbate epic levels of traffic congestion and visitation. The developers feel HHFT will mitigate these problems. There is no documentation of that. There are no feasibility studies. (Derek Graham)

We don’t have the authority to end HHFT but we can influence its final form. We should advocate for the trail starting at Little Stony Point or further north (Paul Kottman)

I urge state parks to issue a stop work order on Breakneck and go back to square one. I’ve been involved with Little Stony Point for 40 years and waited for an invitation to put my two-cents in. It never came. I don’t see how a 14-foot-wide trail can accommodate cyclists, pedestrians and people with disabilities. (John Schienman)

Dutchess Manor only has 200 proposed parking spaces. People are not going to take the shuttle. They’re going to drive down Main Street. (Patty D’Amato)

This project will overwhelm this community especially if it starts at Dockside. The 2020 plan is a grandiose vision for the trail as a linear park and major tourist attraction and turns Little Stony Point into an amusement Park. There is nothing in the public record about what took place between 2017 and 2020 when the new master plan was published. (Peter Henderson)

To have us in a state of anxiety about traffic and you have nothing to say about it. There’s a complete swarming of Cold Spring. When you do deliver the DGEIS there are only 30 days to review it. (Sheila Rauch)

Four years ago you said you were going to reimagine the trail. It went from mostly gravel to being a concrete walkway. At that point I gave up on the project. At this point I hope someone can put their foot out and trip it. (Rich Franco)

The new greatly expanded proposal that is going to increase visitation perhaps exponentially, problems the original proposal was to address. How can it be restored to its original scope which could protect quality of life here? (Mae Lee) [Kacala responded: There is a lot of misinformation about what the plan used to be and how simple it was. There’s a perception of simplicity about the main trail that was never on paper.]