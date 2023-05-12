Beacon Obituaries

Teddy Coughlin (1935-2023)

Theodora Ann “Teddy” Coughlin, 87, a lifelong resident of Beacon and former City Court clerk, died May 7, surrounded by family, friends, song, stories, laughter and tears.

Teddy was born June 17, 1935, the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Sargent) Schuler. After high school she attended secretarial school and worked for IBM. On Sept. 7, 1957, she wed her high school sweetheart, George “Pete” Coughlin, who died in 1987.

After raising her three children, Erin, Dale and Lane, she became the Beacon court clerk until her retirement in 1996.

Teddy was a great mom, a great cook, avid bridge player, painter and crafter, her family said. Everything she did was with elegance and grace, even to her last days. In her later years, she traveled extensively with her companion, Micky McDermott.

She is survived by her children, Erin Coughlin-Paglia (Bob), Dale Coughlin (Janet) and Lane Coughlin (Bonnie), as well as her grandchildren: Matthew Paglia, Connor Paglia, Ian Paglia, Evan Paglia, Kyle Coughlin, Kayla Brandt and Keelan Coughlin; great-grandchildren, Preston Paglia, Hudson Brandt and Everly Brandt; and her sister, Margaret Schuler.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 11 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to CurePSP (curepsp.org). Teddy battled progressive supranuclear palsy for a number of years.

Kathy Deutermann (1953-2023)

Kathryn Deutermann, 69, of Beacon died May 6 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

Kathy was born Sept. 6, 1953, in Peekskill, the daughter of Oliver and Rita Moshier.

Kathy was a loving mother who dedicated her life to her children, her family said. She loved flowers — receiving, but more so giving — on birthdays and special occasions. While living in Beacon, she was an active community member who was instrumental in organizing National Night Out. And even though she was a diehard Yankees fan, she loved Boston — Boston terriers, that is. Remmy, Andy and Oreo were her babies.

She is survived by her children, Garrett Deutermann (Keely) of Canaan, Connecticut, and Kristina Deutermann (Michael) of Newburgh; her siblings, Ursula Moshier of White Plains, Denise Mendez (Pedro) of Harrison, and David Moshier of Staten Island; and her nieces Jessica Mendez, Nereida Mendez, Cassandra Mendez and Ariana Rodriguez (Louis).

A wake was held May 9 at the DiDonato Funeral Home in Marlboro.

Patrick Prosser

Patrick Charles Prosser, 64, a Beacon native, died April 28 at his home in Black Mountain, North Carolina, surrounded by members of his family. He was the son of Thomas and Harriet Prosser, both of Beacon.

Patrick spent his childhood in Beacon and was most content roaming Mount Beacon, taking photos and hiking in the woods. He earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in 1982 from the SUNY New Paltz and, in 2002, a master’s degree in human resources management from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Patrick loved nothing more than to sit down to a good spaghetti dinner with his family and would discuss just about any subject. Sharing food and time with family made him the happiest.

When he moved to Black Mountain in 2015, the topic was often every animal that came through the yard. Birds were his favorite, especially the eagle, because he was an enduring fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, whether they won or lost.

He loved golf, history, music, art and nature, but his contentment came from fixing things. During moves to Pennsylvania, Alaska, Texas and California, there was always a house to repair or remodel, and nothing made him happier than helping someone when something was broken.

He retired from a career as a public affairs manager and then a human resources manager for refining companies. He started his own business, Woodpecker Renovation and Repair, when he retired to Black Mountain. He felt the most connected to Mother Nature when looking out at the mountains and said that he knew he was truly home after all of his travels across the country, his family said.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy, and their children, Hayley, Raymond and Leland, as well as his siblings, Donna Alderman of Eagle River, Arkansas, and Tom (TJ) Prosser, of Brimfield, Massachusetts; and his aunt, Edie Shifflette of Summerville, South Carolina.

A Celebration of Life is planned. Memorial donations can be made to the Beacon Historical Society (beaconhistorical.org) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).