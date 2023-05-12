EPA to Discuss Hudson PCB Probe 

GE will investigate contamination from chemicals

Officials with the federal Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual public meeting on May 24 to discuss the agency’s upcoming investigation into the presence of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the lower Hudson River.

General Electric reached in September an agreement with the EPA to investigate contamination from the chemicals in the river between the Troy Dam and New York City’s harbor by sampling fish, sediment and water.

Under a 2006 order, the company spent $1.7 billion dredging north of Albany in what the EPA said was the most polluted 40-mile stretch of the Hudson.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. and participants will be given time to ask questions. Register at bit.ly/pcb-forum.