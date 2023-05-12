Spring Showcase

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

Compass Arts held its annual outdoor community festival on May 6 and 7 at The Yard in Beacon with plays, improv and dance performances; an art gallery; and a performance by the Beacon Rising Choir. These photos were taken May 7.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.