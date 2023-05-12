Summer Arts Pass Available

Five organizations offer discounts

Five cultural arts organizations, including the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and Storm King Art Center, announced they will again offer a summer arts pass that includes admission.

This is the second year that the sites, which also includes the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, Historic Hudson Valley and the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, have offered the passes, which cost $185 and will be available through May 31.

Each pass includes two tickets to any weekday Shakespeare Festival performance. For details, see hvshakespeare.org/hvsap.