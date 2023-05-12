The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 13

Community Day

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

This 20th-anniversary celebration at the museum will include tours, a film screening, art- and zine-making workshops, remarks from elected officials and a happy hour on the lawn. Free

TUES 16

Blood Drive

GARRISON

2 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 800-933-2566

nybc.org

Appointments preferred but walk-ins welcome.

WED 17

Adult Spelling Bee

CARMEL

5:30 p.m. Centennial Golf Club

185 John Simpson Road

covecarecenter.org

This annual fundraiser for the CoveCare Center will challenge teams of up to 10 players to spell progressively more difficult words. Includes dinner. Cost: $50

WED 17

I Am Beacon Mixer

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Two Way Brewery

18 W. Main St.

i-am-beacon.ticketleap.com

Network and connect at this event hosted by the community-building nonprofit. Cost: $30 ($40 non-members)

WED 17

Funding Home Energy Improvements

MAHOPAC

6 p.m. Via Zoom

tinyurl.com/HomeEnergyForum

At this webinar presented by State Sen. Pete Harckham, CCE Putnam and Sustainable Putnam, learn about ways to save money by moving to clean energy using rebates and incentive programs.

SAT 20

Community Safety & Wellness Day

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave.

The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will offer blood-pressure screenings, car seat checks, activities and a chance for children to meet firefighters and rangers.

SAT 20

Mother’s Day Tea

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. United Methodist Church

216 Main St. | 845-265-3365

Leave a phone message for reservations. Cost: $15



STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 13

More to Our Story

GARRISON

Noon. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Older residents will share original stories about their lives. Also SUN 14. Free

SAT 13

Student Film Festival

BEACON

2:30 & 6:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

foundationforbeaconschools.org

Short films by Beacon elementary students will be shown at the early screening and by middle and high school students at the later screening. Cost: $9 ($7 seniors, $3 children)

SAT 13

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Sondheim musical set in Rome follows a servant trying to make his way to freedom. Also SUN 14, FRI 19, SAT 20, SUN 21. Cost: $26 ($23 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)





FRI 19

The Vagina Monologues

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Local women, including Lisa Andretta, Erica Hauser, Annie Lanzillotto, Shane Killoran, Jade Mason, Najah Muhammed, Carole Penner, Pam Pritzker Ridley, KerryAnne Wolfe and GraceLyn Woods, will perform Eve Ensler’s play. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 20

What’s Your Story

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Storytellers will share their true tales about journeys. Cost: $20

SUN 21

Charles Coe

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read work from his collections, including Picnic on the Moon and Purgatory Road. An open mic will follow. Cost: $10

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 13

59 Views of the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

For this benefit auction, 59 artists were invited to create work in their chosen medium inspired by the region. The viewing will begin at 3 p.m. and the auction at 5 p.m.

Cost: $25





FRI 19

Tempestry

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The museum will open two exhibits, one featuring knitted records of global warming and the other focusing on Indigenous peoples.

SAT 20

Susan Stillman | Chris Randolph

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

In Peripheral Visions, Stillman’s small-work paintings capture moments without figures. In Tales of the Psyche, Randolph’s paintings, drawings and sculpture explore inner struggles. Through June 18.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 13

A Day of 18th-Century Entertainments

NEWBURGH

Noon – 3 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

The historic site will host games, crafts and entertainment on the lawn, weather permitting.

SAT 13

AAPI Book Discussion

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Facilitated by Justice McCray, this discussion for Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month will focus on favorite writings by AAPI authors.

THURS 18

Estate Planning Seminar

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn how to protect your assets and take care of loved ones.

SAT 20

Calligraphy and Origami Workshop

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Members of the Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association will explain how to fold paper to make sculptures and to shape letters in calligraphy. For ages 6 and older. Registration required.

SAT 20

Create a Small-Space Kitchen Garden

BREWSTER

2 p.m. Sedge Garden

1 Geneva Road | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Learn in this workshop by the Cornell Cooperative Extension how to use companion planting and square-foot gardening techniques. Cost: $10

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 16

Starting the College Admission Process

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

This event is geared for rising sophomores and juniors and their parents to learn about how to get started and choose schools.

WED 17

DIY Pop-Up Book Craft

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 through the fifth grade are invited to learn about paper engineering and how to fold, cut and glue to make a book.

SUN 21

Girls Who Code

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

This workshop will teach girls in the third and fourth grades how to use Scratch and the basics of programming languages. Registration required.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 13

Beacon Schools Exhibit

BEACON

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Artwork by students from all schools in the district will be on view.

SAT 13

Margaret Innerhofer

BEACON

3 – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe

211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270

ecfa.com

In Shadowland, Innerhofer uses interactive photography and sound to explore the space between consciousness and the subconscious.

SAT 13

I Am The Passenger, Part I

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

This group show will feature non-objective painting. Through June 17.

SAT 13

Paul Kessel

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

The street photographer’s work will be on view through May 28.

SAT 13

Khara Gilvey

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Gilvey’s rugs and objects will be on exhibit through June 4.

SAT 13

Frank Mysterio | Nerviswr3k | Mech Designs x Winvill

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

Sculpture, figures and multiples will be on view through June 2.

SAT 13

Nataliya Hines

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Hines creates narratives using religious imagery and portraiture in her show, Lazarus Taxon. BAU also will open a group show with work by Pamela Zaremba, Ilse Schreiber Noll, Eileen Sackman, Mary McFerran, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Matthew Gilbert, Joel Brown, Robyn Ellenbogen, Daniel Berlin and Jebah Baum. Through June 4.

SAT 13

Surrender

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Darya Golubina explores mental health in her solo show. Through June 3.

SAT 13

Michelle Silver | Bradley Silver

BEACON

8 p.m. Distortion Society

172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

The artists’ paintings will be on display at this gallery and tattoo studio’s grand opening. There will also be a family fun hangout from noon to 3 p.m.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 13

Plant Sale

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-278-6738 x220

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Find heirloom and hybrid vegetable plants, herbs, annuals, perennials and native plants at this annual fundraiser for the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Get advice, have your soil tested and learn about honeybees from Rodney Dow. There will be activities and crafts for children, too.

SAT 13

Plant Sale

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall

807 Route 52

facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub

The Verplanck Garden Club will host its annual event with bedding plants, Mother’s Day gifts, annuals, perennials and herbs.

SAT 13

The Magic of Alpines

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Learn about Stonecrop’s collection of plants that grow in challenging conditions — thin soil, high altitude, little water — then plant an alpine container to take home. Cost: $70 ($50 members)

SAT 13

Houseplant Swap

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a plant to give away and go home with a new one.

SUN 14

Botanical Art

PHILIPSTOWN

1 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Susan Sapanara will lead a workshop on painting and drawing plants. Cost: $15

WED 17

Alpines in the Garden

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Take a guided tour of Stonecrop’s extensive outdoor collection. Cost: $10 (members free)

MUSIC

SAT 13

Gypsy

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play hits by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks with Diane Lutz leading the way. Cost: $32 to $45

SAT 13

Halcyon

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

Produced by Michelle Rivas, the evening will include music and dance with Penelope Wendtlandt, composition by Enrique Eoli and video projections by the Anarchist Mountains Trio. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 13

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play songs by musicians who performed at Woodstock. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 14

In Four Jazz Collective

NEWBURGH

3 p.m. St. George’s Church

105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864

newburghchambermusic.org

Hosted by Newburgh Chamber Music, Jesse Breheney (bass), Gabrielle Stravelli (vocals), Michael Kanan (piano) and Billy Mintz (drums) will play songbook selections. Cost: $30 ($5 students)





FRI 19

The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The cabaret artist’s show is inspired by acts from the 1910s through 1930s. He will be joined by Scott Ricketts (coronet) and Conal Fowkes (piano and bass). Cost: $25

FRI 19

Sara Milonovich & Daisycutter

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play Americana and roots-style music from their latest release, Northeast. Jeff Wilkinson will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 20

The Planets

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform a program inspired by astrology and astronomy, including works by Holst, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky. Cost: $40 to $60 ($15 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 20

Hot Wrk Ensemble

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church

15 South Ave. | hotwrk.bpt.me

J. Brooks Marcus (percussion), Lois Hicks-Wozniak (saxophone) and Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone, woodwinds) will perform original chamber music. Cost: $20 ($30 door)





SAT 20

Willie Nile Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rock singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 21

Michael Davidman

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

35 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The pianist’s program will include works by Chopin and Sigfrid Karg-Elert. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 21

Old Blind Dogs

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Scottish folk band, which uses traditional instruments, will play music from northeast Scotland. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 15

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 15

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 16

Budget and Trustee Vote

BEACON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

District residents who live in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill vote at Glenham Elementary School. The board will meet at 9:15 p.m., after the polls close.

TUES 16

Budget and Trustee Vote

GARRISON

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

The board will meet at 10 p.m. to ratify the vote.

TUES 16

Budget and Trustee Vote

COLD SPRING

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Haldane Elementary

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

The board will hold its annual district meeting at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

WED 17

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 18

Planning Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | 845-265-3329

philipstown.com

The Philipstown Planning Board will hold public hearings on the Hudson Valley Shakespeare and Hudson Highlands Reserve developments.