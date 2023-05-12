The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 13
Community Day
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
This 20th-anniversary celebration at the museum will include tours, a film screening, art- and zine-making workshops, remarks from elected officials and a happy hour on the lawn. Free
TUES 16
Blood Drive
GARRISON
2 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 800-933-2566
nybc.org
Appointments preferred but walk-ins welcome.
WED 17
Adult Spelling Bee
CARMEL
5:30 p.m. Centennial Golf Club
185 John Simpson Road
covecarecenter.org
This annual fundraiser for the CoveCare Center will challenge teams of up to 10 players to spell progressively more difficult words. Includes dinner. Cost: $50
WED 17
I Am Beacon Mixer
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Two Way Brewery
18 W. Main St.
i-am-beacon.ticketleap.com
Network and connect at this event hosted by the community-building nonprofit. Cost: $30 ($40 non-members)
WED 17
Funding Home Energy Improvements
MAHOPAC
6 p.m. Via Zoom
tinyurl.com/HomeEnergyForum
At this webinar presented by State Sen. Pete Harckham, CCE Putnam and Sustainable Putnam, learn about ways to save money by moving to clean energy using rebates and incentive programs.
SAT 20
Community Safety & Wellness Day
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will offer blood-pressure screenings, car seat checks, activities and a chance for children to meet firefighters and rangers.
SAT 20
Mother’s Day Tea
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. United Methodist Church
216 Main St. | 845-265-3365
Leave a phone message for reservations. Cost: $15
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 13
More to Our Story
GARRISON
Noon. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Older residents will share original stories about their lives. Also SUN 14. Free
SAT 13
Student Film Festival
BEACON
2:30 & 6:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
foundationforbeaconschools.org
Short films by Beacon elementary students will be shown at the early screening and by middle and high school students at the later screening. Cost: $9 ($7 seniors, $3 children)
SAT 13
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Sondheim musical set in Rome follows a servant trying to make his way to freedom. Also SUN 14, FRI 19, SAT 20, SUN 21. Cost: $26 ($23 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)
FRI 19
The Vagina Monologues
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Local women, including Lisa Andretta, Erica Hauser, Annie Lanzillotto, Shane Killoran, Jade Mason, Najah Muhammed, Carole Penner, Pam Pritzker Ridley, KerryAnne Wolfe and GraceLyn Woods, will perform Eve Ensler’s play. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 20
What’s Your Story
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Storytellers will share their true tales about journeys. Cost: $20
SUN 21
Charles Coe
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read work from his collections, including Picnic on the Moon and Purgatory Road. An open mic will follow. Cost: $10
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 13
59 Views of the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
For this benefit auction, 59 artists were invited to create work in their chosen medium inspired by the region. The viewing will begin at 3 p.m. and the auction at 5 p.m.
Cost: $25
FRI 19
Tempestry
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The museum will open two exhibits, one featuring knitted records of global warming and the other focusing on Indigenous peoples.
SAT 20
Susan Stillman | Chris Randolph
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
In Peripheral Visions, Stillman’s small-work paintings capture moments without figures. In Tales of the Psyche, Randolph’s paintings, drawings and sculpture explore inner struggles. Through June 18.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 13
A Day of 18th-Century Entertainments
NEWBURGH
Noon – 3 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
The historic site will host games, crafts and entertainment on the lawn, weather permitting.
SAT 13
AAPI Book Discussion
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Facilitated by Justice McCray, this discussion for Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month will focus on favorite writings by AAPI authors.
THURS 18
Estate Planning Seminar
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn how to protect your assets and take care of loved ones.
SAT 20
Calligraphy and Origami Workshop
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Members of the Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association will explain how to fold paper to make sculptures and to shape letters in calligraphy. For ages 6 and older. Registration required.
SAT 20
Create a Small-Space Kitchen Garden
BREWSTER
2 p.m. Sedge Garden
1 Geneva Road | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Learn in this workshop by the Cornell Cooperative Extension how to use companion planting and square-foot gardening techniques. Cost: $10
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 16
Starting the College Admission Process
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
This event is geared for rising sophomores and juniors and their parents to learn about how to get started and choose schools.
WED 17
DIY Pop-Up Book Craft
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 through the fifth grade are invited to learn about paper engineering and how to fold, cut and glue to make a book.
SUN 21
Girls Who Code
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
This workshop will teach girls in the third and fourth grades how to use Scratch and the basics of programming languages. Registration required.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 13
Beacon Schools Exhibit
BEACON
1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Artwork by students from all schools in the district will be on view.
SAT 13
Margaret Innerhofer
BEACON
3 – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe
211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270
ecfa.com
In Shadowland, Innerhofer uses interactive photography and sound to explore the space between consciousness and the subconscious.
SAT 13
I Am The Passenger, Part I
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
This group show will feature non-objective painting. Through June 17.
SAT 13
Paul Kessel
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
The street photographer’s work will be on view through May 28.
SAT 13
Khara Gilvey
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Gilvey’s rugs and objects will be on exhibit through June 4.
SAT 13
Frank Mysterio | Nerviswr3k | Mech Designs x Winvill
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
Sculpture, figures and multiples will be on view through June 2.
SAT 13
Nataliya Hines
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Hines creates narratives using religious imagery and portraiture in her show, Lazarus Taxon. BAU also will open a group show with work by Pamela Zaremba, Ilse Schreiber Noll, Eileen Sackman, Mary McFerran, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Matthew Gilbert, Joel Brown, Robyn Ellenbogen, Daniel Berlin and Jebah Baum. Through June 4.
SAT 13
Surrender
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Darya Golubina explores mental health in her solo show. Through June 3.
SAT 13
Michelle Silver | Bradley Silver
BEACON
8 p.m. Distortion Society
172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
The artists’ paintings will be on display at this gallery and tattoo studio’s grand opening. There will also be a family fun hangout from noon to 3 p.m.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 13
Plant Sale
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-278-6738 x220
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Find heirloom and hybrid vegetable plants, herbs, annuals, perennials and native plants at this annual fundraiser for the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Get advice, have your soil tested and learn about honeybees from Rodney Dow. There will be activities and crafts for children, too.
SAT 13
Plant Sale
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall
807 Route 52
facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub
The Verplanck Garden Club will host its annual event with bedding plants, Mother’s Day gifts, annuals, perennials and herbs.
SAT 13
The Magic of Alpines
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Learn about Stonecrop’s collection of plants that grow in challenging conditions — thin soil, high altitude, little water — then plant an alpine container to take home. Cost: $70 ($50 members)
SAT 13
Houseplant Swap
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a plant to give away and go home with a new one.
SUN 14
Botanical Art
PHILIPSTOWN
1 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Susan Sapanara will lead a workshop on painting and drawing plants. Cost: $15
WED 17
Alpines in the Garden
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Take a guided tour of Stonecrop’s extensive outdoor collection. Cost: $10 (members free)
MUSIC
SAT 13
Gypsy
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play hits by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks with Diane Lutz leading the way. Cost: $32 to $45
SAT 13
Halcyon
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
Produced by Michelle Rivas, the evening will include music and dance with Penelope Wendtlandt, composition by Enrique Eoli and video projections by the Anarchist Mountains Trio. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 13
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play songs by musicians who performed at Woodstock. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 14
In Four Jazz Collective
NEWBURGH
3 p.m. St. George’s Church
105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864
newburghchambermusic.org
Hosted by Newburgh Chamber Music, Jesse Breheney (bass), Gabrielle Stravelli (vocals), Michael Kanan (piano) and Billy Mintz (drums) will play songbook selections. Cost: $30 ($5 students)
FRI 19
The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The cabaret artist’s show is inspired by acts from the 1910s through 1930s. He will be joined by Scott Ricketts (coronet) and Conal Fowkes (piano and bass). Cost: $25
FRI 19
Sara Milonovich & Daisycutter
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play Americana and roots-style music from their latest release, Northeast. Jeff Wilkinson will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 20
The Planets
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform a program inspired by astrology and astronomy, including works by Holst, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky. Cost: $40 to $60 ($15 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 20
Hot Wrk Ensemble
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
15 South Ave. | hotwrk.bpt.me
J. Brooks Marcus (percussion), Lois Hicks-Wozniak (saxophone) and Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone, woodwinds) will perform original chamber music. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 20
Willie Nile Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rock singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 21
Michael Davidman
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
35 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The pianist’s program will include works by Chopin and Sigfrid Karg-Elert. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 21
Old Blind Dogs
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Scottish folk band, which uses traditional instruments, will play music from northeast Scotland. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 15
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 15
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 16
Budget and Trustee Vote
BEACON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
District residents who live in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill vote at Glenham Elementary School. The board will meet at 9:15 p.m., after the polls close.
TUES 16
Budget and Trustee Vote
GARRISON
7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
The board will meet at 10 p.m. to ratify the vote.
TUES 16
Budget and Trustee Vote
COLD SPRING
7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Haldane Elementary
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
The board will hold its annual district meeting at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
WED 17
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 18
Planning Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | 845-265-3329
philipstown.com
The Philipstown Planning Board will hold public hearings on the Hudson Valley Shakespeare and Hudson Highlands Reserve developments.