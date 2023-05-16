Beacon School Budget Passes

Three transportation propositions also approved by voters

By a vote of 666-196, or 77 percent approval, Beacon City School District voters passed a budget for 2023-24 of $81,340,700, which will increase the tax levy by 3.64 percent, or $1.6 million, without exceeding the district’s state-mandated tax cap.

Turnout was about 5 percent.

The budget includes four new positions at Rombout Middle School — a social worker, a world language (Italian) teacher, a reading teacher to support students not meeting grade-level standards and a part-time music teacher. In addition, funding for an additional preschool teacher will allow the district to expand its pre-K program to each of its four elementary schools.

The district estimates that property taxes will increase $135 per year for a home valued at $300,000 in Beacon; $168 per year for district residents in Fishkill; and $199 per year for those in Wappingers Falls. The estimated tax rate increase across the three municipalities, using current assessments, will be 3.98 percent.

There were three other propositions on the ballot to allow the district to: (1) spend up to $530,000 to purchase three 72-passenger buses and a van, which passed 644-220; (2) spend up to $466,000 on an electric school bus, as long as it receives grants of up to $250,000, which passed 570-295; and (3) provide transportation to students who live more than a mile from their school (the current limit is 1.5 miles), at a cost of about $10,000, which passed 684-177.

There are four open seats on the nine-member school board, and four candidates: Anthony White and Kristan Flynn, who were seeking their fourth and third terms, respectively, and newcomers Semra Ercin and Eric Schetter. Craig Wolf did not seek re-election to a third term.

The three candidates who received the most votes, Eric Schetter (696), Kristan Flynn (678) and Anthony White (639), will each serve 3-year terms. Semra Ercin (607) will complete the final two years of the term of Antony Tseng, who resigned in March.

The other members of the board are Meredith Heuer (whose term ends in 2025), Flora Stadler (2024), Alena Kush (2025), John Galloway Jr. (2024) and Yunice Heath (2024).