Beacon Man Appears Drunk at Sentencing

Earlier pleaded guilty to drunk driving

A Beacon man who is facing a year in jail for felony aggravated driving while intoxicated showed up late for his sentencing in Ulster County on Wednesday (May 17) — and also appeared to be intoxicated, according to the Daily Freeman.

When Emilio Ramos, 41, finally arrived at court, the judge refused to sentence him because he appeared to be drunk. Instead, he rescheduled the hearing for Thursday and sent Ramos to Ulster County Jail overnight.

Following a traffic stop in Marlborough in November 2021, Ramos was charged with three felonies, including driving while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor for allegedly circumventing a device installed to keep him from driving while intoxicated. He pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated. According to the district attorney, his blood-alcohol level when he was arrested was 0.32 percent, or four times the legal limit.