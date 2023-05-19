Cold Spring Continues Code Update

Public hearing remains open for feedback

The Tuesday (May 16) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board served as the fourth round of an ongoing public hearing on proposed updates to chapters of the village code that cover zoning, noise and signage.

The workshop was held a day earlier than usual because three board members planned to attend the annual meeting of the New York Conference of Mayors, which began on Wednesday.

The meeting was brief, just 30 minutes, in contrast to three previous sessions that each lasted more than two hours.

Mayor Kathleen Foley said an ad hoc working group met twice last week and continues to make recommendations regarding revisions based on its review of “legitimate and substantive questions” and comments from the public.

To date, 21 recommendations from the working group, which includes Foley, Trustee Laura Bozzi, Donald McDonald, Eric Wirth, Jesse St. Charles and Paul Henderson, have been posted at coldspringny.gov.

Tuesday’s discussions centered on topics such as “form-based zoning” (designed to preserve village character), landscape standards and streetscape requirements.

The public hearing was again left open and will reconvene at the May 24 board meeting. Residents can offer feedback in person or by Zoom, but Foley said all comments also must be submitted in writing.

The village faces a June 30 deadline for having its revised code accepted by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which provided funding for completing the update.

At the May 10 public hearing, the board accepted recommendations from the working group dealing with subjects such as development density at the former Marathon battery plant site on Kemble Avenue, the maximum height of residential buildings, and accessory housing.

The formal adoption of recommendations will come after all issues raised by the public have been addressed. Ted Fink, the village planning consultant, said a redline version of the updated chapters will be created, and Foley suggested a summary of substantive changes also be prepared.

The working group recommended that a number of issues raised by the residents, such as allowing higher structures on the riverfront because of projected increases in water levels due to climate change and alternative uses for the highway garage site, be considered as part of a comprehensive plan review. Fink suggested that the need for affordable housing should also be addressed in the comprehensive plan.

The most recent comprehensive plan was approved in 2012. The village code is being updated in part to bring it into compliance with the comprehensive plan, which is required by New York State law.

During public comment, residents have raised concerns about what they characterize as a lack of transparency in the code update process; the completeness of responses to questions posted by the working group; the future of the Marathon site; and the appropriateness of many of the proposed updates.

In other business …