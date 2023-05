19-year-old shot in Poughkeepsie

The victim of a fatal shooting on May 13 in Poughkeepsie attended Beacon High School from 2018 to 2022, according to the district.

Police said Thomas Galimore Rhodes, 19, was found just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Market and Montgomery streets with multiple gunshot wounds. He died in surgery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. The shooting is being investigated by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.