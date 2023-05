IDA board fails to seat a quorum

The board of the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency did not hold its scheduled meeting on May 10 because it lacked a quorum.

The board had been expected to vote on Mirbeau Inn & Spa’s request for a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement at the Tioronda Estate in Beacon, where the company is building a luxury spa and hotel.