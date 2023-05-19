Sheriff Makes Arrest in Haldane Incident

Cold Spring man charged with criminal nuisance

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday (May 19) that it had arrested a Cold Spring man following an investigation into what a deputy thought could be gunshots near the Haldane campus.

The popping sounds just after noon on Monday startled elementary students and staff on the playground and prompted administrators to put the campus in lockdown for about 90 minutes. It turned out to be firecrackers.

After police arrived to investigate, a resident said they had seen smoke at a nearby residence, the sheriff said in a news release. Police said they located what appeared to be freshly exploded fireworks in the yard at 34 Mountain Ave.

The sheriff said that because the occupants of the home were uncooperative, his office obtained a search warrant that was executed at about 7 p.m.

Following the search, Alexander Welsh, 28, was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of cannabis in the second degree, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and misdemeanor criminal nuisance. He was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Philipstown Court to answer the charges, the sheriff said.