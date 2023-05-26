Dog Run

Ross Corsair

The Animal Rescue Foundation hosted its annual 5K run and walk in Beacon on May 21, attracting 166 humans and 64 dogs. Rebecca Roper won the women’s division and Zachary Cader was first for the men.

