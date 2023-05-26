Letter: Continental Commons

Last month, the last undeveloped 10 acres of the Fishkill Supply Depot along Route 9 in Fishkill were clear-cut by the developer to make way for his vision of progress.

Dominic Broccoli was given approval for his plan to build a strip mall, Continental Commons, on the site by the Town of Fishkill, but that does not mean that he should build it. He was not given permission to uproot or disturb the land. This recent clear-cut exposed the rock walls from the original Fishkill Supply Depot. These last undisturbed acres have a story to tell the world. The soldiers who served and died at the Fishkill Supply Depot sacrificed for the creation of the United States of America. Nearly 250 years later, these ruins remain as a visible reminder of the strength of a nation. We the people cannot let this hallowed ground be paved over.

Over the past 15 years, supporters of the Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot have been on a mission to educate people about the role that the Fishkill Supply Depot played in the cause of liberty. We continue to wait for the legal outcome of an Article 78 appeal [of the approval], but the Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot have already won public support from across the nation.

Now we are going to focus our efforts on convincing the developer to conduct a full archeological survey out of respect for this country’s history and the memory of the soldiers who served and died at the Fishkill Supply Depot.

We are planning a demonstration at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at the Van Wyck Homestead to pay our respects for the service of Continental soldiers at the Fishkill Supply Depot.

Keith Reilly, Cold Spring

Reilly is co-president of Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot.