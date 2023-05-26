The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
MEMORIAL DAY
MON 29
Parade and Ceremony
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Main Street
Veterans and others will march from lower Main to the Cold Spring Cemetery on Peekskill Road to remember those who lost their lives in service to the nation.
MON 29
Ceremony
BEACON
11 a.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | dutchessny.gov
Veterans and others will hold a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in service to the nation.
COMMUNITY
SAT 27
CCA Info Session
PHILIPSTOWN
1 p.m. Via Zoom
tinyurl.com/HVCPMay27
Representatives from Hudson Valley Community Power will explain Community Choice Aggregation, through which Philipstown residents will be opted in to a program to purchase electricity.
SAT 27
Community Plant Swap
COLD SPRING
2 – 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Bring seeds or vegetable plants to trade.
WED 31
Raising of Pride Flag
BEACON
6:30 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
The Progressive Pride flag will celebrate LGBTQ+ residents.
SAT 3
Food Crawl
BEACON
3 – 7 p.m. Various
bit.ly/eat-drink-beacon
Sample food and drinks from more than 20 restaurants and shops on Main Street. Cost: $45
SUN 4
Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
There will be thousands of reptiles and amphibians on view.
SUN 4
Butterfly Release and Memorial Service
BEACON
2 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.
845-831-0179
The Libby Funeral Home organizes this annual event;
call to honor a loved one.
SUN 4
Library Cocktail Party
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Highlands Country Club
955 Route 9D | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Michael Schulman will discuss his book, Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Blood, Sweat and Tears, at this annual fundraiser for the Desmond-Fish Public Library. Cost: $175+
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 28
An Invitation for Next Time
NEW WINDSOR
Noon – 3 p.m. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
Children are invited to make a craft to take home and invite someone to join them on their next visit.
MON 29
The First Movement
BEACON
3 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | howlandmusic.org
In this Classics for Kids program sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, Chelsea Acree, Aaron Loux and Laurel Lynch will teach simple choreography and improvisational dancing with music by the Beacon String Quartet. The rain date is SAT 3. Free
TUES 30
Animal Adventure
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about animals by experiencing their abilities and lives. Registration required.
WED 31
Storytime: Ollie
GARRISON
3:45 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Author Nicole Vitale and illustrator Sarah Monck will share their book about a magical fish bowl. Registration required.
WED 31
Spring Clay Circuits
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 1 to 5 will learn how to use conductor dough, LED lights and a battery pack to make a light.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 27
NBNY Art Seen: Art Walk
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Various
newburghart.org/nbny-artseen
The Newburgh Arts & Cultural Commission sponsors this walk on the last Saturday of each month through October. See the website for a map with participating galleries.
SAT 3
Open Studios
PEEKSKILL
Noon – 5 p.m. Various
peekskillartsalliance.org
See work by more than 100 artists at 30 studios, galleries and exhibition spaces at this 24th annual event. Also SUN 4. See website for listings.
SAT 3
Charles Ruppmann
COLD SPRING
2 – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The New York Daily News photographer, who lives in Peekskill, will exhibit rarely seen work from the 1970s.
STAGE & SCREEN
WED 31
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley
Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
The HVSF season opens with the first of four previews of the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Opening night is SUN 4. Through July 1. Cost: $10 to $60
FRI 2
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Ruth Danon will share her poems, followed by an open mic. Email [email protected] to sign up.
SAT 3
Global Inspirations
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 & 6:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Dancers from Ballet Arts Studio, based in Beacon, will celebrate the music of the world, including from Iceland, Benin, Peru, Japan, Norway and Niger. Cost: $15 ($12 seniors, children)
TALKS & TOURS
WED 31
Citizen Preparedness
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This training will cover how to create a family emergency plan, stocking up and being ready for extreme weather events. Registration required.
THURS 1
Watercolor Workshop
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Judith Campanaro will instruct artists of all experience levels in this four-class series. Registration required.
FRI 2
Ancient Stories, Great Floods and the Future of Earth’s Climate
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | caryinstitute.org
Ben Strauss of Climate Central will discuss what ancient texts and Indigenous people’s stories reveal about extreme weather events, what to expect and what to do about it. Hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.
SAT 3
Recollections of a Time Gone By
BEACON
3:30 & 4:30 p.m. Boat leaves Beacon
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Neil Caplan and Barbara and Wes Gottlock will sign their new history of Bannerman Island while visitors take self-guided tours. Cost: $75
SUN 4
Gelli Plate Printing
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Learn how to use a gelatin plate to press or print an image on paper. Cost: $75
SUN 4
Artists Who Make Change Work
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Naomi Vladeck, author of the forthcoming book, Braving Creativity: Artists that Turn the Scary, Thrilling, Messy Path of Change into Courageous Transformation, will lead an interactive presentation about the artistic journey. Cost: $30
MUSIC
SAT 27
Judith Tulloch
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Tulloch and her band play pop, rock and world music. Free
SAT 27
Black Magic
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Santana tribute band will recreate a live concert experience. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 28
Bob Dylan Birthday Bash
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
A tribute band, Old Bob, will play classics and newer songs from the singer and songwriter’s expansive repertoire. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 2
The Prezence
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Led Zepplin tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 3
The Costellos
BEACON
7 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667
facebook.com/TheCostellosMaverickPop
The pop band will play with guests Chihoe Hahn and Scott Ramsey.
SAT 3
Out To Lunch
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Howie Bujese, Larry Cohen, Wayne Fugate, Susan Sassano, Michael Sassano and Joe Selly will perform bluegrass, jazz and Celtic music. Cost: $20
SAT 3
Joe Louis Walker
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The guitarist, singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, Blues Comin’ On, with his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 4
Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
McGill (clarinet) and Chien (piano) will present a program that includes works by Telemann, Jessie Montgomery, Brahms, James Lee III and von Weber. Cost: $10 to $35
SUN 4
Charming Disaster
BEACON
7 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The Goth-folk duo will play music from their new release, Super Natural History.
CIVIC
TUES 30
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
Noon. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
In this virtual meeting, the board will close out the fiscal year.
THURS 1
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com