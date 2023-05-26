The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

MEMORIAL DAY

MON 29

Parade and Ceremony

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Main Street

Veterans and others will march from lower Main to the Cold Spring Cemetery on Peekskill Road to remember those who lost their lives in service to the nation.

MON 29

Ceremony

BEACON

11 a.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | dutchessny.gov

Veterans and others will hold a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in service to the nation.

COMMUNITY

SAT 27

CCA Info Session

PHILIPSTOWN

1 p.m. Via Zoom

tinyurl.com/HVCPMay27

Representatives from Hudson Valley Community Power will explain Community Choice Aggregation, through which Philipstown residents will be opted in to a program to purchase electricity.

SAT 27

Community Plant Swap

COLD SPRING

2 – 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Bring seeds or vegetable plants to trade.

WED 31

Raising of Pride Flag

BEACON

6:30 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

The Progressive Pride flag will celebrate LGBTQ+ residents.

SAT 3

Food Crawl

BEACON

3 – 7 p.m. Various

bit.ly/eat-drink-beacon

Sample food and drinks from more than 20 restaurants and shops on Main Street. Cost: $45

SUN 4

Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

There will be thousands of reptiles and amphibians on view.

SUN 4

Butterfly Release and Memorial Service

BEACON

2 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.

845-831-0179

The Libby Funeral Home organizes this annual event;

call to honor a loved one.

SUN 4

Library Cocktail Party

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Highlands Country Club

955 Route 9D | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Michael Schulman will discuss his book, Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Blood, Sweat and Tears, at this annual fundraiser for the Desmond-Fish Public Library. Cost: $175+

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 28

An Invitation for Next Time

NEW WINDSOR

Noon – 3 p.m. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

Children are invited to make a craft to take home and invite someone to join them on their next visit.

MON 29

The First Movement

BEACON

3 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | howlandmusic.org

In this Classics for Kids program sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, Chelsea Acree, Aaron Loux and Laurel Lynch will teach simple choreography and improvisational dancing with music by the Beacon String Quartet. The rain date is SAT 3. Free

TUES 30

Animal Adventure

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about animals by experiencing their abilities and lives. Registration required.

WED 31

Storytime: Ollie

GARRISON

3:45 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Author Nicole Vitale and illustrator Sarah Monck will share their book about a magical fish bowl. Registration required.

WED 31

Spring Clay Circuits

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 1 to 5 will learn how to use conductor dough, LED lights and a battery pack to make a light.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 27

NBNY Art Seen: Art Walk

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Various

newburghart.org/nbny-artseen

The Newburgh Arts & Cultural Commission sponsors this walk on the last Saturday of each month through October. See the website for a map with participating galleries.

SAT 3

Open Studios

PEEKSKILL

Noon – 5 p.m. Various

peekskillartsalliance.org

See work by more than 100 artists at 30 studios, galleries and exhibition spaces at this 24th annual event. Also SUN 4. See website for listings.

SAT 3

Charles Ruppmann

COLD SPRING

2 – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The New York Daily News photographer, who lives in Peekskill, will exhibit rarely seen work from the 1970s.

STAGE & SCREEN

WED 31

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley

Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

The HVSF season opens with the first of four previews of the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Opening night is SUN 4. Through July 1. Cost: $10 to $60

FRI 2

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Ruth Danon will share her poems, followed by an open mic. Email [email protected] to sign up.

SAT 3

Global Inspirations

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 & 6:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Dancers from Ballet Arts Studio, based in Beacon, will celebrate the music of the world, including from Iceland, Benin, Peru, Japan, Norway and Niger. Cost: $15 ($12 seniors, children)

TALKS & TOURS

WED 31

Citizen Preparedness

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This training will cover how to create a family emergency plan, stocking up and being ready for extreme weather events. Registration required.

THURS 1

Watercolor Workshop

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Judith Campanaro will instruct artists of all experience levels in this four-class series. Registration required.

FRI 2

Ancient Stories, Great Floods and the Future of Earth’s Climate

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | caryinstitute.org

Ben Strauss of Climate Central will discuss what ancient texts and Indigenous people’s stories reveal about extreme weather events, what to expect and what to do about it. Hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.

SAT 3

Recollections of a Time Gone By

BEACON

3:30 & 4:30 p.m. Boat leaves Beacon

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Neil Caplan and Barbara and Wes Gottlock will sign their new history of Bannerman Island while visitors take self-guided tours. Cost: $75

SUN 4

Gelli Plate Printing

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Learn how to use a gelatin plate to press or print an image on paper. Cost: $75

SUN 4

Artists Who Make Change Work

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Naomi Vladeck, author of the forthcoming book, Braving Creativity: Artists that Turn the Scary, Thrilling, Messy Path of Change into Courageous Transformation, will lead an interactive presentation about the artistic journey. Cost: $30

MUSIC

SAT 27

Judith Tulloch

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Tulloch and her band play pop, rock and world music. Free

SAT 27

Black Magic

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Santana tribute band will recreate a live concert experience. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 28

Bob Dylan Birthday Bash

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

A tribute band, Old Bob, will play classics and newer songs from the singer and songwriter’s expansive repertoire. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 2

The Prezence

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Led Zepplin tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 3

The Costellos

BEACON

7 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667

facebook.com/TheCostellosMaverickPop

The pop band will play with guests Chihoe Hahn and Scott Ramsey.

SAT 3

Out To Lunch

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Howie Bujese, Larry Cohen, Wayne Fugate, Susan Sassano, Michael Sassano and Joe Selly will perform bluegrass, jazz and Celtic music. Cost: $20

SAT 3

Joe Louis Walker

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The guitarist, singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, Blues Comin’ On, with his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 4

Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

McGill (clarinet) and Chien (piano) will present a program that includes works by Telemann, Jessie Montgomery, Brahms, James Lee III and von Weber. Cost: $10 to $35

SUN 4

Charming Disaster

BEACON

7 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The Goth-folk duo will play music from their new release, Super Natural History.

CIVIC

TUES 30

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

Noon. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

In this virtual meeting, the board will close out the fiscal year.

THURS 1

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com