Around Town (Photos)

STUCK TRUCK — Some combos don’t work, such as oil and water or long trucks and Cold Spring side streets. The driver of this beverage truck made a mistake on Wednesday (May 23) that he won’t likely repeat, driving down Wall Street from Chestnut. When the rear of the truck wedged against the steep pavement, the vehicle was stuck until a tow truck arrived. Drivers on Kemble Avenue were forced to take Forge Gate. (Photo by Michael Turton)

PREPARING FOR THE KING — The cast of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Henry V had technical rehearsals this week under the tent in Garrison. The show will have previews starting Wednesday (May 31); opening night is Sunday (June 4). (Photo provided)