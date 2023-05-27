Terry Hirose (1936-2023)

Saneteru “Terry” Hirose, 87, of Beacon died May 17 of cancer at the Regional Hospice of Danbury.

Terry was born April 25,1936, in Tokyo, the son of Sanehide and Aki Hirose. When he was an infant, his parents came to New York City by steamship so his father could work for the family business, which already had a presence in the U.S. They lived a privileged existence for several years until tensions between the U.S. and Japan escalated and they returned to Nagoya.

After the war, the family faced much hardship, with the destruction of their home and company buildings, as well as the illness and death of Terry’s father when Terry was 12. He and his mother and younger brothers moved to the home of Terry’s maternal grandparents in Tokyo.

Terry attended International Christian University in Tokyo, where he met his wife Hisako Shimazu. After graduating from college, he worked for Sony, which was then a startup. He was delighted to be transferred to New York in 1963, and Hisako soon joined him.

They loved the U.S., welcomed three daughters and decided to settle in Port Washington to raise their family. Terry ultimately left Sony to work for himself as an international trading consultant, a job that gave him the autonomy he valued. After he retired, Terry and Hisako moved to Beacon, where they made many friends.

Terry was a kind, good-natured and gentle, his family said. He was an introvert and happiest when working on projects around the house, tending to his plants and garden, caring for the family dogs and spending time outside, especially in the woods and mountains when he was younger. Although quiet by nature, Terry enjoyed big family get-togethers and opera and lunches with Hisako and their friends.

In retirement, the couple traveled the world and he took up pottery, which paralleled his father’s family business producing fine china. Terry was proud of the life they created in the U.S., and of his children and grandchildren who would be his legacy here, his family said.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his daughters and grandchildren, Suki Blumenstock (Rob), and Arran and Kylie, of West Caldwell, New Jersey; Yuki Hirose (Eric Brenner) and Lucy, Sophie, Julian and Nico of Scarsdale; and Haruko Hirose (Joe McCauley) and JJ and Patrick of Tuckahoe. He is also survived by his brother, Hisakazu Hirose, of Tokyo. His brothers Masayoshi and Tsuneo died before him.

The family plans a memorial service for close friends in early June. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or the Regional Hospice of Danbury (makingthebestofeveryday.org).