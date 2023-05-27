The Rev. Anthony Falsarella (1958-2023)

The Rev. Anthony Joseph Falsarella, 64, a longtime administrator at St. Basil Academy in Garrison, died suddenly at his home on May 20

He was born on July 2, 1958, in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of Frank and Evelyn Falsarella. On Aug. 10, 1990, he was ordained into the Greek Orthodox faith in Astoria. For the past 33 years, Father Anthony served at St. Basil.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Joseph Falsarella (Irene) of Sharon Springs and Mary Louise Broadwell (Randy) of Carlisle. His father died in 2011.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (May 30) at St. Basil Academy, 79 Saint Basil Road, in Garrison. A Divine Liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (May 31) at St. Basil, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

After the service, a memorial luncheon will be held in the main building. Interment will take place at noon on Thursday at Slate Hill Cemetery in Sharon Springs. Memorial donations may be made to St. Basil Academy (sbagoa.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).