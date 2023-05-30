Nancy Mae Etta (1938-2023)

Nancy Mae Etta (nee Taylor), longtime resident of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully Friday, May 26, 2023. She was 84.

Born October 27, 1938 to George Taylor Jr. and Mae (Leech) Taylor in Beacon, NY, Nancy graduated from Beacon High School in 1957. She married Joseph “Joe” Charles Etta on May 23, 1959, at Our Lady of Loretto Church.

The love story told many times over is that of a photograph: Joe was riding the Newburgh-Beacon ferry along with a friend of Nancy’s. She showed Joe a yearbook photo of Nancy — the same photo he always carried in his wallet for over 60 years. Nancy worked at the Texaco Research Center in Beacon, NY, and helped run her husband’s local business, Philipstown Construction.

Nancy was an avid gardener — demonstrated by the perfectly manicured gardens and lawn at the family’s long-time home on Orchard Street.

Nancy was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Joe. She is survived by her two sons: Thomas (Mary Lynn) and Timothy (Dawn). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Danielle (Steve) Sobocinski, Michael Etta (fiancé Tara Walsh), Lauren Etta, Nicole Etta, Morgan Etta and William Etta; and one great-grandchild, Alaina Sobocinski; sister-in laws Jane Travis and Ann Lisikatos; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may attend calling hours on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring, NY 10516. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on June 8, 2023 at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Peekskill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1 (154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516), or to the Cold Spring Fire Co.’s Junior Firefighter Academy (c/o Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1, write “Junior Firefighter Academy” in the memo space).