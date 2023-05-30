Philipstown Little League, Week 6

Softball

Philipstown’s Majors Hawks notched their first win of the season on May 23, defeating Wappingers, 12-11. Allegra Clementson dominated on the mound, striking out 11. The rest of the Hawk’s defense held Wappingers close, with two fierce stops from shortstop Natalia Corless and a throwdown by catcher Mackenzie Tobin to third baseman Ava O’Neill, who made the out.

On offense, NoraJean Cotter went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple while Clementson and Tobin both drove in runs with doubles. Cotter ended the final inning by catching a fly ball in foul territory. The Hawks face off against rival Pleasant Valley on Saturday (June 3).

The Minors Royals headed into Memorial Day weekend by finishing up a three-game win streak. First up was Wappingers on May 13, which the Royals took 9-3. Hits from Mya Amato, Lucia McIlwaine, Elizabeth Sexton and Rosie Valentine helped secure the Royals’ lead while on defense, pitcher Valentine allowed no runs, struck out six and walked one over three innings.

The Royals went on to beat Lagrange, 12-11, on May 20 and Fishkill, 15-11, on May 23. Rosabelle Doan-Casale made her debut as pitcher, striking out three Fishkill hitters and allowing one hit and one run.

Coach-Pitch Baseball

Cashius Amato, Jax Steltz, and Theo Chomer all had good pitching outings. Lorenzo Pidala had three line drives, one for extra bases for the Green Goblins.

Majors Baseball

In a rain-soaked, delayed and shortened affair at North Highlands Fire Department on May 27 between the Krusty Krabs and Navy Bombers, the Krusty Krabs jumped out to an early 2-1 lead after the first inning, and were able to maintain a tight edge over the next couple innings — finding themselves ahead, 9-7, at the start of the fourth and final inning. Down 10-7 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Navy Bombers weathered the storm, rallying to see their first seven batters reach base and ultimately putting up eight runs to prevail, 15-10.

Oliver Herman led the Krusty Krabs with two hits and two runs, while each of brothers Mac and Murphy Hendrix and Hudson Schacht reached base three times and Orson Wayland played a strong first base.

For the Navy Bombers, Ryan Spooner led the charge, going 2-4 with four RBIs, while Andrew Gaudinier, Owen Mekeel and Daniel Moors each added two of their own and Max Robohm reached base three times.

Harry McGrory’s outstanding performance propelled the Royal Blue Devils to a commanding victory over the Green Leprechauns. With two hits, including a double and a grand slam, Harry drove in an impressive six runs. Brian Rommel scored the opening run, and the Royals pulled away with four runs in the second inning. They added six more runs in the third, while Brian delivered a solid pitching performance, allowing just one hit and one run in two innings. The team’s strong hitting resulted in a total of 11 hits, with Harry, Lughan McIlwaine and William Sexton leading the charge.

Lughan McIlwaines’s impressive performance propelled the Royal Blue Devils to a big victory over the Navy Bombers. With three hits, including two doubles, Lughan drove in four runs. Despite allowing four runs in the fourth inning, the Royals secured the win. Harry McGrory started on the mound, pitching three innings and striking out six. Brian Rommel and Lughan led the team with multiple hits, while the Royals displayed solid defense with no errors.

Summaries provided by Philipstown Little League