Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from April

Beacon officers responded to 642 calls, including 30 auto crashes and 10 domestic disputes.

Sunday, April 2

A Kent Street caller reported that packages delivered to his front porch had been stolen.

A River Street caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside her residence for a substantial amount of time. After officers investigated, the vehicle was impounded.

Monday, April 3

Jerome T. Thomas, 29, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Main Street caller reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Officers responded to a report of a fight at Tompkins Terrace. Nazyr T. Segarra, 19, of Beacon, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Mekhi A. Robinson, 20, of Newburgh, was also arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree assault and unlawful possession of noxious matter.

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported a previous assault.

Tuesday, April 4

A caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, April 5

A Shea Lane caller reported a previous occurrence of an intoxicated individual on his property.

Thursday, April 6

A South Avenue caller reported damage to his vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Friday, April 7

Julian M. Muhlemann, 25, of Clinton Corners, was processed on a warrant.

Saturday, April 8

A Beacon Street caller reported a lost or stolen license plate.

A Spring Valley Street caller reported a stolen garbage can.

Sunday, April 9

A Mason Circle caller reported ongoing harassment from a neighbor. Officers advised both parties.

Wednesday, April 12

Christopher R. Dutra, 27, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Wolcott Avenue.

A Main Street caller reported that someone opened a bank account in her name.

Friday, April 14

A Main Street caller reported ongoing harassment from her landlord.

A Wodenethe Drive caller reported suspicious activity with her bank account.

Tuesday, April 18

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported a lost license plate.

Thursday, April 20

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported someone using her credit card for unauthorized charges.

A caller reported that someone had fraudulently altered and cashed a check against her account.

Friday, April 21

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported a possible past assault.

Dominick V. Anselmo, 29, of Highland, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Anthony T. Bynum, 38, of New York City, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a crash on Ackerman Street.

Saturday, April 22

A caller reported fraudulent activity with his checking account.

Ernest Burkett, 39, of Beacon, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after an incident on Main Street.

A Robert Cahill Drive caller reported damage to his vehicle as the result of another vehicle sideswiping his car and an individual hitting the car with a baseball bat.

Sunday, April 23

Officers were dispatched to a call for an unattended death.

A North Avenue caller reported fraudulent ATM withdrawals.

Monday, April 24

David Anfiteatro, 58, of Fishkill, was charged with second-degree harassment after an incident on Main Street.

A Colonial Road caller reported that someone had fraudulently used her debit card information.

Tuesday, April 25

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported that someone broke into her vehicle and took items.

Wednesday, April 26

Jonathan N. Amoroso, 50, of Beacon, was charged with having an open container of alcohol on Main Street.

A Heaney Drive caller reported that the back window of her vehicle had been broken.

Thursday, April 27

Officers responded to James Street for a call that a dog had attacked another dog.

Friday, April 28

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported an ongoing issue with an individual trespassing on her property.

A caller reported fraudulent charges on her debit card.

Saturday, April 29

Christopher J. Marcin Jr., 30, of Hopewell Junction, was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstruction of governmental administration after a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue.

Sunday, April 30

A caller reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a previous hit-and-run.