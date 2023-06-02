5 Questions: Rosemary Rodino

Rosemary Rodino is retiring after 38 years as director of the Community Nursery

School at the First Presbyterian Church in Cold Spring. She will be honored at the

10:30 a.m. service on Sunday (June 4).

Growing up, did you always feel you would one day work with young children?

I did. I always felt that; I always knew that. There’s such wonder at the preschool stage. I see them as they’re beginning their life in school. I’m at the beginning of that with them. At first it was a general, “I want to be a teacher,” but as I got into education I just loved preschoolers and felt that’s where I belong. I don’t think that Mrs. [Marie] Rohrberg, who hired me, could have ever found anyone who would have loved the job more.

Is there more pressure now from parents regarding academics for 3- and 4-year olds?

There is, but the pendulum is starting to swing back. I feel that early academics, before a child is ready, can be at the expense of the child’s disposition. We want to encourage a happy, relaxed atmosphere, where children can feel good about themselves and their accomplishments. Preschool is certainly about ABCs and 123s, but there’s so much more that needs to be done. A successful center is one that understands the importance of play and building social skills. That’s not to be underestimated, because social skills last a lifetime.

What would you say to reassure parents dropping their child off for the first time in September?

Moms and dads can rest assured that their children will learn and play and socialize in a safe, happy environment with a kind, compassionate staff that respects childhood — an atmosphere where every child’s own uniqueness is celebrated. We become like a little classroom family. It’s true — I’m not just making it up! Every day, when I walk through those doors, I still feel that same feeling as I had on my first morning: that excitement — I love it. It never got old for me.

What is the most gratifying thing that children have taught you?

Every single day there is something new. I’m always fascinated at how preschoolers find the most joy in the tiniest things and how they help you to see things in an entirely different way.

What’s the funniest thing a child has ever asked or told you?

Joseph, just before his fifth birthday, said to the group and to me: “Isn’t this the best time of our lives?” It absolutely was for me.