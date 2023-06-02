Around Town (Photos)

REPPING BEACON — Geoffrey Craig finished second overall in a 5K race held May 21 in Rye for Soul Ryeders, a cancer support nonprofit whose executive director, Heidi Kitlas, is also from Beacon. (Photo provided)

HAPPY TRAILS — Dylan Horan, a Garrison resident who is a senior at Haldane High School, recently became an Eagle Scout. He is shown with his service project, a trail guide and map at the Garrison School Forest. (Photo provided)

STUCK WITH IT — At West Point graduation on May 27, Braheam Murphy of Charlotte, North Carolina, was honored as “The Goat,” or the last in the class. As per tradition, his classmates each contributed a $1 bill that was stuffed into a bag as a gift (at left) and gave him an ovation. At right is Vice President Kamala Harris, the commencement speaker. (Photo by John Pellino/U.S. Army)

FIRST MOVEMENT — The Beacon String Quartet and Aaron Loux and Laurel Lynch, formerly with the Mark Morris Dance Group, performed on Monday (May 29) at Seeger Riverfront Park as part of the Classic for Kids series organized by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. The children were invited to improvise their own movements during several pieces. (Photo by Ross Corsair)