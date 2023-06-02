Beacon Obituaries

Dennis Bush (1946-2023)

Dennis Joseph Bush, 77, a resident of the Hedgewood Home in Beacon and formerly of the VA hospital in Montrose, died May 26 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on April 16, 1946, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Szluka) Bush. On Nov. 2, 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country until his honorable discharge on Nov. 15, 1971.

Dennis has no survivors. He will receive an honorable transfer by fellow veterans to Fishkill Rural Cemetery for a graveside service with military honors.

Fran Mendes (1947-2023)

Frances J. Mendes (Piccone), 75, a longtime resident of Beacon, died May 24 in Naples, Florida, surrounded by family members.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1947, in Beacon, the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth Piccone. She graduated from Beacon High School in 1965.

Fran is survived by her husband, Gary Mendes; her children, Tracey Catalano (Jay) and Gary Mendes (Cristy); her grandsons, Cory and Nicholas Catalano; her siblings Marie Piccone (Patti) and Anthony Piccone Jr. (Shelley); and her sister-in-law, Donna (Gary).

A Celebration of Life will be held downstairs at St. Rocco’s Society, 26 S. Chestnut St. in Beacon, on June 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Avow in Naples (avowcares.org).

Linda Pagels (1950-2023)

Linda M. Pagels, 73, a longtime Beacon resident, died June 1 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, with family members by her side.

She was born in New York City on May 6, 1950, the daughter of Armand and Mary (Pedretti) Martinelli. On Feb. 15, 1975, at St. Brigid Church in Brooklyn, she married Donald Pagels.

Linda worked as a childcare worker at the Children’s Home in Poughkeepsie for many years until she retired. Linda and Donald were parishioners of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, her family said.

Along with her husband of 48 years, Linda is survived by her children, Andrew Pagels (Candis), Jeanine Pagels-Evans (Anthony) and Alyssa Campbell (Ramone); and her grandchildren: Giovanni Bowley, Alexis Campbell, Alianna Campbell, Alaya Campbell, Kensley Pagels and Adley Pagels. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Martinelli (Antoinette).

Family and friends will gather on Thursday (June 8) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon, followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

Pat Riley (1946-2023)

Daniel Patrick “Pat” Riley, 76, of Beacon, died on May 31.

He was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the son of D. Joseph and M. Frances Riley. Pat attended St. John’s Elementary School and graduated from Beacon High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served until his honorable discharge in 1969.

After the Navy, Pat was an employee at Green Fan Economizer until it closed. He then became a corrections officer at Fishkill Correctional Facility, where he achieved the rank of sergeant.

While working at the facility, Pat became part of the Color Guard. After his retirement, he worked at the Southern Dutchess Country Club and golfed every day, seemingly in the most fashionable attire, his family said.

Some of Pat’s favorite activities included many golf trips around the U.S., coaching Davey’s Dogs in soccer when soccer was introduced in Beacon, managing a Miro’s softball team and owning a cottage on Whaley Lake with Denny Meyer, Peter Donnelly, Dan McElduff and Jim (Yock) Hughes.

Pat walked a minimum of 5 miles a day throughout Beacon. His closest friends can certainly recall his dancing skills, his family said. He loved to dance. Pat was a member of the LLABTOOF Club (New York Giants), Southern Dutchess Country Club, St. Rocco’s and the Knights of Columbus, where he was a lifetime member. He also took pride in setting up the indoor Christmas trees at St. John’s Church.

Pat is survived by his sister, Jan Riley Morrell (Joe); his nephew, Joe (Eileen); his great-nephew John; his brother, Rob (Jane); and his niece, Caitlin. He also is survived by his close friend Denny Meyer (Karen), who visited, supported and encouraged Pat throughout his illness.

A wake will take place on Sunday (June 4) from 2 to 6 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. John’s, 35 Willow St. in Beacon, followed by interment at Old St. Joachim’s Cemetery on Falconer Street. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or a charity of choice.

Orville Smith (1931-2023)

Orville L. Smith, 92, of Warwick and formerly of Beacon, died May 25 in Whippany, New Jersey.

He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on April 28, 1931, the son of Earle and Grace (Ruckman) Smith. On July 22, 1967, he married Joyce Secor.

Orville served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. He later worked for 30 years for IBM, as a programmer, electronics technician and in desktop support.

Orville was also a voracious reader and had an intense interest in genealogy, his family said. He enjoyed gardening and animals and, until recently, would likely be found out in the yard trimming trees, shoring up the land near the creek, mowing or tinkering with something that caught his attention. He always had stray parts just in case he’d need them later.

Family was always a central part of his life, and in addition to camping, he raced BMX bikes with his children during the 1980s and 1990s. Orville was a small-craft pilot and loved seaplanes; he loved all aircraft, as well as motorcycles and cars.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer Lemin (Bob) of Warwick and Douglas Smith (Michelle) of Morristown, New Jersey; his grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan and Holly Frischknecht; and his sister, Evelyn of Milltown, New Jersey. Along with his wife, his daughter, Christine, and two brothers, Melvin and Richard, died before him.

A funeral service took place May 30 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Warwick, with interment at Warwick Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or to the Warwick Valley Humane Society (wvhumane.org).

