Quebec Fires Affect Local Air Quality

Health advisory issued because of particulates

The state departments of environmental conservation and health issued an air quality health advisory, including for the Lower Hudson Valley, through at least Wednesday (June 7) because of more than 100 wildfires burning in Quebec.

The fires have caused hazy conditions throughout New York. The agencies recommended that people limit strenuous outdoor activity and those especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants, including the very young and those with respiratory problems such as heart disease or asthma, avoid spending time outdoors.

The agencies issue advisories when meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, will exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. Fine particulate matter consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter.

Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. It also can worsen conditions such as asthma and heart disease.