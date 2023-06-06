Wildfire Ignites in Garrison

Firefighters called to train station

Firefighters and forest rangers were called to the Garrison train station on June 2 when a wildfire broke out between a trail and the Hudson River and spread to the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, according to state officials.

Firefighters from Cold Spring, Garrison and North Highlands had the flames under control by 10 p.m. Overnight the fire grew from 1 acre to 1.5 acres and park staff, state park police and the local firefighters had the blaze under control again the next day at 4:11 p.m.