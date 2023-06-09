Around Town (Photos)

HEADED FOR HOME — Spencer Jones rounds third for the minor-league Hudson Valley Renegades on June 2 in a game against Aberdeen. The Renegades lost, 2-1, but won their next three to improve to 30-22. The team’s Wednesday (June 6) game at Jersey Shore was canceled due to smoke. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

OUT FOR A SPIN — Bodhi (18 months) and Jack (3 years) Branda enjoyed their parent-powered transportation on June 1. (Photo by Michael Turton)

MARCH OF TIME — On, June 4, a visitor examines photos from each of Rosemary Rodino’s 42 years as a teacher at the Community Nursery School in Cold Spring, including the last 38 as its director, during a service at the First Presbyterian Church marking her retirement. (Photo by Ross Corsair)