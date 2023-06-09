Around Town (Photos)

YOUTH ACADEMY SUPPORT — The Beacon Elks Lodge No. 1493 recently donated $200 to the Beacon Police Department’s Summer Youth Academy, a free, weeklong program for students entering grades 9 to 12 that provides an introduction to careers in law enforcement. (Photo provided)

REPORTING ON CLIMATE — Joey Asher, a reporter for The Current, led a workshop during the Youth Climate Summit last month at the Garrison School to assist fifth- and sixth-graders in creating their own online journal about the event. (Photo provided)

SOLOMON RETIRES — The Hastings Center in Garrison on June 1 hosted a farewell party for Millie Solomon (left), its president, who retired. She was presented by Siofra Vizzi, manager of individual giving and special events, with a proclamation giving her the title of president emeritus. (Photo by Charles Porter)