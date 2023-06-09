Beacon Obituaries

Don Betterton (1946-2023)

Donald M. Betterton, 76, known to friends and family as “Bird,” died June 4, with his wife and daughter at his side.

Don was born in Beacon on July 30, 1946, the son of Donald and Catherine (Fleming) Betterton. He graduated from Beacon High School and attended Dutchess Community College. He worked for IBM in East Fishkill for 30 years until his retirement.

On March 27, 1976, Don married Patricia Ball.

Don belonged to many organizations — the American Legion in Tillson, Elks Lodge in Rhinebeck, Knights of Columbus in Beacon, Moose Lodge in Kingston and the Eagles in South Glens Falls. He and his wife formerly owned the Cutting Board Deli in Poughkeepsie and the Stockbridge Ramsdell B&B in Newburgh.

After his retirement, Don loved spending time boating and in the Sugar Schack at the Anchorage Marina in Eddyville for 23 years; their condo in Gulfport, Florida; the “School House” on the farm upstate; visiting American Legion buddies in Tillson; and the annual Christmas tree hunt.

Along with his wife of 47 years, Don is survived by his daughter, Meghan.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held June 9 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Grace Garbellano (1930-2023)

Grace M. Garbellano, 92, a resident of Beacon since 1951 and the founder of Lady Gray Bridal on Main Street, died at home on June 5, surrounded by family members.

She was born Oct. 9, 1930, in Peekskill, the daughter of Vincent and Mary (Chindamo) Letteri. On May 15, 1949, she married Rocco “Rocky” Garbellano. He died in 2020.

Grace and her husband were entrepreneurs. In 1952, they opened Rocky’s Deli in Beacon. After 15 years, they decided to close the deli so that Grace could follow her passion: sewing. In 1967, she opened the Lady Gray Dress Shoppe on Main Street in Beacon. As the business continued to grow, it became Lady Gray Bridal.

Grace was an incredible seamstress, and she took unbelievable pride in fitting each Lady Gray bride to perfection, her family said. She shared her passion for her business and sewing with her daughter, Tina, and Lady Gray Bridal recently celebrated its 55th year in business.

As important as her business was to her, nothing compared to her family. Sunday was family time! Grace loved making her famous lemon ice for her grandchildren, and to them nothing was better than Nons lemon ice, her family said. They would spend their summer Sundays swimming in her pool, and she cherished her time with them. In addition to her famous lemon ice, she loved to cook and bake and was known for her delicious cream puff. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers.

Grace is survived by her children, Rocco Garbellano (Debbie) of Poughkeepsie and Tina Pomarico (Michael) of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Michael Pomarico (Ginny), Vincent Garbellano, Dominick Garbellano (Elissa), Danielle Pomarico and Christopher Garbellano (Ashley).

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Michael Pomarico Jr., Dominick Garbellano II, Savino Garbellano and Cole Pomarico.

Don Raskopf (1958-2023)

Donald Augustine Raskopf Jr., 64, of Beacon, died April 15.

He was born May 2, 1958, in Plainfield, New Jersey, the son of Donald and Helen (Meyer) Raskopf. After graduating in 1976 from West Babylon Senior High School on Long Island, Don attended William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, from 1976 to 1978, where he played his favorite sport, lacrosse. He built his life and raised his family in New York, and for more than 20 was a friend of Bill W. in the city and Westchester County.

Don lived a full life and touched many people with his adventurous spirit, curious mind and big heart, his family said. He was a devoted father, a skilled craftsman, a dedicated environmentalist and a man who lived life his own way. He enjoyed watching live music, learning new skills, traveling and connecting with people from all walks of life.

He also maintained a deep connection with the Hudson River Valley through his volunteer work with Clearwater and his membership in the Beacon Sloop Club. He had a lifelong love of being on the water and protecting the Earth, his family said.

Don is survived by his children, Elisabeth Raskopf and Luke Raskopf of Durham, North Carolina; and his sister Cathy Robb (Andrew). Along with his parents, his sister, Jean Caulfield, died before him.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life will take place in Beacon this summer. To share your condolences or connect with Don’s family regarding the service, email [email protected].