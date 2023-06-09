Current Hires Two Reporters for Summer

Marist students will write news, features

The Current has hired two journalism students as general-assignment reporters for the summer in partnership with Marist College.

Mackenzie Boric is a rising senior at Marist who is the city/national editor for the campus newspaper, Marist Circle. A 2020 graduate of Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, Boric is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communication with concentrations in journalism and public relations.

Erin-Leigh Hoffman is a rising senior at Marist who is the opinion editor for Marist Circle and president of the Society of Professional Journalists chapter. A 2020 graduate of Geneseo Central School, near Rochester, Hoffman is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in journalism and minors in music and political science.

The paid internships are made possible by Current members who contribute to our Student Journalists Program, which also funds high school correspondents during the school year.