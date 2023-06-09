Haldane Appoints Athletic Director

Returns to Cold Spring after eight years

The Haldane school board on Tuesday (June 6) approved the appointment of a new athletic director, Tom Cunningham, who returns to the district after eight years.

Cunningham was named the director of athletics, physical education and health, and dean of students. He has held the same position in the Hyde Park school district since 2017 and previously worked for the Croton-Harmon district and at Haldane from 2010 to 2015.

Cunningham, who will begin July 1 and earn $148,000 annually, succeeds John Giametta, who was the interim athletic director for 2022-23 following the departure of Dan Cowan, who left to return to the Hyde Park district as an assistant principal.