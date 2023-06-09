How They Voted (Congress)

Here’s how area House and Senate members voted on major issues during the legislative week ending June 9. See the nonpartisan VoteFacts.com for more information on top congressional issues and individual voting records. Click here for previous votes.

Michael Lawler (R), District 17 (including Philipstown)

Lawler, 36, was elected to Congress in 2022. From 2021 to 2022, he was a Republican member of the state Assembly from the 97th district in Rockland County. A graduate of Suffern High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College. He is a former director of the state Republican Party and former deputy town supervisor of Orangetown. Pat Ryan (D), District 18 (including Beacon)

Ryan, 40, was elected to Congress in 2022. Formerly the county executive of Ulster, he grew up in Kingston and holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown. Ryan served in the U.S. Army as a combat intelligence officer from 2004 to 2009, including two tours in Iraq. He is also a former technology executive.

GOP Revolt Shuts Down Legislative Business

Voting 206 for and 220 against, the House on June 6 defeated a measure (H Res 463) setting terms of debate for the week’s legislative schedule. Eleven members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, in rebellion against Speaker Kevin McCarthy for having negotiated a debt-ceiling compromise with President Biden, joined a unanimous Democratic caucus in voting to kill the procedural measure known as a rule. McCarthy then shut down legislative business for the remainder of the week to deal with the revolt. His decision sidetracked bills that would ease the regulation of gas stoves and stovetops and empower Congress to veto major federal regulations before they take effect.

Republicans voting to defeat the rule were Andy Biggs of Arizona, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Lauren Boebert and Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Chip Roy of Texas. Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., changed his vote to no in order to preserve the option to call for a new vote if the dispute within Republican ranks is resolved.

A yes vote was to adopt the rule and take up the week’s legislative agenda.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

SENATE

David Crane, Undersecretary for Infrastructure

Voting 56 for and 43 against, the Senate on June 7 confirmed the nomination of David W. Crane as undersecretary for infrastructure at the Department of Energy. Crane will oversee green-energy projects funded by the Biden administration’s $1 trillion, five-year infrastructure law, including ones to put exponentially more electric vehicles on the road and help communities gird against natural disasters resulting from climate change. Crane, born in 1959, headed the department’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, and before that he had a private sector career as an attorney, investor and business executive.

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Crane will ensure that “our infrastructure dollars translate to lower energy costs, new clean-energy manufacturing jobs and a more resilient energy grid.”

John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said: “David Crane’s record is that of a climate zealot. It is not what we need in this important post…. We need someone who is dedicated to promoting affordable American energy, reliable American energy, available American energy. [He] is clearly not that person.”

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes



Dilawar Syed, Small Business Deputy Administrator

Voting 54 for and 42 against, the Senate on June 8 confirmed the nomination of Dilawar Syed as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration. The highest-ranking Muslim in the executive branch, Syed served most recently as special representative for commercial and business affairs at the Department of State, and before that he had a career managing U.S. companies in the fields of software, health care and artificial intelligence.

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Syed “is supported by a broad range of business stakeholders, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and he will have the crucial task of helping tens of millions of small businesses get the resources they need to grow their operations.”

No senator spoke in opposition.

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Molly Silfen, Court of Claims Judge

Voting 55 for and 39 against, the Senate on June 8 confirmed the nomination of Molly R, Silfen for a 15-year term on the United States Court of Federal Claims. The 16-judge court hears monetary claims by citizens against the government arising from disputes over the taking of private property, patent and copyright infringements, federal tax refunds and breaches of contract, among other subjects. Silfen, born in 1980, has been an attorney at the Civil Division of the Department of Justice and the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in private practice. She worked most recently as counsel to a Senate subcommittee dealing with intellectual property. There was no debate on her nomination.

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.