Shakespeare Festival Receives $10 Million

State arts council allots capital grants

The New York State Council for the Arts on Tuesday (June 6) announced $90.5 million in capital funding for 19 cultural organizations, including $10 million for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison and $7.5 million for the Storm King Art Center.

HVSF will receive funds for its outdoor theater and ecological land restoration at its 98-acre campus at the former Garrison golf club, while the grant to the Storm King Art Center will pay for an expanded parking lot and a conservation, fabrication and maintenance building.

Among the other recipients, the Art Effect of the Hudson Valley, located in Poughkeepsie, was given $2.46 million for upgrades to its Trolley Barn Gallery and community arts hub.