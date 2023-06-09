Summer Music Guide

Scroll down for venue guide.

5 Seconds of Summer

Aug. 21, MSG

Aaron Parks Quartet

July 9, Falcon

Abby K

July 28, Orange Fair



Aimee Mann

June 21, Tarrytown

June 24, Bardavon

Albert Bouchard

July 5, Daryl’s



Analog Jazz Orchestra

July 6, Falcon



Arooj Aftab

July 29, Caramoor



Audra McDonald

June 17, Caramoor



Avenged Sevenfold

June 23, MSG



Balún

Aug. 11, Caramoor



Banda MS

Sept. 2, MSG



Ben Folds

June 22, Beacon NYC



Benny Havens Band

June 24, July 29, Aug. 12, West Point



Beyonce

July 29-30, MetLife



Big Thief

July 19, UPAC



Big Time Rush

July 7, Bethel Woods



Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

June 23, Paramount



Billy Joel

July 24, Aug. 29, MSG



Blackpink

Aug. 11-12, MetLife



Boy George & Culture Club

July 22, Bethel Woods



Brantley Gilbert

Aug. 23, Dutchess Fair



Brooklyn Rider

June 23, Caramoor



Bruce Springsteen

Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 3 MetLife



Carlos Vives

Aug. 19, Radio City



Charlie Puth

June 15, Radio City



The Chicks/Wild Rivers

Aug. 3, Bethel Woods



Chris Cagle

Aug. 25, Dutchess Fair



Chris Stapleton

July 6, Bethel Woods



Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure

June 15, Towne Crier



Cooper Alan

Aug. 22, Dutchess Fair



Corey Glover

June 15, Falcon



The Costellos

June 16, Towne Crier



Counting Crows

July 9, Bethel Woods



Cuboricua

June 17, Falcon



The Cure

June 20-22, MSG



Cyro Baptista

June 14, Falcon



DakhaBrakha

July 14, Caramoor



Dave Mason

July 15, Tarrytown



David Amram

Aug. 12, Howland



David Bromberg Big Band

June 10, Beacon NYC



Dermot Kennedy

June 14, MSG



Diana Krall

Aug. 5, Capitol



Diana Ross

June 29, Radio City



Dierks Bentley

July 28, Bethel Woods



Dover Quartet

July 21, Caramoor



DJ Cassidy

July 21, Radio City



Drake

July 23, 25, 26 MSG



Duke Robillard Blues Band

July 22, Towne Crier



Dylan Doyle

July 14, Falcon



Ed Sheeran

June 10-11, MetroLife



Eilen Jewell

June 25, Daryl’s



Eldorado Slim

June 16, Falcon



Elvis Costello

July 12-13, Beacon NYC



Ed Palermo Big Band

June 24, Falcon



Enter the Haggis

July 14, Daryl’s



Eric Hutchinson

July 12, Daryl’s



Erykah Badu

July 8, MSG



Eyal Vilner Swing Band

June 18, Caramoor



Fantastic Cat

Aug. 18, Daryl’s



First Aid Kit

July 18, Radio City



Gaelic Storm

June 14, Daryl’s



Glen David Andrews

June 10, Falcon



Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova

Aug. 12, Radio City



Goo Goo Dolls/O.A.R.

Aug. 6, Bethel Woods



Guns n’ Roses

Aug. 15, MetLife



Harlem Gospel Travelers

June 22, Caramoor



Helena Baillie/Martina Baillie

July 16, Chapel



Hollywood Vampires

July 30, Bethel Woods



Iron & Wine

July 28, UPAC



Ishay Ribo

Sept. 3, MSG



Ivalas Quartet

June 29, Caramoor



Jack DeJohnette

Aug. 9, UPAC



Jackson Browne

Aug. 22-23, 25-26 Beacon NYC



James Taylor

June 29, Bethel Woods



Jason Aldean

July 14, Bethel Woods



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

July 28, Capitol



Jay Collins & The Northern Resistance

June 30, Falcon



Jeff Daniels

July 8, Towne Crier



Jenkins Twins

July 1, Chapel



Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew

June 25, Capitol



Jim Campilongo 4 Tet

July 28, Falcon



Jimmie Vaughan

July 2, Daryl’s



Joanna Connor

July 8, Falcon



Joe Bonamassa & Styx

Aug. 13, Bethel Woods



Jonah Smith Band

June 23, Falcon



Johnny Nicholas

Aug. 11, Falcon



Jungle Love

June 17, MJN



Kassa Overall

June 12, Falcon



Kentucky Headhunters

Aug. 4, Ulster Fair



Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert

Aug. 5, Tompkins Corners



The Knights with Pekka Kuusisto

July 28, Caramoor



Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones

June 22, Falcon



Larry & Joe

June 17, Tompkins Corners



Lee Greenwood

Aug. 2, Ulster Fair



Les Claypool

June 23, Capitol



Lionel Richie/Earth, Wind & Fire

Aug. 12, MSG



Madison McFerrin

June 25, Falcon



Madonna

Aug. 23-27, MSG



Mahavishnu Project

July 13, Falcon



Maisie Peters

Aug. 11, Radio City



Marcy Playground

June 20, Daryl’s



Mary Chapin Carpenter

Aug. 5, Caramoor



The Mavericks

July 28, Beacon NYC



Melanie Martinez

June 28, Radio City



Metallica

Aug. 4, 6, MetLife



Miró Quartet

July 6, Caramoor



Myles Mancuso

July 1, Towne Crier



The National/Patti Smith

Aug. 18, MSG



Nduduzo Makhathini

Aug. 27, Falcon



Neal Francis

Aug. 18, Caramoor



The Nerds

July 16, Putnam Golf



New Amsterdam Singers

June 18, Chapel



Noah Kahan

Aug. 31, Radio City



Nolan Taylor

Sept. 9, Chapel



Oumou Sangaré

July 15, Caramoor



Parliament Funkadelic/Fishbone

Aug. 18, Capitol



Pat Metheny

June 24, Beacon NYC



Patrick Zimmerli

Sept. 3, Falcon



Peter Frampton

July 23, 25, Capitol



Peter Yarrow

Aug. 12, Towne Crier



Phish

July 28-30, Aug. 1-2, 4-5 MSG



Plena Libre

July 1, Caramoor



Porter Carroll Jr.

Aug. 6, Daryl’s



Portugal. The Man

July 27, Radio City



Professor Louie and the Crowmatix

July 15, Tompkins Corners



Puddles Pity Party

June 28, Daryl’s



Quinn Sullivan

June 29, Falcon



Ray Blue

July 8, Tompkins Corners



RBD

Aug. 31, Sept. 1, MSG



Rev. Horton Heat Trio

July 16, Daryl’s



Ricardo Arjona

June 17-18, MSG



Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

July 1, Bethel Woods



Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick

Sept. 1, Bethel Woods



Ruckus

July 7, Caramoor



Rufus Wainwright

July 16, Towne Crier



Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti

July 22, Putnam Golf



Samara Joy

Aug. 4, Caramoor



Sam Hunt

Aug. 24, Bethel Woods



Sam Smith

Aug. 8-9, MSG



Sandbox Percussion

June 30, Caramoor



Shakti

Aug. 19, Capitol



Shania Twain

July 3, Bethel Woods

July 11, MSG



Sharkey & The Sparks

June 24, Towne Crier



Shawn Mullins

July 23, Daryl’s



Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown

July 7, Chapel



Sigur Ros

Aug. 16, Beacon NYC



Sloan Wainwright/Us

June 11, Towne Crier



Snehasish Mozumder and SOM

July 30, Falcon



Songs of Harold Arlen

July 8, Caramoor



Sparks

June 27, Beacon NYC



Squeeze/Psychedelic Furs

Sept. 8, Radio City



SRT

July 23, Falcon



Steve Augeri Band

Aug. 24, Dutchess Fair



Steve Miller Band

July 2, Bethel Woods



Steve Smith & Vital Information

June 28, Falcon



Suzanne Vega

June 17, Towne Crier



Tatiana Eva-Marie

July 2, Falcon



Tears for Fears

June 26, MSG

July 5, Bethel Woods



Thaddeus Black

July 30, Daryl’s



Thompson Square

Aug. 5, Ulster Fair



Thunder Ridge

Aug. 1, Ulster Fair



Tori Amos

June 28-29, Beacon NYC



Trio Raconteur

Aug. 20, Chapel



Turnpike Troubadours

July 25-26, Beacon NYC



Twice

July 6, Metlife



Tyler Childers

Aug. 2-3, Radio City



Union Rail

June 21, Daryl’s



Westchester Symphonic Winds

July 2, Caramoor



The Wildwoods

June 15, Chapel



Zac Brown Band

Aug. 12, Bethel Woods



Zach Brock

July 29, Falcon



Zach Williams

June 25, Beacon NYC



Zebra

July 21, Daryl’s



ZZ Top

Sept. 6, Capitol



FESTIVALS



American Roots Music Festival

June 24, Caramoor



Catbird Music Festival

Aug. 19-20, Bethel Woods



Hudson Valley Jazz Festival

Aug. 9-13 Kingston/Warwick



Jazz Festival

July 22, Caramoor



Outlaw Music Festival

July 29, Bethel Woods



TRIBUTE BANDS: Recreating the Hits



AC/DC

July 7, Tilly Foster



ADELE

July 7, Daryl’s



ALANIS MORISSETTE

July 1, Daryl’s



ALLMAN BROTHERS

June 10, Aug. 4-5, Daryl’s



BEATLES

June 17, Tarrytown

June 24, Capitol

July 28, Towne Crier



BEE GEES

July 21, Putnam Golf



BILLY JOEL

June 23, Putnam Golf

July 8, Paramount



BON JOVI

Aug. 11, Putnam Golf



BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Aug. 3, Ulster Fair



THE CARS

Aug. 11, Putnam Golf

Aug. 20, Daryl’s



CHICAGO

June 11, Tarrytown

July 20, Daryl’s

Aug. 25, Putnam Golf



CROSBY, STILLS, NASH AND YOUNG

Aug. 19, Paramount



DAVID BOWIE

Sept. 1, Daryl’s



THE DOORS

July 6, Daryl’s

July 15, Towne Crier



EAGLES

June 23, Tarrytown

Sept. 1, Putnam Golf



ELTON JOHN

July 28, Daryl’s



EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER

Aug. 19, Towne Crier



FLEETWOOD MAC

July 28, Putnam Golf



GARTH BROOKS

Aug. 6, Ulster Fair



GRATEFUL DEAD

June 15, Daryl’s



GUNS N’ ROSES

July 8, Daryl’s



INXS

Aug. 11-13, Daryl’s



IRON MAIDEN

July 29, Orange Fair



JANIS JOPLIN

June 18, Daryl’s



JETHRO TULL

June 30, Towne Crier



JOURNEY

July 8, Tilly Foster



LED ZEPPELIN

June 16-17, Daryl’s



LYNYRD SKYNYRD

July 30, Orange Fair

Aug. 19, Daryl’s



MEAT LOAF

Aug. 18, Putnam Golf



NEIL YOUNG

Sept. 2, Daryl’s



PAT BENATAR

July 8, Tilly Foster



PEARL JAM

July 15, Daryl’s



PETER GABRIEL

Aug 2, Daryl’s



PINK FLOYD

Aug. 26, Daryl’s



QUEEN

July 15, Tilly Foster



RUSH

June 10, Daryl’s



STYX

Aug. 27, Daryl’s



SUBLIME

June 22, Daryl’s



TINA TURNER

Sept. 2, Towne Crier



TOM PETTY

Aug. 10, Daryl’s

Aug. 26, Dutchess Fair



TRAFFIC

July 1, Falcon



VAN HALEN

July 7, Tilly Foster

July 22, Daryl’s



ZAC BROWN BAND

July 29, Tilly Foster



ZZ TOP

June 11, Daryl’s

VENUES



Bardavon

35 Market St., Poughkeepsie

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org



Beacon Theatre

2124 Broadway, New York

msg.com/beacon-theatre



Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

200 Hurd Road, Bethel

866-781-2922 | bethelwoodscenter.org



Capitol Theatre

149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester

914-937-4126 | thecapitoltheatre.com



Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org



Chapel Restoration

45 Market St., Cold Spring

845-265-5537 | chapelrestoration.org



Daryl’s House

130 Route 22, Pawling

845-289-0185 | darylshouseclub.com



Dutchess County Fair

6636 Route 9, Rhinebeck

dutchessfair.com



The Falcon

1348 Route 9W, Marlboro

845-236-7970 | liveatthefalcon.com



Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St., Beacon | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org



Madison Square Garden

Seventh and 32nd, New York

msg.com



MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey

metlifestadium.com



MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie

845-454-5800 | midhudsonciviccenter.org



Orange County Fair

239 Wisner Ave., Middletown

845-343-4826 | orangecountyfair.com



Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St., Peekskill

914-739-0039 | paramounthudsonvalley.com



Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St., Mahopac | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygolfcourse.com



Radio City Music Hall

1260 Sixth Ave., New York

msg.com/radio-city-music-hall



Tarrytown Music Hall

13 Main St., Tarrytown

877-840-0457 | tarrytownmusichall.org



Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312, Brewster

845-808-1840 | tillystablerestaurant.com



Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org



Towne Crier Cafe

379 Main St., Beacon

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com



Ulster County Fair

249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz

845-255-1380 | ulstercountyfair.com



Ulster Performing Arts Center

601 Broadway, Kingston

845-339-6088 | bardavon.org



West Point

westpointband.com