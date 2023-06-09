Summer Music Guide

Scroll down for venue guide.
5 Seconds of Summer
Aug. 21, MSG
Aaron Parks Quartet
July 9, Falcon
Abby K
July 28, Orange Fair
Aimee Mann
June 21, Tarrytown
June 24, Bardavon
Albert Bouchard
July 5, Daryl’s
Analog Jazz Orchestra
July 6, Falcon
Arooj Aftab
July 29, Caramoor
Audra McDonald
June 17, Caramoor
Avenged Sevenfold
June 23, MSG
Balún
Aug. 11, Caramoor
Banda MS
Sept. 2, MSG
Ben Folds
June 22, Beacon NYC
Benny Havens Band
June 24, July 29, Aug. 12, West Point
Beyonce
July 29-30, MetLife
Big Thief
July 19, UPAC
Big Time Rush
July 7, Bethel Woods
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
June 23, Paramount
Billy Joel
July 24, Aug. 29, MSG
Blackpink
Aug. 11-12, MetLife
Boy George & Culture Club
July 22, Bethel Woods
Brantley Gilbert
Aug. 23, Dutchess Fair
Brooklyn Rider
June 23, Caramoor
Bruce Springsteen
Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 3 MetLife
Carlos Vives
Aug. 19, Radio City
Charlie Puth
June 15, Radio City
The Chicks/Wild Rivers
Aug. 3, Bethel Woods
Chris Cagle
Aug. 25, Dutchess Fair
Chris Stapleton
July 6, Bethel Woods
Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure
June 15, Towne Crier
Cooper Alan
Aug. 22, Dutchess Fair
Corey Glover
June 15, Falcon
The Costellos
June 16, Towne Crier
Counting Crows
July 9, Bethel Woods
Cuboricua
June 17, Falcon
The Cure
June 20-22, MSG
Cyro Baptista
June 14, Falcon
DakhaBrakha
July 14, Caramoor
Dave Mason
July 15, Tarrytown
David Amram
Aug. 12, Howland
David Bromberg Big Band
June 10, Beacon NYC
Dermot Kennedy
June 14, MSG
Diana Krall
Aug. 5, Capitol
Diana Ross
June 29, Radio City
Dierks Bentley
July 28, Bethel Woods
Dover Quartet
July 21, Caramoor
DJ Cassidy
July 21, Radio City
Drake
July 23, 25, 26 MSG
Duke Robillard Blues Band
July 22, Towne Crier
Dylan Doyle
July 14, Falcon
Ed Sheeran
June 10-11, MetroLife
Eilen Jewell
June 25, Daryl’s
Eldorado Slim
June 16, Falcon
Elvis Costello
July 12-13, Beacon NYC
Ed Palermo Big Band
June 24, Falcon
Enter the Haggis
July 14, Daryl’s
Eric Hutchinson
July 12, Daryl’s
Erykah Badu
July 8, MSG
Eyal Vilner Swing Band
June 18, Caramoor
Fantastic Cat
Aug. 18, Daryl’s
First Aid Kit
July 18, Radio City
Gaelic Storm
June 14, Daryl’s
Glen David Andrews
June 10, Falcon
Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
Aug. 12, Radio City
Goo Goo Dolls/O.A.R.
Aug. 6, Bethel Woods
Guns n’ Roses
Aug. 15, MetLife
Harlem Gospel Travelers
June 22, Caramoor
Helena Baillie/Martina Baillie
July 16, Chapel
Hollywood Vampires
July 30, Bethel Woods
Iron & Wine
July 28, UPAC
Ishay Ribo
Sept. 3, MSG
Ivalas Quartet
June 29, Caramoor
Jack DeJohnette
Aug. 9, UPAC
Jackson Browne
Aug. 22-23, 25-26 Beacon NYC
James Taylor
June 29, Bethel Woods
Jason Aldean
July 14, Bethel Woods
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
July 28, Capitol
Jay Collins & The Northern Resistance
June 30, Falcon
Jeff Daniels
July 8, Towne Crier
Jenkins Twins
July 1, Chapel
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew
June 25, Capitol
Jim Campilongo 4 Tet
July 28, Falcon
Jimmie Vaughan
July 2, Daryl’s
Joanna Connor
July 8, Falcon
Joe Bonamassa & Styx
Aug. 13, Bethel Woods
Jonah Smith Band
June 23, Falcon
Johnny Nicholas
Aug. 11, Falcon
Jungle Love
June 17, MJN
Kassa Overall
June 12, Falcon
Kentucky Headhunters
Aug. 4, Ulster Fair
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert
Aug. 5, Tompkins Corners
The Knights with Pekka Kuusisto
July 28, Caramoor
Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones
June 22, Falcon
Larry & Joe
June 17, Tompkins Corners
Lee Greenwood
Aug. 2, Ulster Fair
Les Claypool
June 23, Capitol
Lionel Richie/Earth, Wind & Fire
Aug. 12, MSG
Madison McFerrin
June 25, Falcon
Madonna
Aug. 23-27, MSG
Mahavishnu Project
July 13, Falcon
Maisie Peters
Aug. 11, Radio City
Marcy Playground
June 20, Daryl’s
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Aug. 5, Caramoor
The Mavericks
July 28, Beacon NYC
Melanie Martinez
June 28, Radio City
Metallica
Aug. 4, 6, MetLife
Miró Quartet
July 6, Caramoor
Myles Mancuso
July 1, Towne Crier
The National/Patti Smith
Aug. 18, MSG
Nduduzo Makhathini
Aug. 27, Falcon
Neal Francis
Aug. 18, Caramoor
The Nerds
July 16, Putnam Golf
New Amsterdam Singers
June 18, Chapel
Noah Kahan
Aug. 31, Radio City
Nolan Taylor
Sept. 9, Chapel
Oumou Sangaré
July 15, Caramoor
Parliament Funkadelic/Fishbone
Aug. 18, Capitol
Pat Metheny
June 24, Beacon NYC
Patrick Zimmerli
Sept. 3, Falcon
Peter Frampton
July 23, 25, Capitol
Peter Yarrow
Aug. 12, Towne Crier
Phish
July 28-30, Aug. 1-2, 4-5 MSG
Plena Libre
July 1, Caramoor
Porter Carroll Jr.
Aug. 6, Daryl’s
Portugal. The Man
July 27, Radio City
Professor Louie and the Crowmatix
July 15, Tompkins Corners
Puddles Pity Party
June 28, Daryl’s
Quinn Sullivan
June 29, Falcon
Ray Blue
July 8, Tompkins Corners
RBD
Aug. 31, Sept. 1, MSG
Rev. Horton Heat Trio
July 16, Daryl’s
Ricardo Arjona
June 17-18, MSG
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
July 1, Bethel Woods
Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick
Sept. 1, Bethel Woods
Ruckus
July 7, Caramoor
Rufus Wainwright
July 16, Towne Crier
Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti
July 22, Putnam Golf
Samara Joy
Aug. 4, Caramoor
Sam Hunt
Aug. 24, Bethel Woods
Sam Smith
Aug. 8-9, MSG
Sandbox Percussion
June 30, Caramoor
Shakti
Aug. 19, Capitol
Shania Twain
July 3, Bethel Woods
July 11, MSG
Sharkey & The Sparks
June 24, Towne Crier
Shawn Mullins
July 23, Daryl’s
Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown
July 7, Chapel
Sigur Ros
Aug. 16, Beacon NYC
Sloan Wainwright/Us
June 11, Towne Crier
Snehasish Mozumder and SOM
July 30, Falcon
Songs of Harold Arlen
July 8, Caramoor
Sparks
June 27, Beacon NYC
Squeeze/Psychedelic Furs
Sept. 8, Radio City
SRT
July 23, Falcon
Steve Augeri Band
Aug. 24, Dutchess Fair
Steve Miller Band
July 2, Bethel Woods
Steve Smith & Vital Information
June 28, Falcon
Suzanne Vega
June 17, Towne Crier
Tatiana Eva-Marie
July 2, Falcon
Tears for Fears
June 26, MSG
July 5, Bethel Woods
Thaddeus Black
July 30, Daryl’s
Thompson Square
Aug. 5, Ulster Fair
Thunder Ridge
Aug. 1, Ulster Fair
Tori Amos
June 28-29, Beacon NYC
Trio Raconteur
Aug. 20, Chapel
Turnpike Troubadours
July 25-26, Beacon NYC
Twice
July 6, Metlife
Tyler Childers
Aug. 2-3, Radio City
Union Rail
June 21, Daryl’s
Westchester Symphonic Winds
July 2, Caramoor
The Wildwoods
June 15, Chapel
Zac Brown Band
Aug. 12, Bethel Woods
Zach Brock
July 29, Falcon
Zach Williams
June 25, Beacon NYC
Zebra
July 21, Daryl’s
ZZ Top
Sept. 6, Capitol
FESTIVALS
American Roots Music Festival
June 24, Caramoor
Catbird Music Festival
Aug. 19-20, Bethel Woods
Hudson Valley Jazz Festival
Aug. 9-13 Kingston/Warwick
Jazz Festival
July 22, Caramoor
Outlaw Music Festival
July 29, Bethel Woods
TRIBUTE BANDS: Recreating the Hits
AC/DC
July 7, Tilly Foster
ADELE
July 7, Daryl’s
ALANIS MORISSETTE
July 1, Daryl’s
ALLMAN BROTHERS
June 10, Aug. 4-5, Daryl’s
BEATLES
June 17, Tarrytown
June 24, Capitol
July 28, Towne Crier
BEE GEES
July 21, Putnam Golf
BILLY JOEL
June 23, Putnam Golf
July 8, Paramount
BON JOVI
Aug. 11, Putnam Golf
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
Aug. 3, Ulster Fair
THE CARS
Aug. 11, Putnam Golf
Aug. 20, Daryl’s
CHICAGO
June 11, Tarrytown
July 20, Daryl’s
Aug. 25, Putnam Golf
CROSBY, STILLS, NASH AND YOUNG
Aug. 19, Paramount
DAVID BOWIE
Sept. 1, Daryl’s
THE DOORS
July 6, Daryl’s
July 15, Towne Crier
EAGLES
June 23, Tarrytown
Sept. 1, Putnam Golf
ELTON JOHN
July 28, Daryl’s
EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER
Aug. 19, Towne Crier
FLEETWOOD MAC
July 28, Putnam Golf
GARTH BROOKS
Aug. 6, Ulster Fair
GRATEFUL DEAD
June 15, Daryl’s
GUNS N’ ROSES
July 8, Daryl’s
INXS
Aug. 11-13, Daryl’s
IRON MAIDEN
July 29, Orange Fair
JANIS JOPLIN
June 18, Daryl’s
JETHRO TULL
June 30, Towne Crier
JOURNEY
July 8, Tilly Foster
LED ZEPPELIN
June 16-17, Daryl’s
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
July 30, Orange Fair
Aug. 19, Daryl’s
MEAT LOAF
Aug. 18, Putnam Golf
NEIL YOUNG
Sept. 2, Daryl’s
PAT BENATAR
July 8, Tilly Foster
PEARL JAM
July 15, Daryl’s
PETER GABRIEL
Aug 2, Daryl’s
PINK FLOYD
Aug. 26, Daryl’s
QUEEN
July 15, Tilly Foster
RUSH
June 10, Daryl’s
STYX
Aug. 27, Daryl’s
SUBLIME
June 22, Daryl’s
TINA TURNER
Sept. 2, Towne Crier
TOM PETTY
Aug. 10, Daryl’s
Aug. 26, Dutchess Fair
TRAFFIC
July 1, Falcon
VAN HALEN
July 7, Tilly Foster
July 22, Daryl’s
ZAC BROWN BAND
July 29, Tilly Foster
ZZ TOP
June 11, Daryl’s
VENUES
Bardavon
35 Market St., Poughkeepsie
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Beacon Theatre
2124 Broadway, New York
msg.com/beacon-theatre
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
200 Hurd Road, Bethel
866-781-2922 | bethelwoodscenter.org
Capitol Theatre
149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester
914-937-4126 | thecapitoltheatre.com
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
Chapel Restoration
45 Market St., Cold Spring
845-265-5537 | chapelrestoration.org
Daryl’s House
130 Route 22, Pawling
845-289-0185 | darylshouseclub.com
Dutchess County Fair
6636 Route 9, Rhinebeck
dutchessfair.com
The Falcon
1348 Route 9W, Marlboro
845-236-7970 | liveatthefalcon.com
Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St., Beacon | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Madison Square Garden
Seventh and 32nd, New York
msg.com
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
metlifestadium.com
MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie
845-454-5800 | midhudsonciviccenter.org
Orange County Fair
239 Wisner Ave., Middletown
845-343-4826 | orangecountyfair.com
Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St., Peekskill
914-739-0039 | paramounthudsonvalley.com
Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St., Mahopac | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
Radio City Music Hall
1260 Sixth Ave., New York
msg.com/radio-city-music-hall
Tarrytown Music Hall
13 Main St., Tarrytown
877-840-0457 | tarrytownmusichall.org
Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312, Brewster
845-808-1840 | tillystablerestaurant.com
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Towne Crier Cafe
379 Main St., Beacon
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Ulster County Fair
249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz
845-255-1380 | ulstercountyfair.com
Ulster Performing Arts Center
601 Broadway, Kingston
845-339-6088 | bardavon.org
West Point
westpointband.com