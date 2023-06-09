Summer Music Guide

5 Seconds of Summer
Aug. 21, MSG

Aaron Parks Quartet
July 9, Falcon

Abby K
July 28, Orange Fair

Aimee Mann
June 21, Tarrytown
June 24, Bardavon

Albert Bouchard
July 5, Daryl’s

Analog Jazz Orchestra
July 6, Falcon

Arooj Aftab
July 29, Caramoor

Audra McDonald
June 17, Caramoor

Avenged Sevenfold
June 23, MSG

Balún
Aug. 11, Caramoor

Banda MS
Sept. 2, MSG

Ben Folds
June 22, Beacon NYC

Benny Havens Band
June 24, July 29, Aug. 12, West Point

Beyonce
July 29-30, MetLife

Big Thief
July 19, UPAC

Big Time Rush
July 7, Bethel Woods

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
June 23, Paramount

Billy Joel
July 24, Aug. 29, MSG

Blackpink
Aug. 11-12, MetLife

Boy George & Culture Club
July 22, Bethel Woods

Brantley Gilbert
Aug. 23, Dutchess Fair

Brooklyn Rider
June 23, Caramoor

Bruce Springsteen
Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 3 MetLife

Carlos Vives
Aug. 19, Radio City

Charlie Puth
June 15, Radio City

The Chicks/Wild Rivers
Aug. 3, Bethel Woods

Chris Cagle
Aug. 25, Dutchess Fair

Chris Stapleton
July 6, Bethel Woods

Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure
June 15, Towne Crier

Cooper Alan
Aug. 22, Dutchess Fair

Corey Glover
June 15, Falcon

The Costellos
June 16, Towne Crier

Counting Crows
July 9, Bethel Woods

Cuboricua
June 17, Falcon

The Cure
June 20-22, MSG

Cyro Baptista
June 14, Falcon

DakhaBrakha
July 14, Caramoor

Dave Mason
July 15, Tarrytown

David Amram
Aug. 12, Howland

David Bromberg Big Band
June 10, Beacon NYC

Dermot Kennedy
June 14, MSG

Diana Krall
Aug. 5, Capitol

Diana Ross
June 29, Radio City

Dierks Bentley
July 28, Bethel Woods

Dover Quartet
July 21, Caramoor

DJ Cassidy
July 21, Radio City

Drake
July 23, 25, 26 MSG

Duke Robillard Blues Band
July 22, Towne Crier

Dylan Doyle
July 14, Falcon

Ed Sheeran
June 10-11, MetroLife

Eilen Jewell
June 25, Daryl’s

Eldorado Slim
June 16, Falcon

Elvis Costello
July 12-13, Beacon NYC

Ed Palermo Big Band
June 24, Falcon

Enter the Haggis
July 14, Daryl’s

Eric Hutchinson
July 12, Daryl’s

Erykah Badu
July 8, MSG

Eyal Vilner Swing Band
June 18, Caramoor

Fantastic Cat
Aug. 18, Daryl’s

First Aid Kit
July 18, Radio City

Gaelic Storm
June 14, Daryl’s

Glen David Andrews
June 10, Falcon

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
Aug. 12, Radio City

Goo Goo Dolls/O.A.R.
Aug. 6, Bethel Woods

Guns n’ Roses
Aug. 15, MetLife

Harlem Gospel Travelers
June 22, Caramoor

Helena Baillie/Martina Baillie
July 16, Chapel

Hollywood Vampires
July 30, Bethel Woods

Iron & Wine
July 28, UPAC

Ishay Ribo
Sept. 3, MSG

Ivalas Quartet
June 29, Caramoor

Jack DeJohnette 
Aug. 9, UPAC

Jackson Browne
Aug. 22-23, 25-26 Beacon NYC

James Taylor
June 29, Bethel Woods

Jason Aldean
July 14, Bethel Woods

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
July 28, Capitol

Jay Collins & The Northern Resistance
June 30, Falcon

Jeff Daniels
July 8, Towne Crier

Jenkins Twins
July 1, Chapel

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew
June 25, Capitol

Jim Campilongo 4 Tet
July 28, Falcon

Jimmie Vaughan
July 2, Daryl’s

Joanna Connor
July 8, Falcon

Joe Bonamassa & Styx
Aug. 13, Bethel Woods

Jonah Smith Band
June 23, Falcon

Johnny Nicholas
Aug. 11, Falcon

Jungle Love
June 17, MJN

Kassa Overall
June 12, Falcon

Kentucky Headhunters
Aug. 4, Ulster Fair

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert 
Aug. 5, Tompkins Corners

The Knights with Pekka Kuusisto
July 28, Caramoor

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones
June 22, Falcon

Larry & Joe
June 17, Tompkins Corners

Lee Greenwood
Aug. 2, Ulster Fair

Les Claypool
June 23, Capitol

Lionel Richie/Earth, Wind & Fire
Aug. 12, MSG

Madison McFerrin
June 25, Falcon

Madonna
Aug. 23-27, MSG

Mahavishnu Project
July 13, Falcon

Maisie Peters
Aug. 11, Radio City

Marcy Playground
June 20, Daryl’s

Mary Chapin Carpenter
Aug. 5, Caramoor

The Mavericks
July 28, Beacon NYC

Melanie Martinez
June 28, Radio City

Metallica
Aug. 4, 6, MetLife

Miró Quartet
July 6, Caramoor

Myles Mancuso
July 1, Towne Crier

The National/Patti Smith
Aug. 18, MSG

Nduduzo Makhathini
Aug. 27, Falcon

Neal Francis
Aug. 18, Caramoor

The Nerds
July 16, Putnam Golf

New Amsterdam Singers
June 18, Chapel

Noah Kahan
Aug. 31, Radio City

Nolan Taylor
Sept. 9, Chapel

Oumou Sangaré
July 15, Caramoor

Parliament Funkadelic/Fishbone
Aug. 18, Capitol

Pat Metheny
June 24, Beacon NYC

Patrick Zimmerli
Sept. 3, Falcon

Peter Frampton
July 23, 25, Capitol

Peter Yarrow
Aug. 12, Towne Crier

Phish
July 28-30, Aug. 1-2, 4-5 MSG

Plena Libre
July 1, Caramoor

Porter Carroll Jr.
Aug. 6, Daryl’s

Portugal. The Man
July 27, Radio City

Professor Louie and the Crowmatix
July 15, Tompkins Corners

Puddles Pity Party
June 28, Daryl’s

Quinn Sullivan
June 29, Falcon

Ray Blue
July 8, Tompkins Corners

RBD
Aug. 31, Sept. 1, MSG

Rev. Horton Heat Trio
July 16, Daryl’s

Ricardo Arjona
June 17-18, MSG

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
July 1, Bethel Woods

Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick
Sept. 1, Bethel Woods

Ruckus
July 7, Caramoor

Rufus Wainwright
July 16, Towne Crier

Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti
July 22, Putnam Golf

Samara Joy
Aug. 4, Caramoor

Sam Hunt
Aug. 24, Bethel Woods

Sam Smith
Aug. 8-9, MSG

Sandbox Percussion
June 30, Caramoor

Shakti
Aug. 19, Capitol

Shania Twain
July 3, Bethel Woods
July 11, MSG

Sharkey & The Sparks
June 24, Towne Crier

Shawn Mullins
July 23, Daryl’s

Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown
July 7, Chapel

Sigur Ros
Aug. 16, Beacon NYC

Sloan Wainwright/Us
June 11, Towne Crier

Snehasish Mozumder and SOM
July 30, Falcon

Songs of Harold Arlen
July 8, Caramoor

Sparks
June 27, Beacon NYC

Squeeze/Psychedelic Furs
Sept. 8, Radio City

SRT
July 23, Falcon

Steve Augeri Band
Aug. 24, Dutchess Fair

Steve Miller Band
July 2, Bethel Woods

Steve Smith & Vital Information
June 28, Falcon

Suzanne Vega
June 17, Towne Crier

Tatiana Eva-Marie
July 2, Falcon

Tears for Fears
June 26, MSG
July 5, Bethel Woods

Thaddeus Black
July 30, Daryl’s

Thompson Square
Aug. 5, Ulster Fair

Thunder Ridge
Aug. 1, Ulster Fair

Tori Amos
June 28-29, Beacon NYC

Trio Raconteur
Aug. 20, Chapel

Turnpike Troubadours
July 25-26, Beacon NYC

Twice
July 6, Metlife

Tyler Childers
Aug. 2-3, Radio City

Union Rail
June 21, Daryl’s

Westchester Symphonic Winds
July 2, Caramoor

The Wildwoods
June 15, Chapel

Zac Brown Band
Aug. 12, Bethel Woods

Zach Brock
July 29, Falcon

Zach Williams
June 25, Beacon NYC

Zebra
July 21, Daryl’s

ZZ Top
Sept. 6, Capitol

FESTIVALS

American Roots Music Festival
June 24, Caramoor

Catbird Music Festival
Aug. 19-20, Bethel Woods

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival
Aug. 9-13 Kingston/Warwick

Jazz Festival
July 22, Caramoor

Outlaw Music Festival
July 29, Bethel Woods

TRIBUTE BANDS: Recreating the Hits

AC/DC
July 7, Tilly Foster

ADELE
July 7, Daryl’s

ALANIS MORISSETTE
July 1, Daryl’s

ALLMAN BROTHERS
June 10, Aug. 4-5, Daryl’s

Beatles TributeBEATLES
June 17, Tarrytown
June 24, Capitol
July 28, Towne Crier

BEE GEES
July 21, Putnam Golf

BILLY JOEL
June 23, Putnam Golf
July 8, Paramount

BON JOVI
Aug. 11, Putnam Golf

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
Aug. 3, Ulster Fair

THE CARS
Aug. 11, Putnam Golf
Aug. 20, Daryl’s

CHICAGO
June 11, Tarrytown
July 20, Daryl’s
Aug. 25, Putnam Golf

CROSBY, STILLS, NASH AND YOUNG
Aug. 19, Paramount

DAVID BOWIE
Sept. 1, Daryl’s

THE DOORS
July 6, Daryl’s
July 15, Towne Crier

EAGLES
June 23, Tarrytown
Sept. 1, Putnam Golf

ELTON JOHN
July 28, Daryl’s

EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER
Aug. 19, Towne Crier

FLEETWOOD MAC
July 28, Putnam Golf

GARTH BROOKS
Aug. 6, Ulster Fair

GRATEFUL DEAD
June 15, Daryl’s

GUNS N’ ROSES
July 8, Daryl’s

INXS
Aug. 11-13, Daryl’s

IRON MAIDEN
July 29, Orange Fair

Janis JoplinJANIS JOPLIN
June 18, Daryl’s

JETHRO TULL
June 30, Towne Crier

JOURNEY
July 8, Tilly Foster

LED ZEPPELIN
June 16-17, Daryl’s

LYNYRD SKYNYRD
July 30, Orange Fair
Aug. 19, Daryl’s

Meat LoafMEAT LOAF
Aug. 18, Putnam Golf

NEIL YOUNG
Sept. 2, Daryl’s

PAT BENATAR
July 8, Tilly Foster

PEARL JAM
July 15, Daryl’s

PETER GABRIEL
Aug 2, Daryl’s

PINK FLOYD
Aug. 26, Daryl’s

QUEEN
July 15, Tilly Foster

RUSH
June 10, Daryl’s

STYX
Aug. 27, Daryl’s

SUBLIME
June 22, Daryl’s

Tina TurnerTINA TURNER
Sept. 2, Towne Crier

TOM PETTY
Aug. 10, Daryl’s
Aug. 26, Dutchess Fair

TRAFFIC
July 1, Falcon

VAN HALEN
July 7, Tilly Foster
July 22, Daryl’s

ZAC BROWN BAND
July 29, Tilly Foster

ZZ TOP
June 11, Daryl’s

VENUES

Bardavon
35 Market St., Poughkeepsie
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Beacon Theatre
2124 Broadway, New York
msg.com/beacon-theatre

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
200 Hurd Road, Bethel
866-781-2922 | bethelwoodscenter.org

Capitol Theatre
149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester
914-937-4126 | thecapitoltheatre.com

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

Chapel Restoration
45 Market St., Cold Spring
845-265-5537 | chapelrestoration.org

Daryl’s House
130 Route 22, Pawling
845-289-0185 | darylshouseclub.com

Dutchess County Fair
6636 Route 9, Rhinebeck
dutchessfair.com

The Falcon
1348 Route 9W, Marlboro
845-236-7970 | liveatthefalcon.com

Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St., Beacon | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org

Madison Square Garden
Seventh and 32nd, New York
msg.com

MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
metlifestadium.com

MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie
845-454-5800 | midhudsonciviccenter.org

Orange County Fair
239 Wisner Ave., Middletown
845-343-4826 | orangecountyfair.com

Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St., Peekskill
914-739-0039 | paramounthudsonvalley.com

Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St., Mahopac | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com

Radio City Music Hall
1260 Sixth Ave., New York
msg.com/radio-city-music-hall

Tarrytown Music Hall
13 Main St., Tarrytown
877-840-0457 | tarrytownmusichall.org

Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312, Brewster
845-808-1840 | tillystablerestaurant.com

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

Towne Crier Cafe
379 Main St., Beacon
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Ulster County Fair
249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz
845-255-1380 | ulstercountyfair.com

Ulster Performing Arts Center
601 Broadway, Kingston
845-339-6088 | bardavon.org

West Point
westpointband.com

