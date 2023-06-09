The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
PRIDE EVENTS
SAT 10
Parade and Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 5 p.m.
dutchesspridecenter.org
The parade will line up on Market Street near the Bardavon and proceed to Waryas Park for a festival with food and family activities as well as a showcase for queer-owned businesses.
SAT 17
Family Pride
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
This community event will have food, games, activities, dancing and giveaways.
SAT 17
Queer Dance Party
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Industrial Arts
511 Fishkill Ave.
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
Enjoy drag performances and a dance party to celebrate Pride Month.
COMMUNITY
SAT 10
Citywide Yard Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Various | bit.ly/beacon-rec
SAT 10
Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Joachim’s School
51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
At least a dozen dealers will have tables at this annual sale organized by the Beacon Historical Society. Cost: $4
SAT 10
Get Outdoors & Get Together Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
There will be a bird walk, seed planting, barn tours, crafts and games at this event organized with the state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.
SAT 10
Poultry and Farm Animal Market
Putnam valley
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St.
putnamvalleygrange.org
Find chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, ducks, geese, pigeons, doves, quail, goats, sheep, rabbits and other small animals at this monthly market. There will also be locally produced items such as honey, soaps and gemstones. At 1 p.m., backyard chicken keepers will share tips about poultry care.
SAT 10
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 artists and artisans will present their wares. There will also be food, raffles and live music from Christine Chanel and One Man Matt. Rain or shine. Also SUN 11 with Glen Echo and Kat Selman.
SAT 10
Secret Gardens Tour
BEACON
12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Various
The Tioronda Garden Club is hosting this self-guided tour of local gardens. Email [email protected] for tickets. The rain date is SUN 11. Cost: $20
SAT 10
Lawn Party
GARRISON
4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Garrison’s Landing
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This annual fundraiser for the Putnam History Museum will include short talks, a history tour and music by the Todd Londagin Quintet. Cost: $65 to $250
SAT 10
Benefit Picnic
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 7 p.m. Glynwood
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
Support the Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming and enjoy local food and drinks, games and a pie-baking contest. Cost: $150 to $500
SAT 10
Mystery at the Library
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The fundraiser will include a murder mystery featuring actors portraying John Jacob Astor IV, Levi Morton and other local historical figures, as well as dinner and drinks. Cost: $75
SUN 11
Strawberry Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive
845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
At its annual festival, the Beacon Sloop Club will offer shortcake, children’s activities, educational displays and entertainment on two stages with performances by Arm of the Sea Theater, Jonathan Kruk, Cosby Gibson, the Beacon High School Chorus and others. Rain or shine. Free
SUN 11
Flag Day Ceremony
BEACON
1 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667
SUN 11
Spring Social Community Event
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Winter Hill
20 Nazareth Way | hhlt.org
The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will offer ice cream and nature activities for children and families. Free
FRI 16
Juneteenth: Access for All Celebration
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Sun River Health will present this community celebration of liberation and unity with musical performances by Acute Inflections, the Peekskill Community Choir and Gotham Kings. Reservations required. Free
SAT 17
William Kemble House Tours
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 20 The Boulevard
westpointfoundrybedandbreakfast.com/historytours
Learn about the Kemble brothers and their role at the West Point Foundry, which supplied munitions for the Civil War, most notably the Parrott cannon. Registration required. Presented as part of Path Through History Weekend. Cost: $10
SUN 18
Beacon Curated
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Find vintage and retro items, including toys, comics, records, clothes and art. Cost: $3 (free for dads with kids)
SUN 18
Highland Lights Processional
GARRISON
8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
After two rainouts, the Ad Astra-themed processional will take place with community designed and constructed lanterns followed by a fire with refreshments and stories. The rain date this time is SUN 25.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Student Exhibition
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-440-0100
diaart.org
The show will feature art made by participants in the 2023 Arts Education Program, including students from Glenham, J.V. Forrestal, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools and Rombout Middle School. Also SUN 11.
SAT 10
Creative Destruction
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Caroline Burton’s paintings and Jim Nickelson’s photographs are torn apart and rebuilt to make a new order. Through June 25.
SAT 10
Even This Will Change
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Allegra Jordan’s oil paintings connect her journey of loss, grief and birth from her father’s death at the same time she became a mother. Through July 1.
SAT 10
Jebah Baum | Ella Baum | Group Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Palisades, Jebah Baum will display sculptures and works on paper. In Transliterations, Ella Baum pairs photographs that show form through social and geographic divides. The group show includes works by Pamela Zaremba, Ilse Schreiber, Eileen Sackman, Mary McFerran, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Joel Brown, Robyn Elenbogen and Daniel Berlin. Through July 2.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 10
What Happens in a Garden
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Anne Sargent Walker’s paintings of flora and fauna that explore our complex relationships with nature and global warming will be on view in the Gardener’s Bothy through July 31.
SAT 10
Down to Earth
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
In this group show, Kent Peterson, Gerda van Leeuwen and Peter Yamoaka will share prints and paintings that use color, texture and abstraction to evoke landscapes. Through July 30.
THURS 15
Walking the Camino in France
COLD SPRING
5 – 9 p.m. Riverview
45 Fair St. | riverdining.com
Ron Hershey’s photographs from his 2022 walk along the ancient pilgrimage route, the Camino de Santiago de Compostela (known in France as the Chemin de St. Jacques), will be on view at the restaurant through July 31.
SAT 17
Brutalism vs. Nature
COLD SPRING
3 – 6 p.m. Studio Tashtego
160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com
Ceramics by artist R.A. Pesce will be on view in the gallery’s new space through Sept. 3.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 10
Pitch, Hit, Run | Home Run Derby
NORTH HIGHLANDS
3 p.m. Little League field
Fishkill Road
Girls and boys ages 7 to 14 are invited to compete in softball and baseball skills competitions. Email [email protected] for information.
TUES 13
Rainbow Window Hangers
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
At this Creators Workshop, children can use tools and technology to make suncatchers for Pride Month. Registration required.
WED 14
Fathers’ Day Craft
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 through the fifth grade can make a succulent suncatcher for a special person.
MUSIC
SAT 10
BMF Fest
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Beacon Music Factory
333 Fishkill Ave.
beaconmusicfactory.com
At this afternoon festival, teen and adult Beacon Music Factory students will perform. Free
SAT 10
Coming Home Concert and Artist’s Reception
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Kate Hoekstra, whose paintings will be on view in Bloom through June 25, will talk about her work, followed by a performance by David Amram and his family joined by the Kitchen Table Band. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 10
Daniel Kelly Trio
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The jazz pianist will be joined by Matt Pavolka (bass), Rob Garcia (drums) and Sofia Kelly (vocals). Cost: $25
SAT 10
Play of the Waves
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, performing at Aquinas Hall, will evoke the movement of the ocean with works by Debussy, Edward Elgar, Andreas Makris and Benjamin Britten. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, free for students)
SAT 10
Steve Forbert & The New Renditions
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk artist with a four-decade music career will play music from his new release, Moving Through America. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 11
Sloan Wainwright
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Wainwright will play pop, folk, jazz and blues. The opening act is the group Us, with Judy Kass, Amy Soucy and Glen Roethel. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
THURS 15
Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music from its debut, Daybreaker. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 15
The Wildwoods
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
As part of the Restoration Roadhouse series, the folk and Americana band will play music from its latest release, Like My Old Man, and others. Cost: $25
FRI 16
Judith Tulloch’s Birthday Bash
BEACON
6 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.
18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com
The singer and her band will play originals and covers. Free
FRI 16
Genevieve Faivre
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The vocalist will showcase jazz, classical, pop and rock music. Free
FRI 16
The Costellos
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Lynn Johansen, Bob Costello, Mark Pisanelli, Art Labriola and Jeff Carrano will play music from their latest release, Hold On. The Flurries will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 17
Spring Music Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 10 p.m. The Chance
6 Crannell St.
schoolofrock.com/locations/beacon
Bands from the School of Rock in Beacon will play sets, including Best of the ’90s, ska and reggae and The Beatles.
SAT 17
Larry & Joe
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop fuse Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music. Cost: $20
SAT 17
Patti Lupone
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The singer will perform her show, Don’t Monkey with Broadway, at the annual Bardavon gala. Cost: $75 to $275
SUN 18
Tom McCoy
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave Beacon dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Take a self-guided tour of Bannerman Island and enjoy live music from the pianist. Cost: $40
SUN 18
New Amsterdam Singers
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Musical director Clara Longstreth will lead the chamber chorus in a program that includes spirituals, carols and selections from Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Opera and Sondheim’s Into the Woods.
SUN 18
Jog Blues
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Abhik Bhai (sitar), Andy Biskin (clarinet, bass clarinet), Naran Budhkar (tabla), Joel Bluestein (electric guitar), Jake Charkey (cello), Pheeroan akLaff (drums), Siddartha Mukherjee (vocals) and Jonathan Rose (bass, harmonica) will play Indian midnight raga and blues. Cost: $25 ($20 regional residents and seniors, $5 students)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 10
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9
845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also SUN 11, THURS 15, FRI 16, SAT 17. Cost: $10 to $100
FRI 16
Glass Ceiling Breakers 3
GARRISON
Noon – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This third annual, all-female festival will feature nine plays and 31 films. Also SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $10 to $80
SAT 17
Beacon LitFest
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Writers of all genres will share their work and insights during this two-day festival. The SUN 18 schedule includes three workshops. Cost: $25 or $35 ($30 or $40 door)
CIVIC
MON 12
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 14
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov