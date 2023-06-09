The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

PRIDE EVENTS

SAT 10

Parade and Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 5 p.m.

dutchesspridecenter.org

The parade will line up on Market Street near the Bardavon and proceed to Waryas Park for a festival with food and family activities as well as a showcase for queer-owned businesses.

SAT 17

Family Pride

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

This community event will have food, games, activities, dancing and giveaways.

SAT 17

Queer Dance Party

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Industrial Arts

511 Fishkill Ave.

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

Enjoy drag performances and a dance party to celebrate Pride Month.

COMMUNITY

SAT 10

Citywide Yard Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Various | bit.ly/beacon-rec

SAT 10

Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Joachim’s School

51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

At least a dozen dealers will have tables at this annual sale organized by the Beacon Historical Society. Cost: $4



SAT 10

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

There will be a bird walk, seed planting, barn tours, crafts and games at this event organized with the state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.

SAT 10

Poultry and Farm Animal Market

Putnam valley

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St.

putnamvalleygrange.org

Find chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, ducks, geese, pigeons, doves, quail, goats, sheep, rabbits and other small animals at this monthly market. There will also be locally produced items such as honey, soaps and gemstones. At 1 p.m., backyard chicken keepers will share tips about poultry care.

SAT 10

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 artists and artisans will present their wares. There will also be food, raffles and live music from Christine Chanel and One Man Matt. Rain or shine. Also SUN 11 with Glen Echo and Kat Selman.

SAT 10

Secret Gardens Tour

BEACON

12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Various

The Tioronda Garden Club is hosting this self-guided tour of local gardens. Email [email protected] for tickets. The rain date is SUN 11. Cost: $20

SAT 10

Lawn Party

GARRISON

4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Garrison’s Landing

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This annual fundraiser for the Putnam History Museum will include short talks, a history tour and music by the Todd Londagin Quintet. Cost: $65 to $250

SAT 10

Benefit Picnic

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 7 p.m. Glynwood

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

Support the Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming and enjoy local food and drinks, games and a pie-baking contest. Cost: $150 to $500

SAT 10

Mystery at the Library

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The fundraiser will include a murder mystery featuring actors portraying John Jacob Astor IV, Levi Morton and other local historical figures, as well as dinner and drinks. Cost: $75

SUN 11

Strawberry Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive

845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

At its annual festival, the Beacon Sloop Club will offer shortcake, children’s activities, educational displays and entertainment on two stages with performances by Arm of the Sea Theater, Jonathan Kruk, Cosby Gibson, the Beacon High School Chorus and others. Rain or shine. Free

SUN 11

Flag Day Ceremony

BEACON

1 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667

SUN 11

Spring Social Community Event

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Winter Hill

20 Nazareth Way | hhlt.org

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will offer ice cream and nature activities for children and families. Free

FRI 16

Juneteenth: Access for All Celebration

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Sun River Health will present this community celebration of liberation and unity with musical performances by Acute Inflections, the Peekskill Community Choir and Gotham Kings. Reservations required. Free

SAT 17

William Kemble House Tours

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 20 The Boulevard

westpointfoundrybedandbreakfast.com/historytours

Learn about the Kemble brothers and their role at the West Point Foundry, which supplied munitions for the Civil War, most notably the Parrott cannon. Registration required. Presented as part of Path Through History Weekend. Cost: $10

SUN 18

Beacon Curated

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Find vintage and retro items, including toys, comics, records, clothes and art. Cost: $3 (free for dads with kids)

SUN 18

Highland Lights Processional

GARRISON

8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

After two rainouts, the Ad Astra-themed processional will take place with community designed and constructed lanterns followed by a fire with refreshments and stories. The rain date this time is SUN 25.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Student Exhibition

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-440-0100

diaart.org

The show will feature art made by participants in the 2023 Arts Education Program, including students from Glenham, J.V. Forrestal, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools and Rombout Middle School. Also SUN 11.

SAT 10

Creative Destruction

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Caroline Burton’s paintings and Jim Nickelson’s photographs are torn apart and rebuilt to make a new order. Through June 25.

SAT 10

Even This Will Change

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Allegra Jordan’s oil paintings connect her journey of loss, grief and birth from her father’s death at the same time she became a mother. Through July 1.

SAT 10

Jebah Baum | Ella Baum | Group Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Palisades, Jebah Baum will display sculptures and works on paper. In Transliterations, Ella Baum pairs photographs that show form through social and geographic divides. The group show includes works by Pamela Zaremba, Ilse Schreiber, Eileen Sackman, Mary McFerran, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Joel Brown, Robyn Elenbogen and Daniel Berlin. Through July 2.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 10

What Happens in a Garden

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Anne Sargent Walker’s paintings of flora and fauna that explore our complex relationships with nature and global warming will be on view in the Gardener’s Bothy through July 31.

SAT 10

Down to Earth

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

In this group show, Kent Peterson, Gerda van Leeuwen and Peter Yamoaka will share prints and paintings that use color, texture and abstraction to evoke landscapes. Through July 30.

THURS 15

Walking the Camino in France

COLD SPRING

5 – 9 p.m. Riverview

45 Fair St. | riverdining.com

Ron Hershey’s photographs from his 2022 walk along the ancient pilgrimage route, the Camino de Santiago de Compostela (known in France as the Chemin de St. Jacques), will be on view at the restaurant through July 31.



SAT 17

Brutalism vs. Nature

COLD SPRING

3 – 6 p.m. Studio Tashtego

160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com

Ceramics by artist R.A. Pesce will be on view in the gallery’s new space through Sept. 3.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 10

Pitch, Hit, Run | Home Run Derby

NORTH HIGHLANDS

3 p.m. Little League field

Fishkill Road

Girls and boys ages 7 to 14 are invited to compete in softball and baseball skills competitions. Email [email protected] for information.

TUES 13

Rainbow Window Hangers

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

At this Creators Workshop, children can use tools and technology to make suncatchers for Pride Month. Registration required.

WED 14

Fathers’ Day Craft

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 through the fifth grade can make a succulent suncatcher for a special person.

MUSIC

SAT 10

BMF Fest

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Beacon Music Factory

333 Fishkill Ave.

beaconmusicfactory.com

At this afternoon festival, teen and adult Beacon Music Factory students will perform. Free

SAT 10

Coming Home Concert and Artist’s Reception

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Kate Hoekstra, whose paintings will be on view in Bloom through June 25, will talk about her work, followed by a performance by David Amram and his family joined by the Kitchen Table Band. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 10

Daniel Kelly Trio

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The jazz pianist will be joined by Matt Pavolka (bass), Rob Garcia (drums) and Sofia Kelly (vocals). Cost: $25

SAT 10

Play of the Waves

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, performing at Aquinas Hall, will evoke the movement of the ocean with works by Debussy, Edward Elgar, Andreas Makris and Benjamin Britten. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, free for students)

SAT 10

Steve Forbert & The New Renditions

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk artist with a four-decade music career will play music from his new release, Moving Through America. Cost: $35 ($40 door)



SUN 11

Sloan Wainwright

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Wainwright will play pop, folk, jazz and blues. The opening act is the group Us, with Judy Kass, Amy Soucy and Glen Roethel. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

THURS 15

Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music from its debut, Daybreaker. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

THURS 15

The Wildwoods

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

As part of the Restoration Roadhouse series, the folk and Americana band will play music from its latest release, Like My Old Man, and others. Cost: $25





FRI 16

Judith Tulloch’s Birthday Bash

BEACON

6 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.

18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com

The singer and her band will play originals and covers. Free

FRI 16

Genevieve Faivre

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The vocalist will showcase jazz, classical, pop and rock music. Free

FRI 16

The Costellos

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Lynn Johansen, Bob Costello, Mark Pisanelli, Art Labriola and Jeff Carrano will play music from their latest release, Hold On. The Flurries will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 17

Spring Music Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 10 p.m. The Chance

6 Crannell St.

schoolofrock.com/locations/beacon

Bands from the School of Rock in Beacon will play sets, including Best of the ’90s, ska and reggae and The Beatles.

SAT 17

Larry & Joe

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop fuse Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music. Cost: $20





SAT 17

Patti Lupone

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The singer will perform her show, Don’t Monkey with Broadway, at the annual Bardavon gala. Cost: $75 to $275

SUN 18

Tom McCoy

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave Beacon dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Take a self-guided tour of Bannerman Island and enjoy live music from the pianist. Cost: $40

SUN 18

New Amsterdam Singers

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Musical director Clara Longstreth will lead the chamber chorus in a program that includes spirituals, carols and selections from Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Opera and Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

SUN 18

Jog Blues

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Abhik Bhai (sitar), Andy Biskin (clarinet, bass clarinet), Naran Budhkar (tabla), Joel Bluestein (electric guitar), Jake Charkey (cello), Pheeroan akLaff (drums), Siddartha Mukherjee (vocals) and Jonathan Rose (bass, harmonica) will play Indian midnight raga and blues. Cost: $25 ($20 regional residents and seniors, $5 students)





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 10

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9

845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also SUN 11, THURS 15, FRI 16, SAT 17. Cost: $10 to $100

FRI 16

Glass Ceiling Breakers 3

GARRISON

Noon – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This third annual, all-female festival will feature nine plays and 31 films. Also SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $10 to $80

SAT 17

Beacon LitFest

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Writers of all genres will share their work and insights during this two-day festival. The SUN 18 schedule includes three workshops. Cost: $25 or $35 ($30 or $40 door)

CIVIC

MON 12

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 14

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov