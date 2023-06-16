Beacon Obituaries

Robert Galloway (1933-2023)

Robert P. Galloway, 89, died June 11 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh with family members at his side.

He was born July 3, 1933, in Dumbarton, Scotland, the son of Samuel and Alice (Stewart) Galloway. On May 25, 1968, he married Christine Livingstone in Scotland after the couple met at a bar in Queens. They were married for 51 years until her death in 2019.

Robert served in the British Army as part of the Seaforth Highlanders, 1st Battalion, serving Gibraltar. Upon completing his tour, he returned to Scotland and began his five-year apprenticeship as a painter. When he finished his apprenticeship, he began his career in painting as a ship painter.

In 1962, he emigrated to the U.S. and, as the story goes, began working immediately as a union painter. He eventually went into business with a partner, David Sullivan, creating Old Firm Contracting.

After retiring, he and Christine traveled the globe. Family was his first passion; the other was soccer. Robert was a founding member of the Beacon Soccer Club and has continuously been involved in soccer since coming to the U.S. If there was soccer being played in Beacon, you were guaranteed to see him there, his family said.

He enjoyed his years coaching in Beacon and at Dutchess Community College, after they asked for his help in revitalizing their program. His favorite players called him Gramps, and he found such joy in watching and coaching his grandsons and his great-grandchildren. Along with his passions, he was proud of his Scottish roots and was a member of the Dutchess County Scottish Society. He also was a communicant of the St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Arroyo (Dimas) Arroyo of Beacon; his grandsons, Robert Arroyo (Caitlin) and Dimas Arroyo (Erena); and his great-grandchildren: Brayden, Alexander, Autumn, Brielle and McKenna Christine Arroyo.

He is also survived by his brothers, Harry, Stewart, Samuel and Andrew Galloway; brother-in-law James Larson and sister-in-law Jane Livingstone. His brother, Peter, died before him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 16 at St. Joachim Church, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox for Parkinson’s Research Foundation (michaeljfox.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Melvin King (1937-2023)

Melvin King Jr., 85, died June 10 at Taconic Rehabilitation and Nursing at Beacon.

He was born June 24, 1937, in in Chesapeake, Virginia, the son of Melvin and Lula Jane (Waddell) King. Melvin served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959.

On Jan. 15, 1972 in White Plains, he married Barbara Jean Tyler. They were married 44 years before her death.

Melvin worked for more than 35 years at the VA Hudson Valley Hospital in Montrose as a certified nurse’s assistant.

He was a faithful member of the Beulah Baptist Church of Wappingers Falls, where he served on numerous ministries. He also also a servant leader of the Trustees Ministry, a member of the Usher’s Ministry and a servant leader of the male choir, Brothers of Gideon. He loved to sing, and sing for the Lord. Melvin was also a member of Masonic Lodge 48 of Beacon.

Melvin, or “Pop,” as he was known to his family, is survived by his son, Kevin King (Carmen Smith) and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, William Austin King (Carol); his sister, Jean Wynn (James); and his nephew, Darren Bonner.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday (June 17) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Beulah Baptist Church, 1494 North Road, Wappingers Falls, where a homegoing service will be offered at 11:30 a.m., followed by military honors by a U.S. Army honor guard.

Barbara Kuehsel (1938-2023)

Barbara June Kuehsel, 84, formerly of Garden City, New Jersey, and Birmingham, Michigan, died June 14.

Barbara was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Queens, the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Caldwell) Smith. She worked as an executive secretary for American Airlines in New York City, was a member of the Junior League in Birmingham and volunteered to help intellectually disabled children. She enjoyed bridge, tennis and traveling.

Barbara is survived by her son, William Kuehsel, and Teresa Cesarini.

Family and friends will gather on Monday (June 19) from 2 to 4 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation in Beacon (arfbeacon.org) or any animal shelter.

Jack Montague Jr. (1934-2023)

John T. “Jack” Montague Jr., 89, of Hyde Park and formerly of Beacon, died June 14 at his home.

He was born June 7, 1934, in Beacon, the son of John and Sally (Bell) Montague. After graduating from Beacon High School, Jack worked at the National Biscuit Co. and IBM.

Jack had a passion for cars, especially Cadillacs, and enjoyed trips to the Atlantic City casinos. Most importantly, he loved his family, friends and pets.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Montague; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his nieces, Rhonda O’Connor, Kathleen Lucy and Sandra Reid; a nephew, Robert Mortensen; and a longtime friend, Robert Vertullo.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (June 20) at Fairview Cemetery in Beacon.

Juan Carlos Morales (1941-2023)

Juan Carlos Morales, 81, died June 12 at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Sleepy Hollow.

He was born on July 21, 1941, in San Miguel, El Salvador, the son of the Carlos Alberto Morales and Juana Rosa Melara. He married Cruz de Maria Morales, who died in 2018.

Juan Carlos was studying law in El Salvador when he came to the U.S. Starting from scratch, and with a new language, he discovered his love of the culinary arts and became a chef.

Juan Carlos loved to read and was a lifelong learner. He kept up on the latest technology, which he used to stay connected to his family and satisfy his innate curiosity for the world, his family said. His mind was always sharp. He enjoyed having conversations about any topic — from ancient Mayan civilizations to funny random pop-culture tidbits. He was a coin collector, enjoyed drawing and journaling, and loved music and poetry.

Juan is survived by his sister, Maria, and his children and their families.

Anna Pistolesi (1930-2023)

Anna Rose Pistolesi, 93, whose family ran bakeries in Beacon and Newburgh, died June 13.

She was born March 20, 1930, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Aniello and Mary (Russo) Emmino. She married Giulio Pistolesi on July 9, 1961.

Her family opened Cake Bin in Newburgh in 1974 and G&R International Bake Shop in Beacon in 1980. Anna worked for 40 years until her retirement in 2010 at age 80.

Anna loved gardening, flowers (especially roses and hydrangeas) and acquiring collectibles. She also loved putting her feet in the ocean, searching for clams. However, she spent most of her time working beside her husband at their bakeries.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Xavier Balsamello, Renato Pistolesi (Tracy) and Giulianna Pistolesi (Flo); and her grandchildren, Larina Soto (Alberto), Renato Pistolesi Jr., Carmine Pistolesi (Kristen), Giulio Pistolesi (Ashley), Nicholas Pistolesi (Jacquelyn), Carlo Pistolesi-Inciardi, Frankie Pistolesi-Inciardi, Cariann Balsamello and Charlie Balsamello.

She is also survived by five great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, and her friend and caregiver, Elecia Anderson.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (June 20) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on June 21 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson St. in Fishkill, followed by interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.