Beahive Moves

Opens co-working space on Eliza Street

Beahive Beacon, the co-working space that since 2009 had been located at 291 Main St., has moved two blocks east to 6 Eliza St.

Unlike its former location, the new spot is at ground level and has a larger lounge and meeting space, said owner Scott Tillitt. It also has a kitchen, privacy pods, 10 desks and 14 offices.

Beahive has a second location in Beacon, as well as offices in Cold Spring, Newburgh and Albany. Its new 4,000-square-foot space was formerly the site of the Roma Nova pizzeria, which left after the building sold in March for $2.3 million and the new owner asked for more rent. The new Beahive space also incorporates two back offices.