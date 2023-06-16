Desmond-Fish Continues Name Review

Will hold public session on June 20

The board of the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison voted this week to create a working group to discuss whether the name of the library should be changed because of recent allegations about co-founder Hamilton Fish III’s support for Nazi Germany.

The board said a name-review working group will be created as part of the board’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Committee. Members of the community can apply to serve on the group through a form at desmondfishlibrary.org.

Community conversations on the issue are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday (June 20) at the library and for July 13 via Zoom.