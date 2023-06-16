Fjord Trail Drops Some Elements, for Now

Says it will initially take ‘trail-first’ approach
Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc. announced on Monday (June 12) that it plans to remove some elements from its plans for the proposed 7.5-mile trail between Cold Spring and Beacon.
Citing a desire to ensure the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail (HHFT) does not “inadvertently add to visitation and congestion,” the organization said that an environmental impact study it is preparing will not include a play area and outdoor classroom at Little Stony Point, or a swimming area with a floating dock.
The organization is also dropping plans for “forest nets,” a system of elevated wooden walkways that were to carry visitors through forests and have hammocks where people could relax.
Amy Kacala, HHFT’s executive director, said in a statement that the nonprofit, a subsidiary of Scenic Hudson, is taking a “trail-first” approach that prioritizes managing the crowds that visit the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve and the impact on Cold Spring. That will mean a focus on the main trail, parking areas, trailheads and a visitor’s center at Dutchess Manor on Route 9D.
In response to concerns expressed on Facebook that HHFT was removing features that would appeal to children, Lori Moss, a representative for the group, said “it is important to note that these features are not completely off the table, but rather they will only be considered after the main trail is built. That is the priority at this point. School groups and families will continue to use points along the preferred HHFT route for recreation and learning.”
Chris Davis, a Philipstown resident and philanthropist who chairs HHFT’s board, said the “focused and strategic approach” will ensure the project provides “managed access” to the park.
“Many of the program spaces were included to accommodate existing local uses of areas within the park,” he said in a statement. “But we want to proceed with care to ensure we don’t inadvertently add to visitation and congestion.”
Construction of the trail began in March. When completed by 2031, it is expected to include the Breakneck Connector, an $85 million segment with a 445-foot span over the Metro-North tracks and a half-mile trail between the north end of the bridge and the train stop at Breakneck.
Another major element is the Shoreline Trail, a 1.5-mile segment along the Hudson River between Dockside Park in Cold Spring and Breakneck Ridge. Parking areas along Route 9D; two comfort station buildings and a trail steward station; and shuttle service for hikers and other visitors are also part of the plans.
The project, envisioned as a way to reduce congestion in Cold Spring and along Route 9D from visitors to Breakneck, has faced organized opposition from some Philipstown residents who formed a group called Protect the Highlands. Their chief complaint is that the trail will bring more people to the village, especially those wanting to access the Shoreline Trail at Dockside Park.
On May 8, residents filled Haldane’s auditorium to air their concerns at a forum organized by elected officials in Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Philipstown. Kacala, officials from the state parks department and Richard Shea, the former Philipstown supervisor who is a member of HHFT’s board, responded to questions.
HHFT said on Monday that Philipstown and its two villages, along with the Town of Fishkill, have been asked to name representatives to a Visitation Data Committee that will review the project’s traffic study, pedestrian counts and projections for numbers of visitors.
The committee will have funding to hire a third-party consultant to provide technical assistance for its reviews and will share its findings in a series of public meetings this fall, according to HHFT. At those meetings, residents can learn about and comment on alternative routes through Cold Spring, and be able to view live models showing how visitors would use each route, it said.
The meetings will take place before the project’s draft environmental impact study is finalized and submitted to state parks, said the organization.
“HHFT is demonstrating through these actions the degree to which we listen to and incorporate community input,” Shea said in a statement. “I urge all to join in these important conversations to find the best solution for the villages, town and region.”
On June 7, Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley met with Metropolitan Transportation Authority legal and government-relations staff to discuss the proposed Dockside Park to Little Stony Point section of HHFT, which closely parallels the Metro-North Railroad tracks. She said at the Village Board meeting on Wednesday (June 14) that the MTA reassured her it would enforce its safety requirements, which require that the trail be a minimum of 25 feet from the tracks and the fences be at least 8 feet high.
Mr. Shea you obviously didn’t hear the sentiment in the room on Haldane May 8. The “downsizing” of options such as forest nests, floating docks, amphitheaters and swimming areas are an absolute joke when you still propose to build a cantilevered/pillared boardwalk through one of the most environmentally sensitive areas of the Hudson River estuary.
A true downsizing would be to go back to the original woodland trail connecting parking areas to trails and do away with the Walt Disney attractions. And before Amy Kacala accuses us of not providing solutions, a multitude of solutions have come out of the May 8 meeting. These include defined parking areas, paid parking, permitted entry, timed entry and enforcement of all of these. It is HHFT that refuses to budge from their mega-boardwalk plan even when confronted with the negative impacts of their proposal, the least of which were forest nests.
As part of any EIS study all possible mitigation methods have to be explored, and one of those possible mitigation methods is the no-build option for the boardwalk. If Mr. Davis truly wants the public’s thank you, HHFT should use his sizable donation to improve the parking and east of Route 9D access to the trailheads and implement the solutions provided by the community. Do not use his money to build a mega-attraction that destroys habitat, destroys views and destroys quality of life for Philipstown taxpayers.
This important reporting shows the careful reader two basic things: 1) the apparent “frills” of the trail are now marginalized, thanks to public criticism, and more importantly, 2) the most harmful and excessive aspects of their planning are still, quite unfortunately, with us.
The folks up in Poughkeepsie are attempting to put lipstick and mascara on a pig! They still want to use Dockside Park as an entry point — an issue which was loudly shouted down by the huge audience at the May 8 meeting as being destructive to the quality of life here in a very small village, and the Fjord Trail people are also stuck on their vision of an elevated boardwalk, along the river, from town to Little Stony Point — another over-the-top idea, involving a long time of construction, noise, and needless distraction from local beauty.
How about the folks planning this project make Dutchess Manor the main hub, with a trail going south to Breakneck and ending there, and a trail going north to Beacon? Any mention of Cold Spring as being part of this trail will most definitely result in the NY Times and every other paper and magazine around highlighting an attraction that will draw untold numbers of people here, overwhelming the village and Route 9D. A traffic and pedestrian nightmare… End the southern edge of trail at Breakneck! Keep Cold Spring out of this!
I’d like to know more about what Chris Davis envisions as a “focused and strategic approach” to “ensure the project provides “managed access” to the park. What “existing local uses of areas within the park” were the “program spaces” supposed to accommodate? How serious are he and HHFT about not “inadvertently” adding to “visitation and congestion?”
If HHFT and Chris Davis really want to discourage over-visitation and congestion, perhaps they could stop advertising and promoting this “linear park” and insist that their partners, for example the MTA, do the same.
How did the Fjord Trail forum go in Beacon? I wasn’t able to make it but it seems as if there is less hostility toward the development of the Fjord Ttrail here in Beacon. I, and many of my fellow Beaconites are looking forward to family days planned around biking to Cold Spring and contributing to our neighbor to the south’s commerce.
This ‘scaling back’ does not get it back to the point where they had widespread community support. The most pressing point for the people who are concerned is keeping it out of Dockside, and changing the disruptive boardwalk back to a simple footpath. Neither of which are addressed: “Another major element is the Shoreline Trail, a 1.5-mile segment along the Hudson River between Dockside Park in Cold Spring and Breakneck Ridge.”
Most residents in Cold Spring support the Fjord Trail, care about the environment, and worry about traffic. You can put on sign on your lawn and wag your finger, or actually find out more about the nonprofit Scenic Hudson and become engaged in the process. Get the facts and get involved, so others don’t hijack the conversation and ruin it for the rest of us.
Not most residents. Please don’t speak for all of us. You don’t live in the affected area. When you do, feel free to judge those of us who are against it. Until then, you can’t.
I live at Main and Chestnut, right at the intersection which will be most affected by traffic. There are 10,000 people in Philipstown and less than 2 percent of the population are members of Protect the Highlands, who claim to speak for all of us. Nobody judges those who have concerns and want to get involved to improve it, but I do judge xenophobes who hyperbolize the trail as a catastrophe while it’s still in the planning stage. It’s arrogant and ignores the rest of the community, even if they are not as loud.
I live on Fair Street, which is more impacted than Main Street in this whole business, so it does impact me more than you. And not everyone against it is part of Protect the Highlands, so sorry to burst your bubble about less than 2 percent against it.
Good to see democracy in action. The concessions sound good, but stay in the game and keep your eyes on the ball, as the WCWS players would say.
I don’t think the scaling back of “forest nets, and a system of elevated wooden walkways that were to carry visitors” qualifies as “downsizing” — this article’s title — as those programs are an infinitesimal fraction of the overall program and budget.
As Bowman states, above, none of the hundreds of comments submitted to the developers referred to any of those programs, which means they are not even on opponents’ radar: thus are the developers feigning concessions while throwing us bones. According to the article “HHFT is demonstrating through these actions the degree to which we listen to and incorporate community input is a statement that has no basis in reality.” That is a gross misread of public opinion, and is a false narrative. No matter how many retread politicians join the developers smoke show, I fear we’ll never see the real trail but for the BS that the developers drop on us, and then it will be too late.
The elephant in the room the developers refuse to address is the usurpation of our last community park at Dockside, and the equivocation of likely realities by the developers’ PR smoke and lip service: phrases like “world-class linear park, “respect the landscape, “convenient parking,” are spun in lieu of more likely realities: pedestrian and vehicle, overcrowding, strain on infrastructure, and resulting degraded quality of life for Cold Springers.
I do hear some readers making assumptions about how much the support the master plan has or does not have, and insulting those who are against it or put a sign in their yard by implying their ignorance. I find that most unbecoming to public discourse. Such rhetoric only helps to spurn more distrust of trailblazer supporters.
With all due respect, I think you meant to write “is a gross misread of the members of Protect the Highlands” opinion. Key word being “opinion.” What is unbecoming of public discourse is a few arrogant armchair “environmentalists” who purport to speak for a community of nearly 10,000 taxpayers.
You’re right, “downsizing” is probably too strong, so we have changed the headline. The story also has been updated with new information.
Thank you for that clarification. It is all the more relevant reading now that those insignificant reductions in minor programs was not made in earnest — “features are not completely off the table.” I also note the reference to the ill-conceived and publicly derided idea of a tourist bus fleet further constipating our major thoroughfares. The fleet would be in service of at very most 2 percent of all hikers accessing the park by Metro-North Cold Spring. When Breakneck station is in service, zero hikers will access via Cold Spring Metro-North. Such simple truisms escape the misguided focus of an ill conceived masterplan, and ivory tower dilletante schemes. Why was the topic of the fleet not opened at the recent forum? If such a fleet has more riders than the local trolley I’ll eat my hat.
The subject of the shuttle was not addressed in detail at the May 8 forum because it was not among the top 15 questions that were submitted and ranked by local residents. The shuttle will get more riders than the trolley, for which ridership is extremely low at the present time.
Moss is the communications manager for Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc.