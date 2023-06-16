Fjord Trail Drops Some Elements, for Now

Says it will initially take ‘trail-first’ approach

Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc. announced on Monday (June 12) that it plans to remove some elements from its plans for the proposed 7.5-mile trail between Cold Spring and Beacon.

Citing a desire to ensure the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail (HHFT) does not “inadvertently add to visitation and congestion,” the organization said that an environmental impact study it is preparing will not include a play area and outdoor classroom at Little Stony Point, or a swimming area with a floating dock.

The organization is also dropping plans for “forest nets,” a system of elevated wooden walkways that were to carry visitors through forests and have hammocks where people could relax.

Amy Kacala, HHFT’s executive director, said in a statement that the nonprofit, a subsidiary of Scenic Hudson, is taking a “trail-first” approach that prioritizes managing the crowds that visit the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve and the impact on Cold Spring. That will mean a focus on the main trail, parking areas, trailheads and a visitor’s center at Dutchess Manor on Route 9D.

In response to concerns expressed on Facebook that HHFT was removing features that would appeal to children, Lori Moss, a representative for the group, said “it is important to note that these features are not completely off the table, but rather they will only be considered after the main trail is built. That is the priority at this point. School groups and families will continue to use points along the preferred HHFT route for recreation and learning.”

Chris Davis, a Philipstown resident and philanthropist who chairs HHFT’s board, said the “focused and strategic approach” will ensure the project provides “managed access” to the park.

“Many of the program spaces were included to accommodate existing local uses of areas within the park,” he said in a statement. “But we want to proceed with care to ensure we don’t inadvertently add to visitation and congestion.”

Construction of the trail began in March. When completed by 2031, it is expected to include the Breakneck Connector, an $85 million segment with a 445-foot span over the Metro-North tracks and a half-mile trail between the north end of the bridge and the train stop at Breakneck.

Another major element is the Shoreline Trail, a 1.5-mile segment along the Hudson River between Dockside Park in Cold Spring and Breakneck Ridge. Parking areas along Route 9D; two comfort station buildings and a trail steward station; and shuttle service for hikers and other visitors are also part of the plans.

The project, envisioned as a way to reduce congestion in Cold Spring and along Route 9D from visitors to Breakneck, has faced organized opposition from some Philipstown residents who formed a group called Protect the Highlands. Their chief complaint is that the trail will bring more people to the village, especially those wanting to access the Shoreline Trail at Dockside Park.

On May 8, residents filled Haldane’s auditorium to air their concerns at a forum organized by elected officials in Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Philipstown. Kacala, officials from the state parks department and Richard Shea, the former Philipstown supervisor who is a member of HHFT’s board, responded to questions.

HHFT said on Monday that Philipstown and its two villages, along with the Town of Fishkill, have been asked to name representatives to a Visitation Data Committee that will review the project’s traffic study, pedestrian counts and projections for numbers of visitors.

The committee will have funding to hire a third-party consultant to provide technical assistance for its reviews and will share its findings in a series of public meetings this fall, according to HHFT. At those meetings, residents can learn about and comment on alternative routes through Cold Spring, and be able to view live models showing how visitors would use each route, it said.

The meetings will take place before the project’s draft environmental impact study is finalized and submitted to state parks, said the organization.

“HHFT is demonstrating through these actions the degree to which we listen to and incorporate community input,” Shea said in a statement. “I urge all to join in these important conversations to find the best solution for the villages, town and region.”

On June 7, Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley met with Metropolitan Transportation Authority legal and government-relations staff to discuss the proposed Dockside Park to Little Stony Point section of HHFT, which closely parallels the Metro-North Railroad tracks. She said at the Village Board meeting on Wednesday (June 14) that the MTA reassured her it would enforce its safety requirements, which require that the trail be a minimum of 25 feet from the tracks and the fences be at least 8 feet high.