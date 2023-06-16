Glynwood’s New Harvest: Access

Philipstown farm debuts ‘sliding-scale’ CSA

The Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming first moved to attract more low-income residents and people of color to community-supported agriculture in 2014, when the Philipstown farm allowed people to pay for shares of its vegetable harvests in installments.

Two years ago, Glynwood launched a CSA program that gives recipients of federal food benefits a 50 percent discount on its CSA, which in 2023 costs $1,200 for 24 weekly pickups.

This year, customers for the farm’s sold-out summer/fall CSA had another option: sliding-scale pricing that allowed those who could not afford full freight to pay $600 or $900 for 24 pickups, or $350 or $500 for 12 weekly pickups, which is usually $650.

“We’re trying to welcome more BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) and low-income folks to the conversation — to let them in on this abundant experience where you can become in community with your farmer,” explained Ryan Stasolla, the CSA coordinator.

Glynwood is committed to expanding access even as it faces rising costs for seeds, equipment and labor. “We can acknowledge that, but we can also open the door to accepting less money if it means extending this opportunity to folks that we may not otherwise be able to,” he said.

CSA customers typically pay in full at the beginning of their season, which provides farmers with capital for the growing season. But that excluded people who could not afford the lump sum; sliding-scale systems at other Hudson Valley farms, such as the Poughkeepsie Farm Project and Rock Steady Farm in Millerton, were models.

Subscribers are free to choose what they pay, but those who own homes, have investments and retirement accounts, “have higher earning power due to race, class, gender or education” or meet other criteria denoting wealth are asked to consider paying the full amount.

People who receive public assistance, are supporting children or dependents, have higher debt and/or belong to a “historically marginalized group” are encouraged to consider paying less.

“We bring up a list of things that you will want to consider when reflecting on this decision,” said Stasolla.

Most customers who signed up for this year’s harvest chose the middle and lowest prices; those who opted to pay the full cost helped subsidize the two lower tiers and discounts for federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients, he said.

While vegetable shares are sold out for the summer and fall, Glynwood is still accepting subscriptions to its egg and meat CSAs, which run until November. Full shares of the egg program have sold out, but half shares (a dozen eggs distributed biweekly) are available for $80, $100 or $120. Customers joining the meat CSA can pick up between nine and 11 pounds each month for $415, $520 or $625.

This month customers may receive lamb chops and chicken thighs; in July, the offerings could be grilling meats such as hamburger patties, hotdogs and chicken drumsticks. In the fall, the selection may include stewing meats.