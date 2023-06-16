Beacon Officials Break Ground on Fire Station

Portion of South Avenue temporarily one-way

Beacon city and fire officials on June 5 held a groundbreaking for the $14.7 million rehab of the Lewis Tompkins Hose fire station. The project is expected to take 14 months.

On Monday (June 12), the Beacon City Council agreed to temporarily make South Avenue a one-way street heading south between Beacon and Main streets to create 25 parking spaces while the nearby municipal parking lot is closed during construction. The street will revert to two-way traffic when the firehouse is completed.