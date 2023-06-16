Seastreak Asks for More Cold Spring Cruises

Requests as many as 30 summer and fall dockings

The Cold Spring Village Board at its Wednesday (June 14) meeting began discussions on whether to allow an increase in the boat cruises that dock at the waterfront this summer and fall.

Seastreak, which is based in New Jersey, has proposed an expanded 2023 cruise schedule to Cold Spring to include Saturdays from Aug. 5 through Sept. 2, with a boat arriving at 11:20 a.m. and departing at 4 p.m.

The fall schedule would include Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29, with additional dockings on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 4 through 12. Each cruise would include a maximum of 400 passengers.

Trustee Tweeps Phillips Woods said that 29 dockings “seems like a lot,” and Trustee Eliza Starbuck added the board was hesitant to allow more but “we are very much in need of the revenue.” The village budget projects receiving $28,000 from Seastreak docking fees.

Starbuck said the village lost considerable revenue last year because of cancellations due to weather and inadequate passenger bookings. She proposed that this year the village retain half of Seastreak’s deposit when cancellations occur.

Mayor Kathleen Foley asked that the potential for boats coming from West Point be factored into the Seastreak discussion. The military academy is interested in having its 120-passenger ferry dock at Cold Spring and carry passengers during major events at West Point.

“It’s smaller boats with fewer people but similar revenue stream,” Foley said. “If West Point is committed to doing that, we should look at that and get a sense of the revenue comparisons.”

Starbuck commented that revenue from West Point boats wouldn’t compare to what the village receives from Seastreak.

“I’d like us to reduce the impact of the boats as much as possible,” Foley said. “We need the amount we budgeted for, but we want to balance revenue against possible impact.”

The board agreed to remove Sept. 2 from the proposed Seastreak schedule to avoid conflict with possible Community Day events that weekend.

In other business…