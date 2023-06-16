Taser Taken from Student on Bus

District: child had no ill intention

A staff member at J.V. Forrestal Elementary in Beacon confiscated a taser from a student on Wednesday (June 14), although officials said the child “did not bring this object with the intention of harming adults or other students.”

The weapon was taken from the child on the morning bus, said Superintendent Matt Landahl, who told parents in an email that law enforcement was notified and that the incident was being handled by the district as a code-of-conduct violation. “I am sharing this with the wider district so you are aware of the situation and to prevent any rumors from spreading,” he wrote.