The Current Wins Six State Awards

The Highlands Current was honored six times in the annual Awards for Excellence announced by the New York News Publishers Association on Wednesday (June 14) for work published in 2022.

Among NYNPA members with less than 10,000 circulation, Chip Rowe was recognized for headline writing; Brian PJ Cronin for beat reporting for his environmental coverage; Joey Asher for sportswriting for The Future of Football; Rowe, Leonard Sparks and Pierce Strudler for community service for the paper’s Black history series; Strudler for page design; and Teresa Lagerman for reader promotion for the Halloween costume contest.

The contest judges selected winners from 435 entries submitted by 29 newspapers. The Current has won 28 NYNPA awards since 2017.