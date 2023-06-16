The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

PRIDE EVENTS

SAT 17

Family Pride

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

This community event will have food, games, activities, dancing and giveaways.

SAT 17

Queer Dance Party

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Industrial Arts

511 Fishkill Ave.

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

Enjoy drag performances and a dance party to celebrate Pride Month.

SAT 24

Putnam Pride Parade

BREWSTER

1 p.m. Old Town Hall

putnampride.com

There will be music, dancing and speakers on the steps of the Old Town Hall at this fourth annual event, followed by a march to Wells Park at 1:45 p.m. Enjoy food, face painting, an open mic and shopping at dozens of vendors. Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines will host.

SAT 24

Family Pride

PEEKSKILL

1 – 6 p.m. Pugsley Park

1036 Main St.

biggayhudsonvalley.com/events

The headline act is The Little Mermen — the ultimate Disney tribute band. Other activities will include drag queen story time, performers, a pet photo contest, crafts, games and food.

COMMUNITY

SAT 17

$5 Book Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the bookstore will offer a selection of hardcovers, paperbacks and new releases for $5 each to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Local zine-makers will sell their publications from 1 to 4 p.m.

SAT 17

Putnam Culture Fest

CARMEL

Noon – 5 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

This annual festival, presented by the Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, will have local vendors, live music, children’s activities and food trucks. No pets. The rain date is SUN 18. Cost: $10 ($5 children)

SUN 18

Beacon Curated

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Find vintage and retro items, including toys, comics, records, clothes and art. Cost: $3 (free for dads with kids)

SUN 18

Highland Lights Processional

GARRISON

8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

After two rainouts, the Ad Astra-themed processional will take place with community designed and constructed lanterns, followed by a fire with refreshments and stories. The rain date this time is SUN 25.

MON 19

Juneteenth Festival

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive

facebook.com/beacon4blacklives

Organized by Beacon 4 Black Lives and Bosco and The Storm, this celebration will feature performers, music, dancing and food.

WED 21

Bad Art Night

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

To kick off its summer reading program for grown-ups, the library will host a workshop to create bad painting, sculpture or mixed media works.

SAT 24

Taco Fest

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 7 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The event will feature tacos, burritos and corn, as well as music and drinks. Cost: $10 to $109

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 17

Beacon LitFest

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Writers of all genres will share their work and insights during this two-day festival. The SUN 18 schedule includes three workshops. Cost: $25 or $35 ($30 or $40 door)

SAT 17

Glass Ceiling Breakers 3

GARRISON

Noon – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This third annual, all-female festival will feature nine plays and 31 films. Also SUN 18. Cost: $10 to $80

SAT 17

Miss Juneteenth

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this 2020 film, which stars Nicole Beharie and Liz Mikel, a former beauty queen prepares her daughter for a pageant.





SAT 17

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also THURS 22, FRI 23, SAT 24, SUN 25. Cost: $10 to $100





FRI 23

Songs of Slavery and Emancipation

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

This documentary tells the story of the discovery of a long-lost slave song from the Revolutionary era and its recording. It will be followed by a Q&A with director Mat Callahan. Cost: $10

FRI 23

Liberty Comedy

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Joe Matarese, Tom Ryan and Shaun Eli will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 24

Clueless

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society kicks off its summer outdoor movie lineup with the 1995 comedy starring Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash as rich Beverly Hills teens.



SUN 25

Irene O’Garden

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet and author will read from her work, followed by a poetry open mic.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 17

Brutalism vs. Nature

COLD SPRING

3 – 6 p.m. Studio Tashtego

160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com

Ceramics by artist R.A. Pesce will be on view in the gallery’s new space through Sept. 3.





SAT 24

I Am The Passenger, Part 2

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

This exhibit continues the theme of capturing our moment in time through non-objective painting. It includes works by Lisa Beck, Trudy Benson, Seth Cameron, Mariah Dekkenga, Stacy Fisher, Rico Gatson, Russell Tyler and Susan Weil. Through July 29.

SAT 24

Cheap Art Show

NELSONVILLE

5 – 8 p.m. Create Community

11 Peekskill Road

All art will be priced between 25 cents and $20.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 17

William Kemble House Tours

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 20 The Boulevard

westpointfoundrybedandbreakfast.com/historytours

Learn about the Kemble brothers and their role at the West Point Foundry, which supplied munitions for the Civil War, most notably the Parrott cannon. Registration required. Presented as part of Path Through History Weekend. Cost: $10

SUN 18

Women’s Post-Incarceration Experiences

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St.

presbychurchcoldspring.org

Pamela Zimba, a former inmate, will talk about the challenges women face rejoining communities when released from prison. Zimba is the founder and executive director of The Lilac House, a transitional home that opened last year in Westchester County.

SUN 25

Tempestry Workshop

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Emily McNeil and Asy Connelly, co-founders of the climate storytelling yarn-crafting project, will lead participants in knitting projects as part of the museum’s current exhibit.

SUN 25

Wildlife and Overtourism

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this talk presented by Protect the Highlands, Pete Salmansohn will discuss species such as the peregrine falcon, northern long-eared bat and eastern fence lizard, that live in the path of the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.

KIDS & FAMILY

THURS 22

Summer Reading Kickoff

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Elementary students can sign up for the library’s summer reading program and enjoy a performance by Magic Jim.

FRI 23

Escape Room

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades five to 12 are invited to celebrate the end of the school year by solving puzzles and mysteries.

SAT 24

Summer Reading Kickoff

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sign up for the library’s summer reading program and wear a shimmery undersea or merfolk costume for a 1 p.m. parade around the grounds.

SUN 25

Drag Story Hour

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Enjoy books and songs with a glamorous host, drag queen Angel Elektra. “Drag Story Hour gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models and enables them to imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves!” Reservations required.

MUSIC

SAT 17

Spring Music Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 10 p.m. The Chance | 6 Crannell St.

schoolofrock.com/locations/beacon

Bands from the School of Rock in Beacon will play sets, including Best of the ‘90s, ska and reggae and The Beatles.

SAT 17

Larry & Joe

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop fuse Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music. Cost: $20

SAT 17

Patti Lupone

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The singer will perform her show, Don’t Monkey with Broadway, at the annual Bardavon gala. Cost: $75 to $275

SUN 18

Tom McCoy

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Boats leave Beacon dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Take a self-guided tour of Bannerman Island and enjoy live music from the pianist. Cost: $40

SUN 18

New Amsterdam Singers

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Musical director Clara Longstreth will lead the chamber chorus in a program that includes spirituals, carols and selections from Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Opera and Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

SUN 18

Jog Blues

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Abhik Bhai (sitar), Andy Biskin (clarinet, bass clarinet), Naran Budhkar (tabla), Joel Bluestein (electric guitar), Jake Charkey (cello), Pheeroan akLaff (drums), Siddartha Mukherjee (vocals) and Jonathan Rose (bass, harmonica) will play Indian midnight raga and blues. Cost: $25 ($20 regional residents and seniors, $5 students)

MON 19

Bill Ware Quartet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

The vibraphonist and composer will be joined by Taru Alexander (drums), Eric Person (saxophone) and Robert Kopec (bass) for a Juneteenth commemoration.

WED 21

Bus Shelter Art Project Benefit

BEACON

7 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.

facebook.com/beaconarts.org

BeaconArts is hosting this fundraiser to install new artwork on city bus shelters. The Creative Strings Improvisers Ensemble, Marsh Kings Daughter, Mimi Sun Longo, Tony DePaolo and Paul Byrne & The Bleeders are scheduled to perform. Cost: $25

FRI 23

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band will play music from its latest release, ’69. Cost: $35 to $57





SAT 24

Compcord Ensemble Meets Hot Wrk Ensemble

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

New York City musicians Franz Hackl (trumpet), Gene Pritsker (electric guitar), John Kneiling (cello), Jai Jeffryes (piano) and Debra Kaye (piano) will collaborate with Beacon musicians Lois Hicks-Wozniak (saxophone), Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone) and J. Brooks Marcus (percussion). Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 24

Scott Seltzer

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer and guitarist will perform classic rock and Americana.

SAT 24

Aimee Mann

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The singer will play songs from her latest album, Mental Illness, which won a Grammy award for best folk album. Cost: $48 to $73





SAT 24

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen, a Philipstown resident, will play with his son, Ben, along with Felipe Torres, RJ McCarty, Quinn Petkus, Oliver Petkus, Luis Perez and Premik Russell-Tubbs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 25

K-Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Heritage Financial Park

1500 Route 9D

k104online.com/kfest-2023

The annual concert organized by K104 will include performances by Shannon, Corina, Quad City DJ’s and Color Me Badd. Cost: $41 to $89

SUN 25

James Keepnews /Billy Stein

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The guitarists will play improvisational music.

CIVIC

TUES 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 20

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 20

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 20

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 21

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 21

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org