The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
PRIDE EVENTS
SAT 17
Family Pride
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
This community event will have food, games, activities, dancing and giveaways.
SAT 17
Queer Dance Party
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Industrial Arts
511 Fishkill Ave.
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
Enjoy drag performances and a dance party to celebrate Pride Month.
SAT 24
Putnam Pride Parade
BREWSTER
1 p.m. Old Town Hall
putnampride.com
There will be music, dancing and speakers on the steps of the Old Town Hall at this fourth annual event, followed by a march to Wells Park at 1:45 p.m. Enjoy food, face painting, an open mic and shopping at dozens of vendors. Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines will host.
SAT 24
Family Pride
PEEKSKILL
1 – 6 p.m. Pugsley Park
1036 Main St.
biggayhudsonvalley.com/events
The headline act is The Little Mermen — the ultimate Disney tribute band. Other activities will include drag queen story time, performers, a pet photo contest, crafts, games and food.
COMMUNITY
SAT 17
$5 Book Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the bookstore will offer a selection of hardcovers, paperbacks and new releases for $5 each to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Local zine-makers will sell their publications from 1 to 4 p.m.
SAT 17
Putnam Culture Fest
CARMEL
Noon – 5 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
This annual festival, presented by the Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, will have local vendors, live music, children’s activities and food trucks. No pets. The rain date is SUN 18. Cost: $10 ($5 children)
SUN 18
Beacon Curated
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Find vintage and retro items, including toys, comics, records, clothes and art. Cost: $3 (free for dads with kids)
SUN 18
Highland Lights Processional
GARRISON
8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
After two rainouts, the Ad Astra-themed processional will take place with community designed and constructed lanterns, followed by a fire with refreshments and stories. The rain date this time is SUN 25.
MON 19
Juneteenth Festival
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive
facebook.com/beacon4blacklives
Organized by Beacon 4 Black Lives and Bosco and The Storm, this celebration will feature performers, music, dancing and food.
WED 21
Bad Art Night
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
To kick off its summer reading program for grown-ups, the library will host a workshop to create bad painting, sculpture or mixed media works.
SAT 24
Taco Fest
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 7 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The event will feature tacos, burritos and corn, as well as music and drinks. Cost: $10 to $109
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 17
Beacon LitFest
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Writers of all genres will share their work and insights during this two-day festival. The SUN 18 schedule includes three workshops. Cost: $25 or $35 ($30 or $40 door)
SAT 17
Glass Ceiling Breakers 3
GARRISON
Noon – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This third annual, all-female festival will feature nine plays and 31 films. Also SUN 18. Cost: $10 to $80
SAT 17
Miss Juneteenth
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this 2020 film, which stars Nicole Beharie and Liz Mikel, a former beauty queen prepares her daughter for a pageant.
SAT 17
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also THURS 22, FRI 23, SAT 24, SUN 25. Cost: $10 to $100
FRI 23
Songs of Slavery and Emancipation
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
This documentary tells the story of the discovery of a long-lost slave song from the Revolutionary era and its recording. It will be followed by a Q&A with director Mat Callahan. Cost: $10
FRI 23
Liberty Comedy
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Joe Matarese, Tom Ryan and Shaun Eli will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 24
Clueless
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society kicks off its summer outdoor movie lineup with the 1995 comedy starring Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash as rich Beverly Hills teens.
SUN 25
Irene O’Garden
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet and author will read from her work, followed by a poetry open mic.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 17
Brutalism vs. Nature
COLD SPRING
3 – 6 p.m. Studio Tashtego
160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com
Ceramics by artist R.A. Pesce will be on view in the gallery’s new space through Sept. 3.
SAT 24
I Am The Passenger, Part 2
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
This exhibit continues the theme of capturing our moment in time through non-objective painting. It includes works by Lisa Beck, Trudy Benson, Seth Cameron, Mariah Dekkenga, Stacy Fisher, Rico Gatson, Russell Tyler and Susan Weil. Through July 29.
SAT 24
Cheap Art Show
NELSONVILLE
5 – 8 p.m. Create Community
11 Peekskill Road
All art will be priced between 25 cents and $20.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 17
William Kemble House Tours
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 20 The Boulevard
westpointfoundrybedandbreakfast.com/historytours
Learn about the Kemble brothers and their role at the West Point Foundry, which supplied munitions for the Civil War, most notably the Parrott cannon. Registration required. Presented as part of Path Through History Weekend. Cost: $10
SUN 18
Women’s Post-Incarceration Experiences
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St.
presbychurchcoldspring.org
Pamela Zimba, a former inmate, will talk about the challenges women face rejoining communities when released from prison. Zimba is the founder and executive director of The Lilac House, a transitional home that opened last year in Westchester County.
SUN 25
Tempestry Workshop
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Emily McNeil and Asy Connelly, co-founders of the climate storytelling yarn-crafting project, will lead participants in knitting projects as part of the museum’s current exhibit.
SUN 25
Wildlife and Overtourism
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this talk presented by Protect the Highlands, Pete Salmansohn will discuss species such as the peregrine falcon, northern long-eared bat and eastern fence lizard, that live in the path of the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.
KIDS & FAMILY
THURS 22
Summer Reading Kickoff
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Elementary students can sign up for the library’s summer reading program and enjoy a performance by Magic Jim.
FRI 23
Escape Room
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades five to 12 are invited to celebrate the end of the school year by solving puzzles and mysteries.
SAT 24
Summer Reading Kickoff
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sign up for the library’s summer reading program and wear a shimmery undersea or merfolk costume for a 1 p.m. parade around the grounds.
SUN 25
Drag Story Hour
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Enjoy books and songs with a glamorous host, drag queen Angel Elektra. “Drag Story Hour gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models and enables them to imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves!” Reservations required.
MUSIC
SAT 17
Spring Music Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 10 p.m. The Chance | 6 Crannell St.
schoolofrock.com/locations/beacon
Bands from the School of Rock in Beacon will play sets, including Best of the ‘90s, ska and reggae and The Beatles.
SAT 17
Larry & Joe
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop fuse Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music. Cost: $20
SAT 17
Patti Lupone
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The singer will perform her show, Don’t Monkey with Broadway, at the annual Bardavon gala. Cost: $75 to $275
SUN 18
Tom McCoy
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Boats leave Beacon dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Take a self-guided tour of Bannerman Island and enjoy live music from the pianist. Cost: $40
SUN 18
New Amsterdam Singers
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Musical director Clara Longstreth will lead the chamber chorus in a program that includes spirituals, carols and selections from Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Opera and Sondheim’s Into the Woods.
SUN 18
Jog Blues
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Abhik Bhai (sitar), Andy Biskin (clarinet, bass clarinet), Naran Budhkar (tabla), Joel Bluestein (electric guitar), Jake Charkey (cello), Pheeroan akLaff (drums), Siddartha Mukherjee (vocals) and Jonathan Rose (bass, harmonica) will play Indian midnight raga and blues. Cost: $25 ($20 regional residents and seniors, $5 students)
MON 19
Bill Ware Quartet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
The vibraphonist and composer will be joined by Taru Alexander (drums), Eric Person (saxophone) and Robert Kopec (bass) for a Juneteenth commemoration.
WED 21
Bus Shelter Art Project Benefit
BEACON
7 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.
facebook.com/beaconarts.org
BeaconArts is hosting this fundraiser to install new artwork on city bus shelters. The Creative Strings Improvisers Ensemble, Marsh Kings Daughter, Mimi Sun Longo, Tony DePaolo and Paul Byrne & The Bleeders are scheduled to perform. Cost: $25
FRI 23
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band will play music from its latest release, ’69. Cost: $35 to $57
SAT 24
Compcord Ensemble Meets Hot Wrk Ensemble
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
New York City musicians Franz Hackl (trumpet), Gene Pritsker (electric guitar), John Kneiling (cello), Jai Jeffryes (piano) and Debra Kaye (piano) will collaborate with Beacon musicians Lois Hicks-Wozniak (saxophone), Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone) and J. Brooks Marcus (percussion). Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 24
Scott Seltzer
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer and guitarist will perform classic rock and Americana.
SAT 24
Aimee Mann
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The singer will play songs from her latest album, Mental Illness, which won a Grammy award for best folk album. Cost: $48 to $73
SAT 24
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen, a Philipstown resident, will play with his son, Ben, along with Felipe Torres, RJ McCarty, Quinn Petkus, Oliver Petkus, Luis Perez and Premik Russell-Tubbs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 25
K-Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Heritage Financial Park
1500 Route 9D
k104online.com/kfest-2023
The annual concert organized by K104 will include performances by Shannon, Corina, Quad City DJ’s and Color Me Badd. Cost: $41 to $89
SUN 25
James Keepnews /Billy Stein
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The guitarists will play improvisational music.
CIVIC
TUES 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 20
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 20
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 20
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 21
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 21
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org