Zuckerman Reappointed to MTA Board

Garrison resident chairs finance committee

Neal Zuckerman, who represents Putnam County on the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, was confirmed by the state Senate on June 10 to serve a new term.

Zuckerman, who chairs the finance committee, was recommended by Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne.

The Garrison resident, who is a senior partner and managing director in the New York office of the Boston Consulting Group, joined the board in 2014 as a non-voting representative of the Metro-North Railroad Commuter Council and was named as a board member representing Putnam County in 2016. He shares a collective vote with board members from Dutchess, Orange and Rockland counties.