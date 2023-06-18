Rosemarie Cretelli (1938-2023)

Rosemarie Cretelli, 85, a lifetime resident of Garrison and Cold Spring who co-owned C&E Paint Supply on Main Street in the village, died June 15 at her home.

She was born in Peekskill on June 11, 1938, the daughter of Francis and Marie Arrigo. On Feb. 15, 1959, she married Edward Cretelli, whom she had known since the first grade at Our Lady of Loretto School. They were married 58 years until his death in 2017.

Rosemarie was on the Our Lady of Loretto Parish Council for 12 years. She was a member of the Mother’s Guild and proud gym mom at Our Lady of Loretto School, and worked parish activities for 20 years. She co-owned C&E Paint Supply, which was a family business. The store closed in 2021 after 70 years.

Rosemarie is survived by her daughter, Donna Friedrich (Michael) of Fishkill; her grandchildren, Aleksander Friedrich of Patterson and Emma Friedrich Jicha (Matthew) of Tennessee; her brothers, Wayne Baldino (Pam) of Arizona and Mark Baldino (Kathleen) of Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law, Diane Baldino of Florida; and nine nieces, three great-nieces and two great-nephews. Her brother, Benjamin Baldino, died before her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 27 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).